Randal Kolo Muani's potential loan move to either Tottenham Hotspur or Manchester United is now all but a pipe dream - with the Frenchman heading to Juventus for a medical on Wednesday as he waits to join the Turin-based side, GIVEMESPORT sources exclusively revealed on our brand-new Market Madness podcast.

Kolo Muani has had an indifferent season for Paris Saint-Germain this time out, scoring just two goals in 14 Ligue 1 games so far in the current campaign - and with other stars shining ahead of him at the Parc des Princes, he's been made available for loan. That has seen Tottenham and United linked with a move for his services, but sources have stated that the former Frankfurt striker is set to undergo a medical with Juventus, with the striker on his way to Turin to complete the formalities of a deal.

Sources: Kolo Muani to Undergo Juventus Medical on Wednesday

His move to Italy has seen Spurs and Man Utd lose out on his signature

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed on our brand-new Market Madness podcast that PSG have a verbal agreement with Juventus over a deal, with the Italian giants also agreeing a deal with the forward.

Randal Kolo Muani's Ligue 1 statistics - Paris Saint-Germain squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 10 =15th Goals 2 =5th Key Passes Per Game 0.5 14th Shots Per Game 1.6 7th Dribbles Per Game 0.7 =9th Match rating 6.55 21st

And to anguish Spurs further, sources have revealed that he has picked the Italian club over them. Juve are in the race to qualify for the Champions League, whilst Tottenham are languishing in the bottom half and are at least 10 points adrift of qualifying for European football in the Premier League table.

The move is only a straight loan deal, despite Juventus initially wanting to land him permanently in the form of an obligation-to-buy loan - where he will join Dusan Vlahovic, Timothy Weah and Kenan Yildiz in the attacking ranks in Turin. Tottenham had an offer on the table, whilst United didn't make an official bid as they were looking at a different profile of player, with Ruben Amorim also keen to strengthen his ranks going forward into the second half of the season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Randal Kolo Muani has eight goals in 27 caps for France.

The first part of his medical will take place on Wednesday afternoon, and all being well for the Serie A side, Kolo Muani will join the Allianz Stadium side in a bid to fire them into top four consolidation.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 15-01-25.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.