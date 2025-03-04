COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. — Spend a few minutes around Eric Ramsay, and it’s quickly evident why Minnesota United made the Welshman the youngest head coach in MLS .

The 33-year-old is disciplined and intelligent, but above all else, has a disarming curiosity.

That insatiable curiosity guides him. He followed it from Manchester to Minnesota, taking a seldom travelled off-ramp to MLS for a young coach in his position. Ramsay turned down several opportunities to become manager at lower-division clubs in England while he was a rising assistant at Manchester United .

Staying in England was the safe career path, the traditional one and maybe even the correct one. But here he sat in preseason for his second year in MLS, with a budding reputation around the league and back in England, he couldn’t be happier with his decision.

“A first-time head coach desperate to make a mark, I was very enthusiastic,” Ramsay told GIVEMESPORT. “I look back very proudly because, in difficult circumstances, we all did a great job.”

Ramsay had no preseason and took over a team with minimal expectations. Last year was supposed to be a transition season. Sporting director Khaled El-Ahmad got started late as he had to sort his exit from Barnsley before completely starting with Minnesota and Ramsay didn’t make his debut until the fourth game of the season. Obviously, this meant he had no preseason preparation, crucial for any manager taking over a new team, let alone a first-time manager in a foreign league.

Minnesota United - 2024 MLS Stats Category Stat League Rank Record (W-L-D) 15-12-7 10th Points 52 10th Goals Scored 58 t-10th Goals Allowed 49 12th Goal Differential +9 9th

After a fast start made way to a summer swoon, the Loons seemed to crash back to earth. Instead, they got stronger as the season drew towards a close, earned a playoff spot and even upset Real Salt Lake in Round One of the MLS Cup playoffs.

“If I was to script the first year for a head coach, (last year) would almost be perfect,” Ramsay said. “From the perspective of development, we had a really interesting year. We had a flying start, but a very difficult middle for all that we suffered with player availability, then almost a desperate scramble to bring it all together in the summer with new players. It felt like we had three iterations of the team last year.”

Flexible, Pragmatic and Adaptable

Ramsay became the youngest British coach ever to receive a UEFA Pro License, which he earned in 2019.

Ramsay has had many influences and thoughts on the game that are ever-evolving, but he identified a few non-negotiable pillars he builds his tactical foundation on: structure and work-rate.

From there, he’ll continue to evolve and tweak, based on the strengths in his team and trying to be on the vanguard of where the game is trending.

“You’re not watching a team at the top level be successful if they’re not compact,” Ramsay said. “Whether they’re sitting deep or pressing high, they’re very tight and organized. An absolute non-negotiable for me is that the team is always compact. I want us to be a team that can do everything — defend our box with all 11 players or exert pressure up the field in a tight, detailed way.”

Ramsay is already tweaking. After a successful first season playing with two attacking midfielders under a lone striker, Minnesota worked hard in preseason to flip that to one attacking midfielder underneath a strike partnership.

Yeboah is the team’s premier attacker, but Tani Oluwaseyi has been very productive. He wants to be able to play with them both and work to smooth out the rough edges in preseason. The movement, attacking patterns and defensive responsibilities.

“I want to be one of those coaches who are flexible, can be pragmatic and adaptable,” Ramsay said. “For instance, we have very direct forwards. Goal-oriented, who wants to attack quickly. I’m not going to turn this team into a team that needs 700 passes to win a game. It would lack any ounce of common sense. We try to bring out the players’ strengths within our framework.”

It’s easy to see his view on the game and instructions to the team from the outside. It’s not easy to get a feel for his man-management ability, which is integral in the modern game to a successful team. At 33-years-old, it can be a tricky situation. Loons captain Michael Boxall is 36.

“I try to lean into the fact that I’m around the same age as many of the players, I don’t resist that in any way,” Ramsay said. “I try to strike a healthy balance between being close enough, but having enough distance. I’m honest and forthright.

“If you spoke to the players, they would feel that I bring the elephant to the front of the room: I explain clearly it is impossible for me to keep all 20 players happy, but I will endeavor that we have a group feeling very connected. I feel that directness is probably something you wouldn’t immediately associate with someone my age, but I feel I’ve established that so far. I also have really good assistants.”

The transition off the field can be daunting as well, but the Ramsay family have embraced the challenge. He and his wife have two young children.

“My wife and I have two young kids,” Ramsay said. “We love it, the idea of it sort of being the four of us in a little bubble together in America having a life adventure that people often don’t get. We’ve really enjoyed it. Minnesota itself is a gem, it’s a really nice place to bring kids up.”

That’s where structure and work-rate translates from the training ground to his personal life.

“I’m big on personal discipline,” Ramsay said. “I like to stay fit, I like to make sure I have a routine around my time. My time for my children, my time to exercise, my time for studying, my time for languages, my time for other games. I don’t lose sight of the fact that I brought two young children here, I want to make sure I feel like I’m giving my family enough time. I could watch football all day. Literally, all day. But that balance is important to me.”

Still Watching Manchester United

Watching football as much as he can includes Manchester United. After spending nearly three years as an assistant at the club, he worked first under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and then Erik ten Haag.

Little more than seven months after Ramsay departed for his American adventure, ten Haag was sacked and Ruben Amorim took over. It’s been a difficult mid-season transition, but Ramsay likes what he sees from the Portuguese manager.

“I still follow Manchester United closely, I have a lot of people there I’m still close with,” Ramsay said. “Being in that environment for almost three years, it gives you a very acute appreciation to how difficult an environment it is to work in. There’s a lot of criticism thrown the way of people at Manchester United, but it’s a tough environment.

“The Premier League is a tough environment, you don’t have just a top four anymore. There’s a top-10 almost now. It’s difficult to build a new project, it’s like building a new house in a hurricane. I wish nothing but the best for them.”

United currently sit 14th in the Premier League as they have won five games of Amorim’s 16 in charge.

“I’ve watched a lot of Ruben’s press conferences, he’s obviously a very good communicator,” Ramsay said. “He’s doing so in a calm, measured way in a difficult set of circumstances. I’ve been very impressed with how he’s handled it so far.”