Benjamin Sesko’s name is - and will be - one of the big ones on the market in terms of transfers, as well as on the pitch where he keeps scoring and shining for RB Leipzig and the Slovenian national team. In recent days, several rumours have spread in England about a potential move to Arsenal after Gabriel Jesus’ injury. But what is really going to happen and what is the truth?

In an exclusive interview, the agent of Sesko, Elvis Basanovic owner of Pro Transfer Agency, tells us what is really happening with Arsenal as links in England suggested a loan move with a buy option clause was being discussed.

No Loan Move Discussed With Arsenal for Sesko

Basanovic denies rumours in English press

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Basanovic said:

“I don’t know where this story has come from but I have never talked with Arsenal about a loan move for Sesko. “Sesko is not a player for loans and this was never a topic with Arsenal or any other club. If you ask me if Sesko will move in January, I can only say Sesko is a RB Leipzig player and fully focused on that."

When asked about the interest in general from clubs like Arsenal and Chelsea and more in the player, Basanovic replied:

“RB Leipzig are the right people to ask these kinds of questions."

Sesko Exit in January Considered 'Unlikely'

The Slovenian looks set to stay at RB Leipzig this month

The situation is quite clear - a loan move was never discussed between Arsenal and Leipzig, despite reports. It’s never been a possibility, not even with an obligation to buy as RB Leipzig would never open the door to that sort of deal and Arsenal are well-informed on that. Yes, they are well-informed because Sesko is high on their list since last summer and remains one of the most appreciated players by the Gunners’ management.

But a deal in January is considered highly unlikely by Arsenal as RB Leipzig have informed all the clubs weeks ago that it’s a complicated season for them, with many injuries and also the Noah Okafor deal collapsing. That means they can’t sell a key player like Sesko - it’s not under discussion for January and only something completely crazy could change the scenario.

RB Leipzig insist that there’s no release clause available in January and they are not planning to let Sesko leave now, so it looks really complicated to make things happen in this window.

Arsenal Still Keen on Sesko for Summer Window

The Gunners believe the striker is a top talent for now and the future

For sure, Arsenal will keep contacts active for the summer as they always did after the decision made by Sesko to reject every proposal in June to stay at Leipzig for one more season. Arsenal remain attentive to his development and Chelsea are also doing the same, while Liam Delap must also be included in the list of options they’ve been considering in recent months.

Sources suggest that even the €60/65m rumored fee in the English press would not be enough to convince RB Leipzig in January, just to confirm how complicated it would be to get a move done in this window.

Benjamin Sesko's domestic goal record Season Goals 2020/21 21 2021/22 11 2022/23 18 2023/24 18 2024/25 13

Arsenal will keep following the player as they consider him a top talent for the present and future, while Chelsea and more clubs (Barcelona also sent their scouts to Germany several times this season, but no decision has been made on striker investment or not yet for the summer) are keeping a close eye on Sesko.

