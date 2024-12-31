Dani Olmo will not be moving to the Premier League in January after deciding to stay with Barcelona, despite them losing their court case to register him for the second half of the season, agent Andy Bara has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The situation of Olmo is among the most interesting talking points around Europe right now as Barcelona have still not been able to register the Spanish star, having signed him from RB Leipzig for over €60m last summer.

Barcelona are trying their best to sell VIP seats for their new stadium in order to generate money and get approval for Olmo’s registration from the Spanish FA.

Meanwhile, Premier League giants Man City and Man United are among the clubs being strongly linked with Spain international Olmo, with clubs being well informed about a specific clause in his contract which allows him to terminate his contract with the Spanish giants if he isn't registered before January 1st 2025.

Manchester City have been interested in Olmo for months, even before Barcelona signed him last summer and may have looked to add him to their squad for Pep Guardiola. They tried to sign Olmo in the summer of 2023, while part of the Manchester United board are also well informed on Dani’s situation, seeing him as a big opportunity in the market as free agent.

Bara: Olmo Won't Leave Barcelona

He wants to stay at Barcelona

But those strong links will now probably come to an end, after Olmo's agent, one of the biggest and most powerful in Europe, released a statement exclusively to GIVEMESPORT to address the situation.

“I can announce that the decision made by Dani is to STAY at Barcelona. “We are not considering any other option or club, Dani Olmo wants to play for Barça and his desire is very clear."

It's a strong and clear position from the Spaniard and his representatives, in a move to quash all speculation linking him with a move to the Premier League in January.

German clubs have also shown an interest in potentially taking him back to the Bundesliga, but Olmo's position is clear. He wants to play for Barcelona and he’s willing to wait for them with a final solution expected soon.