It's midday in Dallas when Logan Farrington appears on my computer screen, a big smile on his face. "It's snowing out, which reminds me of my home, I'm from Wisconsin, which is a cold state," he explains about the winter weather sweeping across the Lone Star State.

Wisconsin, more than 1,000 miles from Texas, is where the FC Dallas striker made his first memories of the beautiful game. “There are pictures of me with the ball when I was two or three years old when I was walking. My dad is English. So, as far back as I can remember, soccer was always on the TV.”

Twenty years later, Farrington is no longer just watching games on TV — he's playing in them.

Farrington's Ambitions in MLS

Although he is only 23, he has been rattling opponents' goals for years. Before joining the professional ranks, Farrington excelled in college — first for the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, before transferring to Oregon State for his senior year.

Farrington tallied 35 goals in 68 total games throughout his collegiate career, winning a slew of awards along the way, including Pac-12 Player of the Year and Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year as a senior with the Beavers.

But he's set on continuing his growth and setting loftier goals every season.

"I want to score more goals, have more assists, because that makes me look like a better player, but it also helps the team out at the same time", says the player who scored four goals and provided eight assists during his rookie season.

And to get there, the striker knows he will have to earn more playing time.

“I know I was probably the first sub off the bench for most of the year, which means I was really close to starting. And I started a couple games here and there, but I'd like to kind of prove myself a little bit more and become somebody that Dallas looks at as a starter.”

Out of Farrington's 29 appearances for Dallas last season, 10 came as a starter. Whether it was a starter or a substitute, he made the most of every opportunity he was given to play on North American pitches.

"As the season went along, I realized that I could help the team in different ways if I came off the bench. Don't be upset about coming off the bench or don't be upset that I'm not starting. Be happy that I'm getting on the field and that I have an opportunity to do something.”

The Man Behind The Player

Off the field, Farrington is continuing his studies in business administration, and spends part of his free time playing Fortnite, Call of Duty and spending time with his loved ones. Admittedly, the time he can now devote to his non-sporting activities is far greater than before.

"In college, the biggest break we had from games, I think, was three weeks in August. But we trained almost every day during that period," he recalls. "So it's not like it's a holiday or a big break, because we're still playing every day."

Because unlike MLS, which generally spans nine months, the college soccer season lasts just one trimester. A little longer if you're in the title race. An ultra-compact calendar that Farrington is now glad to be rid of.

“I was very happy that the season [in MLS] was longer because I love playing. I love waking up every morning and going to play soccer. I don't think there's a better job in the world that I could do.”

Adjusting to the Pros

But the calendar isn't the only new thing Farrington has had to deal with. And certainly not the only one he has had to adapt to. While he remembers the college circuit as a physical competition, it is nonetheless light years behind MLS.

“It's like a step-up”, he says. “You're playing 18 to 21 or 22-year-olds every week. And if you face the biggest and strongest 22-year-old, he doesn't really compare to the biggest and strongest MLS defender who's 26, 27 and weighs 30 pounds more and has more experience.”

A fact that the 6-foot-2 striker, for whom Erling Haaland and Harry Kane serve as role models, realized in his first few minutes in Dallas.

“I remember in the preseason game, we played against D.C. United. I went into a 50-50 shoulder with one of the defenders, and he just killed me. And I was like 'I gotta be careful'. Like I gotta pick my battles, pick when I want to be physical and be smart when I don't want to. I think that's how you learn. And I'm glad I learned it in the preseason rather than the first game or the second game.”

And it was for the best, because everything followed on from there for the young player. Starting against the San Jose Earthquakes on the opening day of the league, Farrington took advantage of the opportunity to become the only 2024 MLS SuperDraft pick (he was selected third overall by FC Dallas) to start in their team's season opener, and the second player in Cowboys history to play an entire regular season game in his first appearance after being drafted.

However, he had to wait until May to finally score his first goal for his new team. It came in the fourth round of the U.S. Open Cup, when Dallas narrowly beat USL Championship side Memphis 901 thanks to none other than Farrington.

“I remember it was a tough game for us. We just couldn't score. We were a better team than them, but it was just one of those games where nothing was going in the back of the net for us. And we got a quick free kick taken over the top to me. I just wanted to get it down in front of me. I put my laces through and just smashed it. And I saw the ball hit the back of the net, and it was just like a lot of joy, but a lot of relief. Cause you know, that first goal always has a lot of pressure. Like you're a striker, you need to get that first one out of the way.”

You never forget your first.

“My first MLS goal was just a different type of feeling because the stands were full that game. It was against Minnesota. And, you know, it was honestly my best goal of the year. I had a little step over in there, beat my guy and then smashed it near post," he recounts. “It's just a crazy feeling because I always watch on TV. I love watching soccer, so I always see strikers score goals, and they celebrate with their team and the fans, and I've always dreamed of that moment, and it lived up to the moment right there.

"Like it's something I'll probably never forget for the rest of my life.”

Farrington's season was characterized by his ability to make a difference from the bench. It was enough to make him one of just six players in MLS history to record multiple games with a goal and an assist off the bench in a single season.

A meteoric rise for a player who, had he started his career before 2020, would certainly have been eligible for the MLS Rookie of the Year award. But it's best not to dwell on the ‘ifs’, as the striker still has a lot to learn. And he can count on his teammate Petar Musa to give him some valuable advice.

"In training, he likes to kind of tell me, you know, if I'm being too fast or if I'm getting there a little too slow. When you see your club signing a $10 million player in your position, it's a bit worrying as he's technically my competition”, he explains of his initial feelings. “But since he came in, we've actually built a very good friendship. Obviously, he's a couple of years older than me, he's got a lot more experience in Europe and stuff like that.

"So I tried to take it more as a chance for me to learn from him. And so we became roommates on road trips. We spend a lot of time together. We're always joking around.”

Tough Season For Dallas

However, not everything went according to plan for FC Dallas last season. They finished 11th in the Western Conference with a record of 11-15-8, missing out on qualification for the MLS Cup Playoffs. It was a setback that Farrington blames on a "lack of consistency", but one that he is keen to put into perspective.

“I think we have the players. We have a lot of talent on our team”, he points out. And victories over the LA Galaxy, LAFC and Houston Dynamo are concrete proof of that. And with the arrival of Eric Quill on the bench, hopes are high. “Hopefully, the new coach is going to be able to put his spin on things, make us more consistent, have a better attitude and be able to withstand some of those challenges.”

Shooting for the Stars

On a more personal level, the striker is aware that his team's success will also depend on good individual performances. After all, results will come from performances. Results, in turn, may enable him to realize his other dreams. And it would be an understatement to say that his head is full of them. The first of which is to play in the Premier League .

“It’s the greatest league on the planet. It's the most watched, it has a lot of history. I think in England, soccer is just so loved”, he says. “It's such a passion of the whole country that I would just love to play there one day. And if that means maybe when I'm a little bit older, I will go to the Championship and have a chance to go to the Premier League.”

And he already has a clear idea of the club he would like to play for. “My favorite team is West Ham. My dad's from England. He followed them when he was 15, 16. He would go to all the away games with his friends. And ever since then, it's been in his blood, and I was kind of born into it — since I was a baby I've had West Ham jerseys on and in every picture you can imagine I have West Ham stuff on.”

But before eventually crossing the Atlantic, Farrington wants to take advantage of MLS and its track record of developing the stars of tomorrow. The North American soccer league has seen a boom in recent years, thanks to consistent investment in youth development, as well as the arrival of major international stars has helped this upward trend.

“Actually, my first professional game was our preseason game against Inter Miami. And obviously, you know, it's [Lionel] Messi, [Sergio] Busquets, [Luis] Suarez, Jordi Alba. And they're the first four guys I see walk out of the tunnel as we're warming up.

"So as a young guy myself who loves the game, I grew up watching those four in their prime at Barcelona almost every week. Seeing them walk out on the same field as me, like, I was starstruck for the moment”, he smiled. “So for that to be my first game, that won't leave me for the rest of my life.”

The United States Soccer program, too, stands to benefit, with a number of its players having cut their teeth in the local league. A fate that the 23-year-old striker would obviously like to follow, as he has never had the opportunity to wear his nation's colours, either at youth or senior level.

“I think it would be a lie to say that's not a dream of mine. I need other things need to happen in order for me to get there, but it's definitely in the back of my mind. If, like we talked about earlier, I become a more established starter and I kind of proved myself more throughout the league, I think I'll have more of a chance to be at least called up before the World Cup happens. And then, you know, maybe a miracle will happen.”

Farrington knows that he now holds all the cards to fulfill his destiny. It's now up to him to do everything he can to achieve it.