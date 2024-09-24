Everton managerial target Gareth Southgate is prepared to reject other offers and hold out for the Manchester United job if it becomes clear that Erik ten Hag is in danger of being sacked in the coming months, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although the Red Devils were not afraid to splash the cash during the summer transfer window, with Leny Yoro being their most expensive acquisition thanks to completing a switch worth up to £58.9million, they have already found themselves adrift in the race for the Premier League title thanks to defeats to Brighton & Hove Albion and arch-rivals Liverpool.

Achieving FA Cup glory resulted in Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe standing by ten Hag and activating a 12-month extension written into his contract instead of wielding the axe at the end of last term, but he is under constant pressure to win more silverware and qualify for next season's Champions League.

Everton Target Southgate Intrigued by Red Devils

Tactician keeping tabs on Ten Hag's situation as he eyes new role

Southgate remains intrigued by the possibility of being installed as ten Hag's successor if the Dutch tactician is sacked by the Manchester United hierarchy, according to GMS sources, which is having an impact on the levels of interest he has in potentially replacing Sean Dyche at domestic rivals Everton.

The 54-year-old has been open to a fresh challenge since resigning as England boss, where he was on a contract which allowed him to pocket £5million-per-year, in the aftermath of missing out on ending the Three Lions' wait for major silverware when they were beaten by Spain in the Euro 2024 final during the summer.

Although Everton are understood to be admirers of Southgate, as reported by GIVEMESPORT on Monday, other sources have also been informed that their managerial target would prefer to wait for the opportunity to move into the Manchester United hot-seat rather than to Goodison Park if ten Hag is not looking safe in his position and there is an increasing possibility of him being ousted.

Gareth Southgate's managerial record compared to Erik ten Hag Gareth Southgate Erik ten Hag Matches 287 558 Won 138 353 Drawn 64 88 Lost 85 117 Goals for 488 1263 Goals against 315 628 Statistics correct as of 24/09/2024

The former Middlesbrough chief has managerial experience in the Premier League thanks to his time at the Riverside Stadium, with him leading the Teesside outfit to 29 wins over the course of 114 top flight encounters, but he also suffered relegation to the Championship during the 2008/09 campaign.

GMS sources previously revealed that Southgate already has a strong relationship with INEOS director of sport Sir Dave Brailsford, who has been playing a crucial role behind the scenes at Manchester United since Ratcliffe became a minority investor and took charge of football operations.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gareth Southgate suffered 16 defeats over the course of 27 appearances against Manchester United during his playing career

Southgate Seeking Top Premier League Club

Success with England leads to 54-year-old aiming for fresh challenge

GMS sources have been told that Southgate has set his sights on taking charge of a leading Premier League club after enjoying relative success at the England helm, thanks to leading the Three Lions to back-to-back European Championship finals and the 2018 World Cup semi-finals, resulting in Manchester United and Everton being potential destinations.

The former central defender is scouring the market for the perfect destination to get his managerial career back on track, but he has accepted a technical observer role at UEFA in the meantime, suggesting that he is not prepared to simply jump at the first job offer that comes his way in the near future.

In a potential blow for Everton, GMS sources understand that Southgate's interest in succeeding Dyche would depend on the potential of more attractive Premier League opportunities opening up, and getting involved in a relegation battle does not align with his ambitions after the Toffees have failed to pick up any wins so far this season.

GMS sources recently revealed that Dan Friedkin, who has moved to within touching distance of being installed as the Merseyside outfit's new owner thanks to reaching an agreement in principle with Farhad Moshiri, has pinpointed the tactician as an ambitious option to move into the Goodison Park dugout if he makes a quickfire alteration.

