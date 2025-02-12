COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. — Long after the final whistle on Sunday on a picturesque Sunday afternoon in Southern California, several LA Galaxy players lingered on the field to sign autographs and take pictures with fans who came out to see a preseason match.

The Galaxy started most of their expected starters — the ones who were available for selection and not hurt, anyway. Curiously when the lineup was released, the starting center forward was listed as Trialist No. 17.

Well, it didn’t take a shrewd eye to figure out who it was: Soon-to-be officially acquired striker Christian Ramirez.

“It’s been a crazy few days,” Ramirez told GIVEMESPORT. “I got to train once before playing a preseason game— I’m just excited.”

Back to SoCal

Ramirez was the last player on the field long after the game ended, giving time to his new fans even if he wasn’t technically on the roster just yet. His trade from the Columbus Crew was done but not yet announced. The deal was announced on Monday, but arriving in town less than two weeks before the season starts, it was crucial for him to get on the field with his new teammates.

“Picking my moments, finding the pockets my teammates like to operate in and trying to make life easier for them,” Ramirez said. “That’s my biggest thing, make sure they’re free to do their thing and I’ll be in the box when it’s time.”

It’s easy to see how Ramirez will seamlessly fit into an attack that returns star wingers Gabriel Pec and Joseph Paintsil, plus Marco Reus underneath. The possession-based system that Greg Vanney uses isn’t too dissimilar to Columbus. By the end of the year, talisman Riqui Puig will be back from a torn ACL and the group will get another boost.

And thus Ramirez kicked off a new chapter in his career, back home in Southern California after a memorable, trophy-laden two seasons in Columbus with the Crew. Ramirez quickly became a fan favorite and an integral cog to one of the most exciting teams in league history.

Ramirez and his family quickly fell in love with the city and fans, just as they did with him.

The trade that sent Ramirez to the Galaxy came together quickly. In the last year of his contract, several teams expressed interest in acquiring him. One was Colombian giants America de Cali, who pushed a couple different times and Ramirez needed to give an answer. The Galaxy had just traded Dejan Joveljic to Sporting KC and moved quickly to sort a deal for Ramirez.

Ultimately, the SoCal-native returning home was too good to pass up.

“It’s really difficult to leave Columbus,” Ramirez said. “When we knew our time was being cut short, it was tough. For my wife, my kids and myself, the connection we had with the city. Thankfully, they did well by me to send me to LA so I appreciate it.”

Ramirez won 2023 MLS Cup and 2024 Leagues Cup with the Crew, plus got to the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup final and finished second in the 2024 Supporters’ Shield standings.

He had 16 goals and 10 assists in around 3,000 league minutes for the Crew, plus another three goals in the playoffs.

Columbus is best known for brave, free-flowing attacking soccer under head coach Wilfried Nancy the last two seasons. Cucho Hernandez led the way and was viewed as one of the very best players in MLS.

Ramirez on Cucho to Real Betis

Credit: Graham Stokes-Imagn Images

Days before Ramirez departed, Cucho was transferred to Real Betis in Europe as the player was ready to be back in European soccer.

Off the field, Ramirez and Cucho grew a strong bond.

“Bittersweet,” Ramirez said when asked about Cucho’s transfer. “I’m very happy for Cucho. We become very close off the field, he was like my little brother. He took a lot of advice, I’m so happy for him. Personally, he said he hopes he made a standard of guys leaving Europe to come here, showcase and head back to Europe. He hopes he opened that window and more players follow suit.”

Ramirez added: “Cucho has unfinished business in Europe, but he knows he’ll come back to MLS one day.”