Tottenham Hotspur’s defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night has plunged Ange Postecoglou’s tenure into its deepest crisis yet.

For a while now, the stance has been that the safety net would be the Europa League. Win that and his season is salvaged. But after a meek performance in west London, even that lifeline is beginning to unravel.

Enzo Fernandez’s second-half header condemned Spurs to their 16th Premier League defeat of the season and Postecoglou’s grip on the job, once firm despite poor results, is weakening.

Spurs Have Doubts Over Keeping Postecoglou

Tactician facing serious battle to remain at helm for rest of season

The mood around Postecoglou's future at Tottenham is shifting. Those close to the club, who had been unwavering in their belief that he would see out the season, are now slightly hesitant. In the aftermath of yet another loss, there were quiet murmurings of doubt where before there had only been certainty.

The frustration boiled over in the away end when Postecoglou withdrew Lucas Bergvall and Wilson Odobert in the 64th minute, replacing them with Pape Matar Sarr and Brennan Johnson. The travelling Spurs fans erupted into chants of “You don’t know what you’re doing”.

When Sarr hammered home what looked to be a dramatic equaliser, it seemed to be a moment of redemption - until VAR then intervened and the goal was ruled out.

Postecoglou’s immediate response to that goal - turning to his own fans and cupping his ear - became the night’s defining image. He later insisted he was simply encouraging them to celebrate, but that is not how the gesture was universally read.

There was already a disconnect between the manager and fanbase - and chairman Daniel Levy has to seriously consider this moment.

Tottenham’s first leg of their Europa League quarter-final against Eintracht Frankfurt next week feels like a last stand, both for the north Londoners' season and Postecoglou’s job status. That is, if he even makes it to the dugout for the game.

For months, the assumption has been that he would remain in charge until Spurs’ last shot at silverware was extinguished. That may still be the case but, for the first time, some sources close to the club no longer seem quite so sure.

