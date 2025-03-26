When Olympique Lyonnais hosted Toulouse FC back on 18th January, the atmosphere at Groupama Stadium was far from festive.

The blame lay mainly with the pitiful elimination by fifth division semi-professionals Bourgoin-Jallieu from the French Cup three days earlier. But along with the palpable anger that day came a feeling of sadness and nostalgia. Anthony Lopes and Maxence Caqueret, both produced at the club, have left for new horizons.

It was an opportunity for the Kop Virage Nord, home of the Bad Gones, the club's largest supporters' group, to pay a heartfelt tribute to their two — now — former players. For the latter, there were two banners with a simple, unequivocal message: "Caqueret, you will always be a child of Lyon. Good luck to you."

11 years after his arrival at the OL football academy, one of the best in the country, the time had come for the midfielder to begin the second chapter of his career.

"It's something I'd been preparing for, thinking about for some time," the 25-year-old told GIVEMESPORT. "If you look at my last few months at the club, I played very little (800 minutes, 16 games and eight starts — across all competitions — from August 2024 to January 2025). I needed to get some playing time back and to get on the pitch. And even though I felt very good at OL, which is the club in my hometown, in a city where my family and friends live, I think I also had the desire to see something else, to discover a new country, a new culture."

Behind the scenes of Caqueret's move to Como

It all happened very quickly

And it is in Como, Italy, that Caqueret has finally made a fresh start — according to our information, Premier League clubs were also interested.

"To be honest, the transfer happened very quickly. Everything was wrapped up in two days," he explains. "The club approached my representatives and told them they were interested in signing me."

But the speed of the negotiations was not the only decisive factor in the player's decision to join the Lombardy outfit.

"The coach was very interested and wanted to have a phone call with me. That was the catalyst," he explains. "Talking to Cesc Fabregas is very gratifying considering the career he's had. And to hear him, a former midfielder of his renown, say that he wanted me to be part of this project was certainly a decisive element in my decision."

Como's ambitions and Cesc Fabregas' role

Caqueret has already adopted his coach's tactical approach

To call the Como 1907 project ambitious is an understatement. It has to be said that with the Hartono brothers, whose fortune made in the banking, e-commerce and supermarket sectors is estimated at nearly £20 billion, at the helm, the reasons to be so are numerous. But football has often proved that money is not necessarily synonymous with success.

Knowing how to structure yourself, how to think and act in a reasoned manner, is at least as important. That's why at Como, everything is done to try and reconcile the two. Not only do they know where they want to go and what the club's short and long-term objectives are, but also how they want to get there: by playing football that is as enjoyable as it is efficient.

And that's where Fabregas comes in, as Caqueret explains, particularly impressed by the ‘Spanish style’ of play preached by the former Arsenal man.

"What I particularly appreciate about his style of coaching is his desire to play with the ball. He likes to be in possession and for the players to take risks. From the goalkeeper to the striker, everyone has to be ready to touch the ball and get it out cleanly. It's a style that really suits me."

But in the home of Catenaccio and Carlo Ancelotti's ‘Christmas tree’, technical mastery alone is not enough — Fabregas is well aware of that.

“He also had to add the tactical side, which is inseparable from the local culture. And in that respect, he's a very meticulous person”, points out the Lariani No80. "When we go out on the pitch, everyone knows exactly what they have to do."

And to ensure that his players understand and, above all, adhere to his principles, the 2010 FIFA World Cup winner does not hesitate to emphasise the human aspect of their relationship.

"He's someone who talks to us a lot," explains Caqueret. "To everyone. He's forged a close bond with the team. I know he can help me enormously. When someone of his calibre, with his experience, talks to you about positioning and gives you advice, you listen. It's that simple."

Many factors help to explain the Lariani's success in the 2024-25 season. With 29 points on the board and seven clear of the relegation zone with nine games remaining (including six matches against lower-ranked teams), the Biancoblu are edging ever closer to their objective of staying in the top flight. But they are not yet through the glass ceiling.

"I think that if we continue to play the way we have been for some time now, if we manage to pick up more points, we'll soon be in a position to stay up," says Caqueret positively. "Above all, we need to concentrate on our game and how we can win games, because that's what we're lacking at the moment. We're producing some good stuff, we're dominating almost all the teams, but there's still something missing. A little something extra that would allow us to capitalise on all the good things we're doing."

Serie A Table (Matchday 29) Rank Team Games Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goals Difference Points 13. Como 29 7 8 14 35 46 -11 29 14. Hellas Verona 29 9 2 18 29 58 -29 29 15. Cagliari 29 6 8 15 28 44 -16 26 16. Lecce 29 6 7 16 21 48 -27 25 17. Parma 29 5 10 14 35 49 -14 25 18. Empoli 29 4 10 15 23 46 -23 22 19. Venezia 29 3 11 15 23 42 -19 20 20. Monza 29 2 9 18 24 49 -25 15

And Caqueret has a clear idea of what can still be improved. "I think it's a mentality we need to have," he says. "I'll give you the example of our last match against Milan — lost 2-1 on 15th March. We played a huge 60-70 minutes, then tiredness meant we were less structured, conceded more and ended up conceding. We score in every game, we manage to create a lot of chances, but now we need to convert that with a second goal and put ourselves in the ascendancy. That would also help us take a different approach to the rest of the game."

It's a statement that the nine victories Como have allowed to slip away after having taken the lead tend to justify. Yet Fabregas' men have on several occasions demonstrated their ability to compete with the league's top teams. Their victories over Atalanta, Roma and, more recently, Fiorentina and Napoli are just some examples. Overcoming a certain inconsistency in results will therefore be one of the primary objectives for next season.

French national team aspirations and OL's DNA

The 25-year-old has a lot on his mind

Caqueret is well aware that his role will be an important one in achieving this. Will that enable him to aim even higher and claim a place in the French national team? He has high hopes.

"Les Bleus obviously remains a goal for me," he declares. "I'm still only 25, so nothing's finished yet. I also know that it will depend above all on my performances. If the team stays up this year, which I'm convinced we will, then we're in with a shout of making it to the top half of the table next season. After that, it's up to me to continue my efforts and build on my good momentum."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Maxence Caqueret has contributed as many goals in nine games for Como (2) as he has in his last 29 official matches for OL.

In any case, one thing is certain: Caqueret is enjoying his football once again.

"As I said, I was very happy at OL, but leaving was a way for me to reach a turning point. I feel good, I'm putting in some good performances and I've integrated well into the team. The fact that I was thrown into the thick of things very quickly, 3 or 4 days after my arrival, also helped me to become part of this collective. Today, I'm happy on the pitch, happy with what's being put in place and I think you can feel that."

And the fact that he no longer plays for Lyon does not mean that he has completely distanced himself from the club, as he now watches its matches as a supporter and follows its news whenever he can. Nothing could be more logical for the Gone (the nickname given to the people of Lyon) at heart, for whom the rumours surrounding a possible decision by the board of the club to close its football school are creating concern.

"I think it's a bad thing. The OL academy has always been the best in France and one of the greatest in the world," he says. "Cutting the link with the professional world would be a mistake. What's more, players come out of the academy every year to help the first team improve. To part with it would be to detach ourselves from the club's DNA and history." At Lyon, perhaps more than anywhere else in France, everyone is aware of the role played by training in the club's history — it is inseparable from it.

Karim Benzema, winner of the 2022 Ballon d'Or, Nabil Fekir and Corentin Tolisso, 2018 World Champions, and Alexandre Lacazette, the second-highest scorer in the history of the seven-time French champions and one of the best French players in Arsenal history, are just four of the many players to have emerged from the academy and shone on the international stage. These are symbols of an identity that Caqueret also proudly bears, although the idea of a future return to the Rhone is not on the agenda.

"To be honest, it's not something I'm thinking about at the moment," he explains. Even though we don't know what might happen. Maybe I'll come back as a player, in another position, or maybe I won't come back. You can never say never. But right now, I'm just concentrating on the Como project."