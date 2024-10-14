Manchester United star Manuel Ugarte could be about to have a bigger role in the coming weeks at Old Trafford despite Erik ten Hag fighting for his position in the dugout at Old Trafford - as GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that one of the Dutchman's priorities is to fully integrate the midfielder into the first-team picture.

Ugarte signed for United for an initial £42million from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, with United crying out for a defensive midfielder after seeing Scott McTominay depart for Napoli just days prior. However, he's not had a great start to life at Old Trafford with some underwhelming displays, showing a need for more minutes - and Ten Hag will look to replicate that by offering him more starts and integration.

Sources: Ten Hag Set to Integrate Ugarte 'As Priority'

The Dutchman spent big on the midfielder, but he hasn't featured much

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that Ten Hag's focus on properly integrating Ugarte is set to intensify this week, given that the Uruguayan has been only a bit-part player so far in his Red Devils career.

Manuel Ugarte's Ligue 1 statistics - Paris Saint-Germain squad ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 25 =11th Assists 2 =11th Passes Per Game 53 10th Tackles Per Game 3.9 1st Interceptions Per Game 1.6 1st Match rating 7.15 4th

Ugarte has only started in three games, featuring against Twente, Barnsley and Tottenham Hotspur from the off, whilst other matches have seen him either utilised from the bench or not even emerging from the dugout at all.

However, sources state that Ten Hag has stood by his view that Ugarte would need time to settle at Old Trafford, and that he wasn't brought to the club to make an instant impact. The former Sporting star has no fitness issues, and Ten Hag is beginning to come under increased pressure to utilise him more after paying £42million for his services late in the summer transfer window.

Ten Hag has left him out of the past two games, but he has been at the club for six weeks now - which is long enough to understand what the Dutch boss wants from him. And having played an entire game for Uruguay on Friday evening, Ugarte is properly up to speed in a fitness sense, having had no visible issues in Uruguay's defeat to Peru where he played as a centre-back.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manuel Ugarte played 37 games for Paris Saint-Germain but didn't score a single goal.

Ugarte was signed as a fix for United's midfield with Casemiro declining rapidly and Sofyan Amrabat's loan spell expiring, with his loan-to-buy option not being taken up - and with a long-term partner needed for academy graduate Kobbie Mainoo, Ugarte has been targeted as the man of the hour.

Ugarte Must Play to Improve

Youngsters cannot develop by simply sitting on the bench

It does take time for most young signings to enter the Premier League and excel in the top-flight, and Ugarte is not too dissimilar. Despite having over 200 first-team appearances throughout his career at the age of just 23, the Uruguay star has plenty of experience - but the Premier League can be a different kettle of fish.

Ugarte will get to grips with the top-flight eventually, and with Ten Hag likely to offer him more first-team opportunities in the coming games, it could boost his quality for the Red Devils as they look to overturn a poor start to the top-flight campaign - but that will only come with increased game time and if the Uruguayan can't adapt well, it could be detrimental for United.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 14-10-24.