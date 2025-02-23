After recent rumours about Manchester United, it is clear that Victor Osimhen will be one of the most wanted strikers on the market in the summer transfer window. His impact at Galatasaray has been massive, as has always happened in his career, with over 25 G/A so far in Turkey.

However, this chapter is likely to be over in the summer with Osimhen formally returning to Napoli after the loan move, with clear indications from those close to the player and the club that the Nigerian striker is not expected to stay next season. He’s leaving and he’s open for a new chapter, but his full focus now remains on Galatasaray until the end of the season.

Victor Osimhen Will Have €75-80m Release Clause in Summer

Man United are attentive to the Napoli striker

Osimhen’s agreement with Napoli includes a specific option: that famous €120m release clause from last summer will change this summer if Napoli can’t sell the player before the end of June. In that case, the clause drops to €75-80m and the contract gets extended for one more season. This obviously becomes a big opportunity for all clubs interested in Osimhen, including from the Premier League but not only there, as movements have started but not yet at any advanced stage.

There are a lot of rumours about Manchester United as they’re attentive to several situations including Osimhen and Viktor Gyokeres, but the budget is going to be crucial to understand what they can really do in the summer in terms of spending, investments and limitations for Financial Fair Play. So there is nothing concrete or advanced yet, they are just being informed on the situation with weekly updates.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Victor Osimhen has scored 76 goals in 133 matches for Napoli.

Sources close to the story guarantee that all rumours on Man United scouts travelling to follow Osimhen’s progress at Galatasaray are wide of the mark, as they don’t even need to “check” on this kind of player; they like him, but the financial package will make the difference. The same as for Gyokeres.

Chelsea Made U-Turn on Signing Osimhen

The Nigerian will have interest from Saudi again

Chelsea were keen on Osimhen last summer but never wanted to pay the same salary as Napoli guaranteed to the Nigerian striker, almost €12m net per season considered way out of the new salary structure at the club. One more club to mention is surely Paris Saint-Germain, as they wanted Victor in July 2024 before the strategy completely changed internally and they rejected the opportunity to open talks with Napoli again in August.

Don’t forget then about opportunities coming from other countries. Going to Saudi Arabia for sure will be an option for Osimhen in the summer. In August, Al Ahli verbally agreed on terms with Osimhen and his agent for a transfer on Deadline Day, before Napoli’s request made the deal collapse in the final hours, with Al Ahli signing Ivan Toney as their new centre-forward.

Victor Osimhen for Galatasaray in 2024-25 (Super Lig) Appearances 17 Minutes 1295 Goals 14 Assists 4 Shots per game 4.7 Key passes per game 1.4 Aerials won per game 2.8

Saudi Arabian Clubs Can Meet Osimhen Deal Demands

The striker could make a decision towards the end of the season

Interest from Saudi remains active and financially they can obviously pay what Victor and Napoli want for a summer move, so this scenario is seriously taken into consideration from those who are close to the player.

No decision is anticipated by Osimhen and his camp in February or March, as the player wants to respect Galatasaray and he hopes to win titles at the club before saying goodbye. He won’t agree with any club early in the market, but from April or May the meetings will continue in order to understand the best solution possible for Osimhen. This is one to watch in the summer for sure, as he’s not staying at Napoli.

