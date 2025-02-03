Chelsea are set to finalise a loan deal that will see midfield star Carney Chukwuemeka depart for Borussia Dortmund for the next six months - with GIVEMESPORT sources revealing that the youngster has completed his medical in Germany.

Chukwuemeka joined Chelsea two-and-a-half years ago from Aston Villa, and despite featuring under Graham Potter, he's failed to continue that under Enzo Maresca. That's seen him been allowed to go on loan - and Dortmund are set to be the side to offer him first-team football, with the midfielder only wanting to move to the German side as his first-choice.

Sources: Chukwuemeka Completes Dortmund Medical

The midfielder should seen an increase in game time

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that Chukwuemeka's medical has been completed - with the midfielder only wanting Dortmund despite other reports linking him with the likes of Porto, West Ham United and Everton earlier in the window.

The German side will pay a fee in the region of €2million (£1.7million) to take him on loan for the rest of the season - and they could also activate a buy-option clause in his loan deal, which stands in the region of £40million.

Interestingly, it's the same amount as his release clause for any club to activate; so Chelsea evidently still have a very high valuation of the midfielder, despite his no-show in the Premier League this season - instead being preferred by Maresca in the cup competitions, and even then, only sparingly.

Dortmund's superb record at bringing through young English talent in the form of Jude Bellingham, Jadon Sancho and Jamie Gittens means that Chukwuemeka will be hoping to do the same with the Bundesliga club, and having had a hiatus from top-flight football over the past six months, they represent a perfect football club to kick-start his development.

