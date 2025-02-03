Chelsea star Joao Felix will reportedly exit the Blues on loan by the end of the transfer window - with GIVEMESPORT sources stating that he will not be a part of their squad on Monday evening after AC Milan submitted a bid for his services.

Felix only joined Chelsea from Atletico Madrid in the summer, with Conor Gallagher moving the other way, but sources revealed on Monday afternoon that Milan have submitted their official offer to Chelsea for Felix on a loan deal, which would be valid until the end of the campaign.

Sources: AC Milan Submit Bid for Joao Felix on Loan

Chelsea have a plethora of talents at Stamford Bridge and some must be shipped out

The clubs are set to see direct contact follow, whilst negotiations will also include the player's entourage, with Portuguese super agent Jorge Mendes representing him. The fee for his loan spell is close to £5million for the rest of the season, alongside full wgve coverage by the San Siro outfit, sources have added.

To further fuel his move to Serie A, sources have also stated that Felix won't be in Chelsea's squad to face West Ham United on Monday evening, with Sergio Conceicao's men closing in on the potential move.

A report by Matt Law concurrently states that Felix's move will be the club's final 'international' loan spot, meaning that defender Axel Disasi will have to move to a Premier League side if he is to temporarily depart Stamford Bridge. Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur are 'adamant' that they have moved on, but there is interest from elsewhere.

Felix has only started three Premier League games this season, all coming against the bottom three in the division - and so it doesn't seem as though Enzo Maresca trusts him in the squad. More concerningly, Felix has a deal that runs for another five years and so whether his future lies at Stamford Bridge remains to be seen.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.