Steven Gerrard retains the backing of senior figures at Al-Ettifaq despite a run of seven games without a win in the Saudi Pro League, GIVEMESPORT sources have been informed. Ettifaq lost 3-1 to Saudi champions Al-Hilal on Friday and have fallen to 11th place in the table with just three league wins all season.

But Ettifaq's head of football Hatim Al-Misehal is intent on being patient with Gerrard. The pair are understood to have a strong relationship and Ettifaq's decision-makers are keen to avoid a knee-jerk reaction despite their poor form.

Ettifaq were knocked out of the King Cup to second division side Al-Jabalain and lost the Dammam Derby to Al-Qadsiah, but they are top of their GCC Champions League group and one of the favourites to win that tournament.

Steven Gerrard Retains Backing of Ettifaq Board

Al-Misehal wants to avoid knee-jerk reaction

Gerrard is tasked with leading Ettifaq to their first trophy since 2006, when they beat Kuwaiti side Al-Qadsia to win the GCC Champions League, and there is optimism the club can go far in the competition this campaign.

Ettifaq officials view last season's sixth-place finish as a significant success, and the club are still building a team around Gerrard. Highly-regarded ex-Liverpool goalkeeping coach John Achterberg joined over the summer and Ettifaq believe his impact will be positive.

Ettifaq put their dip in form as partially down to the lack of availability of Scottish centre-back Jack Hendry, who is expected back from injury in early January. Experienced Saudi centre-back Abdullah Al-Khateeb is also missing,

Nonetheless, Ettifaq are still only three points off sixth place with 24 games left and will look to strengthen in the January window to try and boost the club's top-six chances. The expectation is that one under-21 foreigner will arrive along with two signings from the local Saudi market.

Hatim Al-Misehal, who is the brother of club chair Samer Al-Misehal, drove the original appointment of Gerrard and played a leading role in signing both Jordan Henderson and Gini Wijnaldum. And recent reports suggesting Hatim and Gerrard recently met to discuss the former England international's departure are denied by sources. Ettifaq still believe Gerrard can turn things around.

Steven Gerrard Al-Ettifaq Stats (All competitions) Games 48 Wins 17 Draws 14 Losses 17 Goals scored 59 Goals conceded 53

Although some fans booed Gerrard at full-time following the loss to Al-Qadsiah last week, the majority showed support for the Liverpool legend during the game, holding up a 'You'll Never Walk Alone' banner after Ettifaq went 2-0 down.

There have been some Rangers fans calling for him to return to Ibrox, with Ally McCoist admitting he would be welcome back with open arms, however, Gerrard remains in no immediate danger of losing his job, even though Ettifaq expect to be higher up the table.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - correct as of 09/11/2024.