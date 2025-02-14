Everton are increasingly confident that Jarrad Branthwaite will remain at the club next season, despite interest from the likes of Premier League rivals Manchester United and Liverpool .

The highly-rated centre-back delivered a standout performance against Arne Slot's side in the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park earlier this week, enhancing his reputation as one of the top homegrown defenders in England.

Manchester United, in particular, have been closely monitoring Branthwaite, viewing him as a key defensive solution for next season. With their search for an elite centre-back ongoing, he has remained a prime target.

Toffees Determined to Hold Onto Branthwaite

Central defender increasingly happy after change in dugout

Despite Manchester United showing a keen interest in Branthwaite, GMS sources indicate that Everton are determined to resist approaches for their fan favourite when the transfer window reopens in the summer. The club “hope to hold onto him” for at least next season, sources say, believing he can play a central role in their evolving project as they move into a new stadium.

A major factor in the Toffees' optimism stems from Branthwaite’s satisfaction under the management of David Moyes. Since taking charge, the Scottish tactician has brought structure and a clear tactical identity to the team, and the defender is thriving within his system.

Everton took time to decide to end ties with previous boss Sean Dyche and, according to insiders, the player is “very happy with life under Moyes”, and the managerial change has significantly strengthened his current employers' chances of retaining him beyond the end of the campaign.

Branthwaite - who is rated at £75m by the Friedkin Group and still has more than three years remaining on a contract which allows him to pocket £35,000-per-week - is said to be impressed by Moyes’ game-specific training sessions and tactical approaches, which have helped the club’s performances improve on the pitch.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jarrad Branthwaite has been averaging 5.6 clearances per Premier League outing this season

Moyes Views Branthwaite as Key Component

Merseyside giants want to build squad around 22-year-old

Everton’s ambitions extend beyond simply keeping hold of Branthwaite. With their move to a new home on the horizon, the Merseyside giants are planning a mini summer overhaul to position themselves for future success.

As part of this rebuild, they intend for the 22-year-old to be a key face of their project. His continued role has convinced the Toffees that he will be a player to build around, both on and off the pitch.

Everton believe that a strong finish to the current campaign can provide the momentum needed to enter the new era with optimism. Moyes is already laying the groundwork for change, and Branthwaite’s importance to those plans cannot be overstated. The Toffees see him not only as a top-level defender but also as a symbol of their future identity.

Although both Manchester United and Liverpool are expected to continue monitoring Branthwaite's situation, Everton’s determination, combined with the player’s current happiness and commitment, could prove decisive. The Toffees are willing to reject any bids that come their way this summer, making it clear that he is not for sale.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 14/02/2025