Cristiano Ronaldo is close to extending his contract with Al Nassr until 2026, with the option of another year, GIVEMESPORT sources have been informed.

The legendary forward made the move to the Middle East in December 2022 after leaving Manchester United following a fall-out with Erik Ten Hag, and has had huge success in the Saudi Pro League with 96 goals in 105 appearances for the club.

Despite turning 40 in February, Ronaldo is still in top condition physically and is now set to extend his time with the club, with the two parties close to agreeing on a deal worth around £170m per season.

Sources: Ronaldo Close to Saudi Renewal

Wants 1000 career goals

GIVEMESPORT sources revealed last year that talks had been opened between Ronaldo and Al Nassr over a new contract, while we also revealed in January that those talks had now reached an 'advanced stage'.

Sources can now confirm that a deal is close to being completed, with the former Real Madrid and Juventus star setting himself the aim of reaching 1000 career goals and becoming the first player in the history of the sport to do so.

Ronaldo also wants to represent Portugal in the 2026 World Cup which will take place in the USA, Mexico and Canada, as he looks to make one final attempt at winning the biggest tournament in football.

He currently sits on 933 career goals, and remains a regular for the national team under Roberto Martinez despite his age - with 136 strikes for the Seleçao in 219 caps.

But as he gets older Al Nassr are now looking at their long-term attacking options and are planning for a busy summer transfer window where they want to bring in a new wide forward.

Al Nassr signed Jhon Duran from Aston Villa during the January transfer window in a deal worth £70m, and are looking at the likes of Liverpool star Luis Diaz for their left wing while Premier League stars Kaoru Mitoma, Antoine Semenyo and Mohammed Kudus are targets on the right.

Sources: Al Nassr Interest in Caicedo Genuine

Chelsea not interested in a sale