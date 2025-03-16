What’s next for William Saliba and his future at Arsenal? The message arriving from the French defender has been quite clear in public and it's the same one he sent in private to the club and especially the manager Mikel Arteta: “I want to continue at Arsenal, I want to win titles here”.

Berta Will Prepare Groundwork for Saliba Contract

Director position is crucial in this story

That’s a strong statement after speculation and stories about his future, but we’re able to enter into details of the story as new Arsenal director Andrea Berta is now expected to prepare the groundwork for discussions over a new deal with the French centre-back.

The director position is something absolutely crucial in this story; the last contract was agreed ahead of the 2023 summer transfer window by former director Edu Gaspar, who’s now left the Gunners in order to join Marinakis Group at Nottingham Forest, Olympiacos, Rio Ave.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: William Saliba currently earns £190,000-a-week at Arsenal.

Since that negotiation, there were no more contacts despite rumours that Edu's exit meant all top players wanted to wait for a new permanent director to discuss their new deals at Arsenal, as it’s something normal in football. Present the project, explain the ambitions, discuss the budget; these points remain crucial for top players like Saliba, while for young gems like Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri the discussion has already started with the current management and will continue under Berta, but it’s a completely different (and obviously easier) story.

Saliba's New Contract Will be One Priority for Andrea Berta

Arsenal are ready to offer the Frenchman an important contract

Our information is that Andrea Berta has already completed his agreement with Arsenal and we expect him to take charge of all the operations at the club from April, including Saliba’s future contract. The player already clarified that there’s no rush as he still has two-and-a-half years on his contract, but Mikel Arteta wants Saliba as a crucial part and face of the project for the upcoming years and he’s also pushing to start talks over a new contract with the defender in order to avoid problems or issues in the near future.

Sources guarantee that Arsenal can be ready to offer an important contract in terms of salary, now it's up to Saliba and his camp when it will be time to have negotiations.

Real Madrid Interest in William Saliba is Genuine

Los Blancos see him as the 'Bellingham of defenders'

What about Real Madrid? The interest is genuine, as some inside the club consider Saliba “the Bellingham of the defenders”, the perfect definition to understand how much they like the France international at Real Madrid.

That’s absolutely normal, as he’s one of the best players in the world and all clubs would love to sign him. But there are no concrete movements at this stage: no talks, approaches, negotiations, call to the club or similar. Real Madrid are following the situation as Saliba’s current deal expires in summer 2027, but there’s nothing else at this stage and Arsenal have a match point in their hands with new contract negotiations after the player's public statements.

In any case, no movements are expected this summer for Saliba in terms of an exit as Arsenal see him as a crucial player and Arteta doesn’t want to lose any top player in the upcoming months - that’s not even considered a possibility despite reports from France and Spain in recent weeks.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Fabrizio Romano Newsletter: Leroy Sane to Arsenal as Tottenham Eye Two Forwards GIVEMESPORT senior correspondent Fabrizio Romano issues updates on Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United

All statistics according to Capology and Transfermarkt - correct as of 16-03-25.