Fulham are eyeing an ambitious move to sign Lille sensation Jonathan David on a free transfer when his contract expires next summer, GIVEMESPORT sources have been informed.

The Canada star has been a revelation in front of goal since his move to Ligue 1, scoring 97 goals in 203 appearances for the side, which has seen him described as "one of the best strikers in the world" by some.

Several clubs across Europe have been linked with a move for the 25-year-old, but GMS sources have been told that Premier League side Fulham are one of the club's showing an interest, with talks held between intermediaries throughout 2024 about potentially taking him to Craven Cottage.

Sources: Fulham Want Jonathan David

Canadian is out of contract in June 2025

Marco Silva has led Fulham brilliantly this season to seventh-place, just one point off the top four. That has been in large part thanks to the form of Mexico striker Raul Jimenez, who has hit five goals in eight Premier League starts. But at 33 years old, the Cottagers are on the look out for an alternative and David is someone they believe can take them up a level.

David was expected to leave Lille in the summer and was offered to clubs including West Ham United, but they turned down the opportunity to sign him and he instead stayed in France where he has scored 13 goals in 19 games in all competitions.

GIVEMESPORT sources have previously reported that Newcastle United have had an eye on him as well, but have so far not been convinced enough to make an official offer.

Now sources are indicating to GMS that Fulham are being made aware of the terms David will be looking for when he makes a transfer away from Lille, and they could look to make a move in January when they can officially table a pre-contract offer ahead of the summer.

Likely to harm Fulham's chances of securing a deal

While Fulham are one of the clubs interested, their interest could be the trigger for other clubs to show their hand and step up their own interest in the Canada international.

The south-west London side making firm contact could force other teams to also make their interest in the player known, which would provide David with more firm options heading into the new year as he prepares for a new adventure.

GMS sources are informed that David is known to want to play European football wherever he goes, as he currently plays in the Champions League, and that will likely be a big determining factor in which club he chooses.

While Fulham are having an excellent season, failure to secure continental football is likely to harm their chances of a deal, although it can't be completely ruled out.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 14/11/2024.