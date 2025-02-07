Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim may be able to turn a poor Red Devils season into something salvageable in the second half of the season - and getting minutes in for youngster Chido Obi-Martin could be a huge part of that, with Steve Bates exclusively writing in his GIVEMESPORT newsletter that there is 'plenty of expectation' that the Dane could feature in the first-team squad soon.

Obi-Martin signed from Arsenal in October, and has hit the ground running in youth teams for United already, with nine goals in just eight games for the club's under-18 setup. Whilst young, he has a superb skill set and that could see him fast tracked into first-team matters in the Premier League amid a lack of options in the final third of the pitch.

Bates: 'Expectation' That Obi-Martin Could Feature

The youngster may be afforded minutes as a result of sales

Bates' exclusive column on GIVEMESPORT states that whilst United's first-team picture is adorned with a lot of 'doom and gloom' in recent weeks, the youth team picture is looking bright at Carrington.

Obi-Martin is a huge reason for that. Having joined from Arsenal in October following intense summer speculation, he's certainly one of their brighter stars for the future, and United's lack of firepower in the final third means that they could rely on him sooner than first thought.

United have struggled for goals all season, and with Marcus Rashford leaving the club for Aston Villa in the final days of the window, that attacking quality has dwindled further. As a result, Bates believes that there is plenty of expectation for Obi-Martin to feature soon - despite being just 17 years of age.

United, for all of their woes, have seen young goalscorers come through their ranks with ease this century. The likes of Rashford, Wayne Rooney, Cristiano Ronaldo, Amad Diallo and Danny Welbeck, amongst others, have all scored their first goals for the club before the age of 19, and Obi-Martin could be no different.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Chido Obi-Martin made two appearances for England's under-16 team but failed to score, before choosing to represent Denmark once again.

The Denmark starlet has huge youth credentials, scoring 32 goals in just 21 games for Arsenal's young Gunners last season, and that could work in his favour going into the second half of the season - especially if United have nothing to play for in the Premier League as a result of progressing in the cup competitions.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 07-02-25.

