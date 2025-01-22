Everton boss David Moyes could look to sign Chelsea star Carney Chukwuemeka to bolster his creative ranks in midfield, Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT's 'Market Madness' podcast - though they will have to cancel one of their own loan deals if the move is to proceed.

Moyes came in for Sean Dyche earlier this month after the former Burnley boss was sacked, and although he lost the first game of his second spell against Aston Villa, a 3-2 win over beleaguered Tottenham Hotspur has given the Toffees' support reason to trust the Scot in their quest for survival. Those hopes could be increased with the signing of 'phenomenal' Chukwuemeka on a loan deal - though any move would depend on fellow Chelsea loanee Armando Broja's loan deal being terminated after a long-term injury.

Jacobs: Everton 'Make Enquiry' For Chelsea Starlet Chukwuemeka

The youngster simply has not featured enough this season

Jacobs revealed on our 'Market Madness' podcast that Everton are the latest club to make an enquiry over Chukwuemeka, with Moyes looking to add to his squad in the coming weeks.

Any potential deal would have to oversee the termination of Broja's loan deal, with the Albanian international having picked up yet another injury in his spell at Goodison Park.

Signed with an injury, Broja made his Toffees debut against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the start of December, but just 158 minutes of Premier League action failed to see him register a goal, before picking up an ankle injury in their FA Cup tie against Peterborough United just under two weeks ago.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Carney Chukwuemeka has 25 caps for England's youth teams, scoring seven goals.

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has said that he didn't initially expect Broja to head back to Stamford Bridge, and the Toffees are only interested in a loan deal for Chukwuemeka if Broja does return to the capital - with his creativity likely to be a huge help for the Toffees in their bid for survival.

West Ham United are still considering a permanent deal for the former Villa youngster, but Chelsea are thought to want £40million - effectively requiring West Ham to pay his release clause for a potential switch across London.

However, interested clubs believe that his asking price is a little too high. Chukwuemeka played 14 Premier League games for Aston Villa before his £20million move to the Blues, and with just 32 appearances in all competitions for the club in two-and-a-half years, he could be moved on.

