It was a busy January for Manchester City and the summer transfer window won’t be any different, as many changes are expected to follow for Pep Guardiola’s team after a really difficult season with several injuries, many problems and things to sort out with the management.

Firstly, the face of the project will change as new sporting director Hugo Viana will officially take care of the negotiations from June, and sources in the industry guarantee that he’s already started to call agents and reach out to prepare for summer movements.

Man City Have Not Informed Players About Summer Exits

Reports had suggested multiple City players were set to leave

As of today, Manchester City have not informed their players about an imminent exit despite recent reports; but the internal feeling is still clear about changes and a potential start of a revolution at the club with many stars who could leave the club in case of good opportunities.

Ederson was already close to leaving last summer with Saudi clubs keen, then the deal collapsed. But his exit could be revived in the summer - it’s a serious possibility being discussed. Despite rumours, John Stones’ sale is not guaranteed or decided at all so far, but talks will take place with the player's camp to also understand his intentions with a contract currently due to expire in one year.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: John Stones has made 277 appearances for Manchester City in nine years at the club.

Matheus Nunes has no guarantee to stay at Manchester City, as he could leave in case of a good proposal in the summer transfer window. His impact has been way below expectations after the expensive signing completed from Wolves and Man City would not close the doors to an early exit in case there’s a solution brought by his agent Jorge Mendes.

The midfield trio have been linked with Etihad exits

Bernardo Silva has one more year on his contract but he’s also a candidate to leave Man City, another player represented by Mendes who will meet City in the upcoming weeks to discuss his client's position. He’s been on Barcelona's list for years, with Saudi clubs also monitoring his future.

Keep a close eye on Ilkay Gundogan too; of course not all these players will leave Man City, but he’s also in an open situation because despite a verbal agreement on extending his contract until June 2026 when he re-joined City from Barcelona, in case both parties agree on an early exit Gundogan could explore different solutions in the summer.

Another one to watch is Jack Grealish, who’s not the same player we saw for years under Pep at Manchester City. It’s another case of a non-guaranteed exit as depending on proposals, he has two more years on his contract - but with a good proposal, this story could really change.

Bernardo vs Gundogan vs Grealish in 2024/25 (Premier League) Bernardo Gundogan Grealish Appearances 23 23 15 Starts 21 16 6 Minutes 1914 1445 605 Goals 2 0 0 Assists 4 2 1 Key passes per game 1.7 1.1 1.5 Passing accuracy 88.8% 92.7% 91%

Clubs from MLS and Saudi are calling on a weekly basis to sign him

Meanwhile, there has been no contact so far between Kevin De Bruyne and Manchester City over a new contract with his current deal expiring in the summer; his exit is a strong possibility, with MLS clubs calling on a weekly basis and Saudi sides also attentive to developments.

No one from Man City has told De Bruyne that their long story is over, but the possibility of parting ways is surely strong and concrete.

Some players could also leave on loan as usual, with Claudio Echeverri now arriving in England to be part of the team but then probably heading on loan in the summer with chances to play elsewhere with more game time.

For sure, a huge summer ahead for Manchester City and their project. Refreshing, changing players and preparing for the future.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Fabrizio Romano Newsletter: Arsenal, Ademola Lookman and Next Rangers Manager GIVEMESPORT senior correspondent has issued the latest updates on Arsenal, Ademola Lookman returning to the Premier League and Rangers' next manager.

Statistics according to WhoScored and Transfermarkt - correct as of 25-02-25.