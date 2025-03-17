Crystal Palace sporting director Dougie Freedman will join newly-promoted Saudi second-division side Al-Diriyah in a broad new role.

Freedman is leaving Palace to take on a mutli-faceted 'head of sport' title with PIF-owned Diriyah Company. On the football side, Diriyah have just got promoted from the Saudi third tier. They have a 15,000-seater stadium and are managed by Portuguese coach Fabiano Flora.

Diriyah, like NEOM FC, Al-Ula and Al-Qadsiah are one of the most ambitious growing football clubs in Saudi Arabia. They are well-backed, while Diriyah, the original home of the Saudi royals, is set to play a key part in the 2034 World Cup.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Freedman played a key role in bringing players such as Michael Olise, Marc Guehi and Adam Wharton to Crystal Palace.

Crystal Palace have already confirmed Freedman is departing from a role he has held since 2017.

Chairman Steve Parish said in a statement:

“Dougie has been instrumental in everything we have done over the past eight years and indeed had a huge impact before that as manager and, of course, as a player. I have enjoyed working with him immensely and wish him every success for the future."

He continued: "Dougie leaves behind an excellent and well-structured sporting department that I’m sure will continue to go from strength to strength."

Freedman said:

"I would like to extend my thanks to Steve Parish, the other owners and to all the staff, managers and players who have been at the club during my time here. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed learning from and working alongside you all."

He added: "It’s been an honour to represent the club and I am incredibly proud of the work that’s been done, with the Chairman’s support, in growing the football club into its current position. To be leaving the club with a squad full of exciting talent led by an excellent manager, I truly believe the foundations are in place to be built upon.

“Finally, a huge thank you to all the fans for your continued support and passion - especially with how you’ve helped new signings and Academy products settle into life at Selhurst Park by supporting and getting behind the team."

"Crystal Palace is and will always remain in my heart, and I will continue to look for results and follow the club’s progress closely.”

Crystal Palace are yet to confirm a replacement for Freedman. Former sporting director Iain Moody, who is close to Parish, could be given an enhanced consultancy role, but the club are looking at several options.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.