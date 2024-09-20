Arsenal midfielder Ethan Nwaneri is set to play a huge role in the Gunners' season over the next month amid Martin Odegaard's injury two weeks ago, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Odegaard is one of Arsenal's most influential players and his absence will be sorely felt as they aim to bypass his absence with a series of wins in the Premier League, and boss Mikel Arteta will hope that Nwaneri can play a huge part in that in the coming weeks.

Nwaneri Was Thrown Into Deep End vs Tottenham

The youngster couldn't have chosen a tougher game to feature

Nwaneri was brought on for Arsenal in the north London derby against Tottenham Hotspur over the weekend with Odegaard out, replacing Bukayo Saka with four minutes to go plus added time as Arsenal saw out a well-fought 1-0 win over their local rivals.

A midfield crisis at the weekend saw Jorginho and Thomas Partey start in the middle with Mikel Merino and Odegaard out injured alongside Declan Rice being suspended - but Nwaneri contributed enough to hold out for all three points to continue Arsenal's unbeaten start to the campaign.

Sources: Nwaneri Set For Big Arsenal Chance

The youngster has been incredible for their youth ranks

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that Nwaneri is set for his big chance at Arsenal, as he'll get the opportunity to capitalise on the absence of Odegaard - as the Norwegian's injury on international duty has ravaged his space at the Emirates Stadium.

Fears are growing throughout Gunners ranks that the creative midfielder could be missing for at least a month, and with Emile Smith Rowe having been sold in the summer to Fulham, there is a creativity gap at the Emirates. Nwaneri, a natural playmaking midfielder, is only 17 but he has genuine ability and massive upside potential - which Arteta is likely to utilise over the next month.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Nwaneri has now made three appearances for the Gunners.

Arsenal sources have insisted that Arteta has faith in Nwaneri's ability to make an impact in the first-team, but despite Manchester City coming up this weekend in a huge clash in the Premier League on Sunday, the Spaniard is more likely to find games that are suitable for Nwaneri before hoisting him into the first-team setup.

Bolton Wanderers are the visitors to Arsenal next week in the League Cup, in which Nwaneri will start against the Trotters - but it is more the Premier League games against Leicester City, Southampton and Bournemouth that are likely to be the games where Nwaneri gains his huge breakthrough for minutes.

He will be on the bench for other games such as City and Paris Saint-Germain, who visit the Emirates at the start of October - but Arteta will trust him if he feels that he is the right profile to make a difference.

Ethan Nwaneri Could Be Hale End Pioneer

Bukayo Saka has become a key player and he could do the same

Arsenal's youth kickstarted their modern day revolution, with the likes of Saka, Smith Rowe and Eddie Nketiah playing key roles prior to their rise to the upper echelons of the league and the Champions League knockout rounds.

Nwaneri could now be the pioneer for the next generation to blossom in north London, and having been called 'talented' by Jorginho earlier in the week, a multitude of youngsters in the Gunners' full matchday squad at Arsenal could be motivated by Nwaneri's inclusion to kick on for themselves and play a key part for the future.

