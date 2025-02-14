COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. — Going into the offseason, Sporting Kansas City had no plans to sign a new designated player center forward.

As happens in soccer, those plans quickly changed. The combination of Chivas agreeing a deal to sign Alan Pulido from the club and MLS implementing a new cash-based player trade system gave SKC a new plan: Los Angeles Galaxy forward Dejan Joveljic.

The Serbian striker was coming off a career-year as he helped lead the Galaxy to win MLS Cup. Joveljic had earned a new contract that the Galaxy wouldn't be able to give him due to salary cap restraints. They pushed hard for Joveljic and convinced him to turn down an offer from Liga MX's Tigres .

"He's 25, he's a goalscorer who has had success in this league both individually and collectively, "sporting director Mike Burns told GIVEMESPORT, "we felt it was an opportunity we didn't want to miss. And we didn't."

Joveljic, 25, initially joined the Galaxy via a U-22 initiative deal. He ages out of that designation in 2025, making him a more expensive cap hit. More to the point: After a career year with 21 goals and seven assists, plus a contract expiring in one year, he was due a big raise.

Dejan Joveljic - MLS Career Stats (2021-Present) Appearances 106 Starts 55 Goals 34 Assists 15

Tigres agreed a fee with the Galaxy, then SKC did. Joveljic wanted to stay in MLS with SKC.

“I’m happy to be here, I’m happy for this opportunity," Joveljic said. "I think we have a very good team."

It was a bit of a whirlwind this winter for Joveljic. The club won MLS Cup in December, a game in which he starred in and scored the eventual game-winning goal in a 2-1 win over the NY Red Bulls . Before long, he had to think about his future. He returned to the LA Galaxy for preseason and considered his options.

“To be honest, it wasn’t easy. I thought I was going to stay in Los Angeles longer," Joveljic said. "You know about the MLS rules — hopefully one day it’ll change and this league will grow up. I think it’ll happen, but I don’t know when.”

Joveljic joined his new teammates for preseason preparations in Southern California, where both the Galaxy and Sporting KC were playing in the Coachella Valley Invitational preseason tournament.

SKC can expect the same ol' Joveljic. A thoughtful, easy-going character off the field, he never lacks confidence on the pitch. Winning MLS Cup doesn't change anything.

“I feel the same," Joveljic said. "My motivation and confidence was always at a great level. Everyone who knows me, knows I just want to win, and I want to score. My life is the same. I just want to go, score and win. That’s it. That’s what makes me happy.”

Sporting KC have struggled in recent years, missing the playoffs in two of the last three seasons. They overhauled the team over the last two windows, with Jovejic one of the key stars. SKC also signed DP midfielder Manu Garcia and winger Shapi Suleymanov this winter.

“Playoffs are the absolute minimum for me, but everything is possible," Joveljic said.