Crystal Palace are winless this season yet Oliver Glasner continues to have the backing of his players, according to GiveMeSport sources.

Glasner replaced Roy Hodgson last season and sparked new life into Selhurst Park - but that feel-good factor has been on the wane this season as the Eagles have collected just three points from seven matches, all of them draws.

The sales of important players Michael Olise and Joachim Andersen have impacted the side and Palace also had to deal with the uncertainty around Marc Guehi right up to transfer deadline day with Newcastle United making several bids to try to bring the England international to St James' Park.

Crystal Palace Hope Break has Come at Good Time For Glasner

The Austrian can work on trying to secure first Premier League win of season

Now there is hope that the international break provides breathing space for Glasner to consider how to record their first victory of the Premier League campaign.

Glasner described how he felt his side had “controlled the game” against Everton, despite falling to a 2-1 loss, and after a 1-0 defeat to Liverpool he declared they “had enough chances but didn’t score”. Palace travel to Nottingham Forest on October 21 looking to finally get that first win on the board.

It has been a frustrating time for Palace supporters and Glasner is considered to be one of the Premier League bosses under pressure at this early stage of the season.

Yet Palace sources have indicated that internally there are no issues for Glasner to worry about right now.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Crystal Palace took 19 points out of a possible 21 at the end of the 2023-24 Premier League season.

Crystal Palace Players Still Behind Glasner

The 50-year-old remains 'very sure about his methods'

The players remain on board with the focus and intent of the boss, who is very firm in his beliefs about how Palace will turn the corner this season and start to move up the table.

Insiders describe Glasner as being “very sure about his methods” and that he has complete faith in the vision he is using to construct a team that can begin to see more positive results soon.

He took a big decision at the weekend to leave Jean-Philippe Mateta on the substitutes' bench as Ismaila Sarr started in attack with Eberechi Eze behind Eddie Nketiah.

The signing of Nketiah has given Mateta new competition for the centre-forward position and it is a situation Glasner is going to have to manage at a time when Mateta is heading into talks over his future, with no new contract agreed and other clubs beginning to look at his situation.

GIVEMESPORT revealed this week that there are doubts over the Frenchman's future and he could be one of the next players to leave Selhurst Park.

There have been injuries to deal with to Cheick Doucoure, Chris Richards, Matheus Franca and Chadi Riad for Glasner and some supporters have also been disappointed by summer midfield signing Daichi Kamada so far.

