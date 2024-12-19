Marcus Rashford is surely the man of the moment for this month at Manchester United. Unfortunately for the club and for the English star, not in a nice or positive way. The recent performances under both ten Hag and then Ruben Amorim have not been positive at all, and not at Rashford's expected level.

But the key moment was last weekend when the new Man United coach decided to leave Rashford (together with Alejandro Garnacho, now back for the game against Spurs) at home ahead of the derby against Manchester United. A shocking decision for Rashford, Man United and the entire environment as Marcus remains one of the big faces of the Red Devils; leaving him out of the squad for the derby was surely a strong message.

Rashford's Approach to Training Leaves Amorim Unimpressed

The forward hasn't done enough at Carrington

Why did it happen? The key here is: training sessions. Ruben Amorim told all of his players since day one at Man United in November that he wants to see high intensity in every single training session. There's no time for Amorim as he joined the club mid-season, no pre-season games, no free weeks to work with the team... every game means a lot, there are only a few normal training sessions to test new things and Amorim doesn't accept any player to work under his level in training, or not with the right attitude to improve himself and the squad.

Amorim wants to bring completely new things in at United from a tactical point of view, attitude, mentality, approach. To do it in a few weeks and few training sessions is obviously difficult, imagine if you're not training in the best way. Sources say Rashford's approach in some sessions was not considered at Man United's level, not what Amorim wanted. "I feel misunderstood", Rashford said when asked about his professionalism in doubt... but for sure, the situation is not easy at all for Marcus.

Rashford's Record in Last Three Seasons Season Appearances Goals 2022-23 56 30 2023-24 43 8 2024-25 24 7

Amorim wanted to protect the player in public once again saying that his mission is to help Marcus, to improve the squad as they need "a big talent like Rashy", but the message on Sunday was strong and Rashford's words to Henry Winter were also very clear: "I think I'm ready for a new challenge". For the very first time, Rashford opened the door to a Manchester United exit. The boy from Manchester who could leave his boyhood club. So, what's next?

Man United Were Considering Rashford Sale Before the Derby

The England forward could generate money for INEOS to reinvest

It's important to clarify that Manchester United, even before this derby case and Marcus' words, were internally considering the possible exit of Marcus Rashford in 2025. Could be January or summer based on proposals, but Man United started discussing Rashford's sale in the recent months for several reasons. It was not surprising for Man United management to see the strong decision by Ruben Amorim and even the words by Marcus Rashford, as the situation could really change in 2025.

The understanding is that sales, exits will be important for Man United with Financial Fair Play restrictions in order to sign new players and refresh the squad in the summer and make it closer to Amorim's view. Rashford is on a big salary and could generate 100% revenue for Man United as an academy product; it doesn't mean that his exit is guaranteed, but strongly considered for sure as someone will have to leave the club in order to generate money and re-invest in the next months.

Rashford is 'Dreaming' of La Liga Move

But moves to Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid unlikely

The real topic is: where could Rashford go? The usual reports on Paris Saint Germain restarted but the last concrete contact from PSG to sign Marcus was when Mauricio Pochettino was the manager, a long time ago. No negotiations are taking place now and the situation looks quiet between Paris and Rashford now.

His dream would be a move to Spain, a country where he always wanted to play one day... but Real Madrid and Atletico doors are not open to forward signings in January, while Barcelona are still dealing with Financial Fair Play complications now with Dani Olmo's registration and for sure their priority is not to invest in January, more to focus on the summer market.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marcus Rashford earns £365,000-a-week at Manchester United, according to the Guardian.

In any case, Rashford's availability in January could attract clubs to try to reach an agreement with Man United and on the player side even if they didn't plan for it until today, we will see how the situation evolves... but at the moment, Man United sources guarantee they've not received any formal approach. It's going to be an interesting one; we should not forget the Saudi market, as they're always attentive to opportunities and Marcus has talent, quality, potential, skills and everything to be a target for Saudi Pro League sides in the next months, depending on the availability of spots for their squads. No talks so far, but surely one to watch in case Man United decide to approve the sale of Rashford already in January.

Amorim wants to help Marcus, he said. The next games and training sessions will be important to understand what's next in January or easily in the summer transfer window. But this case will surely be one to watch for the upcoming months.

