For a soccer club, there is perhaps no more intense period in a season than the transfer market. With its upheavals in the squad, trickery, press involvement and diverse interests, it can all turn into a disaster in the blink of an eye. But transfer season is also the best time for surprises.

Petar Musa can certainly testify to that. Back in February 2024, the Croatian striker would have been far from imagining leaving Europe at just 25 years of age. And what's more, to join MLS . But that's how destiny works.

Behind the Scenes of Musa's Arrival in Dallas

Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

"It was the winter market. I wasn't expecting to leave Benfica," he told GIVEMESPORT. “But a number of European clubs approached me, as did FC Dallas . As soon as they contacted me, I immediately spoke to the coach and the owner. We had several meetings, they presented the club, the project, the city, the league and I decided to sign the contract.”

A decision that Musa doesn't regret. In Texas, the Zagreb native can finally do what he loves: play football.

“For me, the most important thing was to get back some playing time,” he explains. At Benfica, Musa struggled for minutes, even though his performances suggested that he could — and certainly should — have benefited from more.

Confined to the role of luxury joker, the striker made 66 appearances (17 goals) for the Eagles, but only got 14 starts — far too few for a player whose potential was widely recognized. However, the assurance of more playing time is not the only reason why he decided to cross the Atlantic.

“The league is growing every year, getting stronger. Dallas is also a good club, with a good vision and good ideas. I was excited from day one,” he smiles.

“In terms of overall level, it's very different from what we see in Europe,” Musa points out. “Here, every team can claim to win the championship. There are no real favorites. That's what makes MLS so interesting. And even if the tactical level is lower than that of the top leagues, there really are a lot of quality players.”

Changing Lives and Family Responsibilities

And when a big change in life can be synonymous with a difficult adjustment, it's best to be well surrounded.

“Life in the United States is different from what I was used to in Europe. I won't hide the fact that it was a little difficult at first, not only for me but also for my family. But the club and everyone around it made it easier for me to adapt. All in all, I think I've acclimatized very well to this new life.”

And the idea of a new life is to be taken literally. In the United States, Musa became a father for the first time, which obviously turned his daily life upside down.

“Becoming a father is a challenge. Everything becomes so different. You start to see the world differently, with new eyes. You're no longer just working for yourself, but also for your family. May 20 (the day his son Niki was born) was the happiest day of my life. Since then, I've tried every day to be a better father and husband. Everything has changed for me.”

Everything? Not really. At least not the goalscoring skills that have helped Musa establish himself as a benchmark striker on the Old Continent. The 16 goals he scored in MLS are concrete proof of this. Yet not everything was simple for him.

“It was my first season and I needed time to establish connections with my new teammates. The fact that the team changed coaches in the middle of the season also had an impact. So it was a nice challenge for me,” he says. “I come from a big club, a good league, I have experience. That's helped me. I think it's been the best season of my career”.

Tough Season for Dallas and Appointment of Eric Quill

Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

But Musa's performances couldn't help Dallas shine in the league. The club finished the season in 11th place in the Western Conference, with a record of 11-15-8, and missed out on MLS Cup Playoff qualification. It's a disappointing record which, let's face it, was heavily impacted by injuries to key players such as Jesus Ferreira and Alan Velasco. But there are other reasons why the Frisco Boys' season has been so complicated.

As Eric Quill, FCD's new coach, pointed out at his introductory press conference, it seems that the psychological aspect also had a major role to play in the way the season unfolded. Musa agrees with this assessment, linking it in particular to a problem of consistency.

“I don't think mentality was the team's only problem last year. We need to work on that, that's true, but also on a more tactical aspect. One day we'd produce a great performance, the next we'd lose our level,” he regrets. “I don't know what the reasons are, but I do know that we need to be more consistent, in every aspect. That's what the new coach is going to bring us.”

Appointed head coach of FC Dallas in November 2024, Quill has now taken up his duties and has had a chance to chat with his new players. And Musa in particular.

“After he signed his contract, we spoke on the phone and had some good conversations. Not just about soccer, but about lots of different subjects. I think he has a clear vision of what he wants from us.”

FC Dallas kick off their 30th MLS season with a derby against the Houston Dynamo on Feb. 7.

Partnership With Logan Farrington

And among the good players who play in the elite of North American soccer, Logan Farrington is one of the great promises. A player with whom Musa maintains close ties.

“There are 25 or 30 people in a team. At some point, you inevitably form strong friendships with some of them. For me, it's with Logan. He's a young guy with a lot of potential who's a really good person off the pitch,” he explains. “We're roommates when we have games, so we talk a lot. It's nice to have someone like him in the locker room.”

An almost big-brother-like role that Farrington may well not be the only one to enjoy. For Musa could well be one of those who have paved the way to MLS for other great European talents in their prime.

“The United States is a good destination to improve,” says the Croatian. “To develop before going back to Europe, or simply to establish yourself in MLS. Soccer is growing every year. And even more so now that the World Cup is on the horizon.”

World Cup Dream and Return to Europe

The World Cup is clearly a goal that Musa keeps in the back of his mind, even though he hasn't worn the Vatreni colors for over a year — last appearing for Croatia on October 15, 2023, in a Euro 2024 qualifier against Wales.

“Returning to the national team is one of my goals. For me, representing my country is the greatest thing I can do as a player,” claims the player with six caps to his name. “It's something special. I know what it's like to wear the colors of Croatia, and I know what it takes to get there. I want to play again, but it's not all up to me. It's up to the coach to decide. For my part, I'm simply working hard and getting better every day.”

And if Musa continues to improve, one of his other goals may not be long in coming.

“One day, I don't know when, I'd like to go back to Europe and play in a top-five league. I'd like to compete with the best players and play at the highest level imaginable.”

His dream? Musa makes no secret of it.

“The best league in the world is the Premier League . I also appreciate the Italian style of play found in Serie A . But for me, in terms of level, nothing surpasses what is done in England.”

Contracted to Dallas until 2027, the Croatian is nonetheless 100 percent focused on the season ahead. And that's despite hypothetical solicitations.

“Having offers is something satisfying. It's flattering and gives you confidence. But today, I'm an FC Dallas player.”

And it's an understatement to say that FC Dallas will need Musa at the top of his game to help them overcome the tests that await them in the months ahead.