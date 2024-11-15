Gary Rowett has managed over 500 games and is currently looking for his next challenge. The 50-year-old has taken charge of Burton Albion, Birmingham City, Derby County, Stoke City and Millwall in a managerial career spanning 12 years after retiring as a footballer in 2007.

Rowett was intent not to rush back into work following a brief eight-game spell with Birmingham City as interim manager between March and May this year, but now feels ready to be back in the dugout. He took 11 points in his second stint at Birmingham, eight of which came in the last four matches. Yet even a final-day victory over Norwich City – and a season-tally of 50 points – wasn’t quite enough to keep Birmingham in the Championship.

“I left Birmingham in 2016 in strange circumstances,” said Rowett, who also managed Birmingham between 2014 and 2016 and was harshly sacked with the side seventh in the table. “I always felt I would go back if the chance arose. Putting an end to the chapter is perhaps the wrong phrase, but my time at Birmingham always felt a bit unfinished.

“I got a call in March from the technical director Craig Gardner and manager Tony Mowbray [who would stand down due to ill health]. Tony recommended me for the role. I tried to put aside the benefit of me going in as interim manager and instead ask myself, ‘Is it the right thing to go and help?’ As you get a bit more experienced, you start to think about how you can give back. I felt it was the right thing to do.

“Our points tally in a normal eight-game spell would have been enough, but it was an anomaly where 50 points didn’t keep you up. It was hard for people to hear at the time, but I just think it was Birmingham’s time [to go down] and they will be all the stronger for it. They’ll bounce back on and off the field.”

Rowett’s return to Birmingham was the second time he’s carried an interim title after originally coaching Burton on a temporary basis in 2012 before getting the job full-time. Taking over a team like Birmingham so late in the season, and with no permanence to the role, came with a unique set of challenges.

“It was important I tried to manage like I was the permanent manager, but the problem is you’re not,” said Rowett. “And the players know that. Dressing rooms can react in different ways and players can be selfish. There were a lot of things as permanent manager that would have been easier to affect and deal with. It’s a balance. Let’s say with one game to go you have a player turning up late, it’s difficult to discipline them because you just need them to help you win that game. I had to put aside some of my normal standards and values I would have had over a longer period of time, but every experience is valuable, even though they don’t’ always go the way you want them to.

"Being interim manager was a difficult situation. I was the sixth different voice that season, so there is that worry you might be telling players something they’ve heard before. They had taken one point from six games before I joined, so we did impact results, but it just wasn’t quite enough.”

The Future is Bright at Birmingham City

Chris Davies has now got the Birmingham job permanently after leaving Spurs where he was Ange Postecoglou's assistant, and the Blues are currently second in League One, having lost just once this season.

New striker Alfie May has five goals after scoring 23 League One goals for Charlton last season, while Iceland international Willum Thor Willumsson has managed four assists already in his debut season after joining from Go Ahead Eagles.

“I think Chris Davies has come in and put the positivity back on the football side, which isn’t easy to do,” said Rowett. “He’s got them playing in a very attractive way. They’ve spent a lot of money and signed the right players. They’ll be the envy of a lot of League One sides and even most Championship teams. But you still have to put it all together on the pitch.

“There’s an incredible positivity at the club at the moment, and they have every chance of going straight back into the Championship and with real momentum. That’s something they haven’t had since I left in 2016, and that’s a long time ago.”

Tom Brady Fully Invested in Birmingham City

During his time at Birmingham last season, Rowett crossed paths with seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady and saw first-hand how invested he is in the club. 47-year-old Brady became a minority owner of Birmingham in August 2023, with the Blues saying at the time he will “apply his extensive leadership experience and expertise across several components of the club, including working alongside the sports science department to advise on health, nutrition, wellness, and recovery systems and programmes.”

Brady recently attended Birmingham’s 3-1 home win over fellow League One high-flyers Wrexham in September and was pictured sitting next to David Beckham. High-profile American sports and Hollywood stars have followed Wrexham co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney by investing in English teams. Will Ferrell owns a small percentage of Leeds United, while former NFL defensive end JJ Watt is a minority investor in Burnley.

“Some of the work off the pitch has been fantastic under [American businessman] Tom Wagner – and Tom Brady has certainly played a helping hand,” said Rowett.

“When I joined, I wasn’t sure if it was all just a marketing ploy. And there is clearly a commercial benefit having him attached to the club. But we had a couple of calls with Brady and his team, and spoke to [Birmingham advisor] Alex Guerrero [Brady's 'body coach']. And I can tell you Tom desperately wants to help the club and share his knowledge on what made him one of the greatest athletes on the planet. We heard what he did to prepare his body and mind. It was incredible to listen to, and it was all shared with the players as well. From my perspective, his insight into high-level performance can only help you as a manager.”

Rowett Turns to UFC for Coaching Inspiration

Rowett sees value in learning from those outside of football and has been using his time out of work to analyse the game from different angles. This includes punditry work with Sky Sports and hosting a podcast called Breaking Lines with his long-time head of performance Dave Carolan, who is currently at Derby County. Rowett is also a keen Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) follower and has also drawn inspiration from watching fights and listening to coaches.

“I have always looked far and wide to glean as much information as I can,” said Rowett. “When I started coaching I’d focus on leadership, psychology and squad synergy. Coaching is a people’s business. It’s about understanding how to make players and staff tick.

“The great bit about doing media work is I have to research Championship or League One teams. It’s almost like opposition analysis. You’re looking at talking points in the game. You have to do your research. You can’t just turn up as an ex-player or manager.

“Then the podcast is about taking people behind the scenes in football – whether shedding insight into what a transfer window is really like, or discussing topics like leadership in dressing rooms. The main podcast is called Breaking Lines, but we have one show called Whistleblowers where we take questions from listeners. It’s our way of sharing our experiences and stories.

“I just like to take influences from all across Europe, including from outside of football. I am a big UFC fan. I have looked at a lot of coaches there. For example, John Danaher and Firas Zaharbi. They work together every day with fighters. The training isn’t always intense. Sometimes it’s just about technique, but the point is there’s no day off.

"Historically in football, you get Sunday and Wednesday off, but that’s changing now. The sport is adapting because the demand on players is higher. We are also moving to an ‘always-on’ type mentality. I love to learn, and we all plagiarise to a certain degree, then just try to make it authentic to ourselves. So I am fascinated by how other sports work.”

“Big club” Coventry City Tough to Turn Down

Rowett is enjoying his media work and is impressive at it. And he's spent some valuable family time and even ran a couple of marathons while waiting for his next gig. But his priority now is to get back into work.

Being based in Derbyshire, and having managed several Midlands clubs, the Coventry vacancy is of natural appeal to Rowett after Mark Robins was recently sacked. And his former club Burton Albion are also looking for a new manager following the departure of Mark Robinson.

“I’ve been out of work on three different occasions,” Rowett said. “The first time I just waited for my agent to call and it felt terrible. Now I’ve worked out how to manage my time more effectively. I don’t just sit by the phone hoping it rings. The next opportunity will come when it comes. Usually you get offered work. I could have been back in a job just days after leaving Millwall, but it’s about waiting for the right opportunity. That’s the biggest challenge for any manager out of work.

“I have an agent who does the work for me and contacts clubs who have a vacancy. I’m running out of Midlands clubs! But what I would say is that Coventry is a big club. Coventry would be a fantastically attractive club for any Championship manager. And Burton Albion is another one. I have been there before and helped them out."

“I also worked in London for four years with Millwall, which was a great experience for me on and off the pitch. I am not specific about the geography. It just has to be a project that appeals to me and one where I feel I can make an impact.

“I have worked within the top ten of the Championship for the last ten years. I have had that element of success around the top half of the Championship. So that’s the obvious aim, to be working with a team capable of competing for promotion to the Premier League.

“My passion has always been to help build things and find the right plan and pieces of the jigsaw to improve a team – from both a coaching and man-management perspective. I love and am passionate about that side of the job. I have to go somewhere where I feel I can have a real impact, whether Championship, League One, Europe or MLS. It’s just got to be somewhere where I feel I can help. And just talking about it, I can’t wait to be back in the right role.”

Gone are the days when opportunities just land on a manager’s lap based on relationships or reputation. Rowett has noted the interview process is usually thorough and has changed dramatically since he first got the Burton job in 2012.

“Interviews are definitely different now,” said Rowett, who played 441 games as a player, including Premier League matches for Everton, Derby and Leicester and Charlton. “Now you have a lot of sporting directors in position and clubs want a manager to fit in to their sustainable model.

“When I first started, the interview was basically just a chat. You still had to do your prep, but you could have all the knowledge in your head. Now you present your game model. Every club operates differently, but I have been in interviews where they have done psychometric testing. You are sometimes asked to analyse games and players and even recommend signings to improve the squad.

“The key is to get the way you play down on paper, in presentation form. However, presenting and actually doing the job under pressure are two very different things. That’s the big challenge, turning what you have to offer at an interview into reality.”

One of Rowett’s biggest strengths is his versatility as a manager and the ability to form a bond with his players. His tactics are fluid and his man-management skills are carefully tailored toward individuals. This helped him take Birmingham from 21st in the Championship to 10th at the end of his first season in charge in 2014/15. And by the time he was controversially sacked, the Blues were seventh and firmly in the mix for the playoffs. Rowett also led Derby to the Championship playoffs and managed two top-half finishes with Millwall in three seasons at the club.

“I have managed over 500 games at different clubs and always been very adaptable,” said Rowett. “Carlo Ancelotti says he finds a system to get the best out of his top players. I have always tried to do that as well. At Derby, we’d play a very different style of play to Millwall. When you take a job, you have to understand what the club is all about, including the fan base, traditions and area.

“You want to take any club forward with your own take, but I have always been very flexible. I’ve played 3-4-3 and 4-2-3-1 – two different systems. And I’ve never been so rigid as to just say to players, ‘This is how I play.’ That can be dangerous if you go into a club that needs an instant impact because maybe they’re bottom of the league or require results or goals quickly. You need to also look at what you can change to begin with and how you can grow and adapt that team over time as well. That’s how I approach it. Some people might be more rigid and get success from that, but I like to try and have a bit more of a flexible model depending on the needs of each specific club.”

Rowett Explains Legendary Millwall Team Talk

Rowett has developed a reputation as an astute tactician but also a motivator. Some of his leadership qualities were on show as a player and as a manager he has delved further into psychology. In particular, Rowett has always tried to maximise and master both the pre- and half-time team talk, wasting no time to get his message across.

“Pre-match and half-time team talks are very different,” said Rowett. “Pre-match you’ve done your work and shared your game plan with the players over the week in training and likely made a presentation. So the last minutes before a game starts are about impacting mentality right before the players go out.

“Half-time is sometimes about changing mentality, especially if things aren’t going to plan. I always focus on three things. That’s the amount of information people can retain, especially during a 15-minute break. We often show a couple of clips on the monitor. Sometimes I’ll present the data as well. Maybe we’re not working hard enough and there’s evidence to back that up. Overall, it’s about saying a few things that resonate. I think you can do that in different ways. Sometimes you can be more autocratic and address the group and other times you might focus on individuals.

“You start to get a feel what you’re going to say about 30 minutes into the half and it either stays with you because the score remains the same or the talk is suddenly shaped by something that happens after that. You might be 0-0 and then score or concede in the 43rd minute and have to think about what you’ll say while walking back to the dressing room. I’ve never been one to stay outside for 4-5 minutes and formulate a plan. I always try to go in and speak quickly and that gives you time to affect things."

One of Rowett’s most memorable team talks came in October 2020 with his Millwall side trailing 1-0 at Wycombe. Instead of over-analysisng the game, or bemoaning the scoreline, Rowett decided to turn clairvoyant…

“I just told the players what was going to happen,” revealed Rowett. “It was a gamble. We were 1-0 down and I said, ‘I know we’ll score early in the second half and go on and win the game’. And that’s exactly what happened. It was a gut-feeling based both on what I felt and what I thought the players needed to hear.

“[Then Millwall striker] Matt Smith said afterwards it was like I had a crystal ball! What I didn’t admit was I had tried to use the same crystal ball about 20 times previously and it never worked! Maybe this time my belief affected the players.”

British Coaches Face Challenge to Find Work

Rowett is currently one of a number of high-profile British coaches out of work. Frank Lampard – heavily linked with the Coventry vacancy – Graham Potter and David Moyes are all looking for their next challenge.

And there is also a younger generation of newly-qualified coaches awaiting their first chance at management. There are more British coaches than ever. The FA estimates close to 15,000 are currently qualified. This is encouraging but naturally comes with challenges for all of them to find work.

“We are developing more and more highly-quality coaches in the UK,” said Rowett. “The issue is finding all of them opportunities. And perhaps other countries, Germany for example, are still developing strong options, some of whom want to come and work in England. Thomas Tuchel is a good example. I’d have liked to know what some of the British coaches had to offer for the England role, but Tuchel is the obvious answer given he was out of work and his pedigree of winning trophies.

“I can understand the desire for clubs to want to hire the best possible coaches to work with rather than committing to specifically hiring British ones. But we do have brilliant coaches here, and St George’s Park has really helped The FA develop them.

“It’s one thing qualifying, but you really only evolve by working day in day out with a team. I would never say foreign coaches are better than our domestic ones. It’s just a balance. We need opportunities for British coaches, but we also want the best coaches from abroad to be working here. It’s hard to find work for everyone, but the competition keeps us sharp and means we constantly have to evolve and modernise our methods. That can only be a good thing."

Rowett is hopeful of getting his next job before the year is out and would be a strong hire for any club looking for a modern, ambitious and intelligent coach with playoff experience, and Premier League know-how from his playing days. With a track-record of improving teams he’s gone into, a mid-season offer will surely come sooner rather than later.