Barcelona forward Dani Olmo has decided against joining Manchester United or another Premier League club in January despite the ongoing issues regarding his registration with the La Liga giants, with the player's agent telling GIVEMESPORT that he has no interest in moving elsewhere.

United will surely be desperate to strengthen their squad in the New Year following a disastrous 2024-25 campaign that sees them lying 14th in the Premier League standings going into 2025, just seven points above the relegation zone.

It hasn't been the start Ruben Amorim would have been hoping for as head coach with Monday night's 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United at Old Trafford making it four straight losses in all competitions, while also ensuring they have now been beaten in their previous three top flight encounters at the 'Theatre of Dreams'.

With finances tight, it appeared as though there could be a potential bargain opportunity for INEOS to try and land Olmo in the January transfer window, with registration issues meaning he could have even become a free agent on January 1st.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Dani Olmo has six goals and one assists in 15 matches for Barcelona this season.

However, the Spain international's agent says the playmaker has no intention of giving up on his Barcelona dream and moving to Old Trafford or England in general, even though the Catalan giants' have lost their second appeal to register Olmo for the second half of the campaign.

Andy Bara exclusively told GIVEMESPORT:

“I can announce that the decision made by Dani is to STAY at Barcelona. “We are not considering any other option or club, Dani Olmo wants to play for Barca and his desire is very clear."

As relayed by Fabrizio on Tuesday evening via his X account, the latest update is that Barcelona have been given an extra three days to complete the registration of Olmo by the authorities.

The Spaniard's stance is clear though, he doesn't want to leave Barcelona which will leave the likes of Manchester United disappointed.

