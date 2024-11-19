Glen Kamara is hoping his move to Stade Rennais leads to European football. It's something Rennes have become accustomed to in recent years, having finished in the top six of Ligue 1 for four successive seasons between 2019/20 and 2022/23, and also qualified for the Europa League in 2018/19 after winning the Coupe de France. They would eventually lose to Kamara's former club Arsenal in the last 16, but famously beat them 3-1 at home.

Finland international Kamara joined Rennes from Leeds United this summer for €10m, and admits not qualifying for Europe would be a failure. Rennes finished 10th last season and are currently 13th in Ligue 1, so have work to do in order to achieve that goal.

"I was attracted by the club’s ambition to be in Europe," said Kamara, speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT on behalf of Ligue 1. "I played a lot of European football at Rangers and getting back to that level would be amazing. And I think that’s where this club wants to be.

"If we don’t make Europe this season we’ll be disappointed. It wouldn’t be good for us, especially with the squad we have. We have spent a lot of money this season. The goal is definitely to get into Europe. All the boys know it."

Rennes spent close to €80m during the last window with midfielder Albert Gronbaek (Bodo/Glimt, €15m), centre-back Mikayil Faye (Barcelona, €10m) and wingers Carlos Andres Gomez (Real Salt Lake, €10m) and Jota (Al-Ittihad, €8m) among the names joining Kamara at Roazhon Park.

The French outfit did also have to contend with the departures of talented left-winger Desire Doue (Paris Saint-Germain, €50m) and midfielder Enzo Le Fee (Roma, €23m). It's thus a period of change for Rennes as Jorge Sampaoli's new-look side works hard to gel, with Kamara confident they'll get stronger as the season progresses.

"We have a really good squad," said Kamara. "The staff are doing everything to help us and we can have a strong season. I have only played in a few Ligue 1 games, but it’s fast-paced and a high standard. I think people underestimate Ligue 1. It’s quite technical and a tough league. There’s a lot of big players and clubs.

"I feel settled now. I didn’t know anyone before I joined. I had played against Jordan James a few times, but I basically came in fresh-faced. I'm learning French, and I understand more than I can speak! This is the first time I've played outside the UK, so that's a challenge in itself. Hopefully, moving to Rennes and playing in Ligue 1 can enhance my game and make me a better player."

Leaving Leeds Was Not Easy During Summer

Whites backed to seal promotion to Premier League this season

Kamara only joined Leeds from Rangers in the summer of 2023 for a fee in the region of £5m, yet the 29-year-old exited after just 12 months. Things might have been different had Leeds won promotion back to the Premier League, but they lost in the play-off final to Southampton having finished third in the Championship on 90 points - a tally that's usually good enough for automatic promotion.

Kamara admits it was a difficult decision to leave Elland Road and is backing Daniel Farke's side to get promoted back to the Premier League this season.

"It was bitter-sweet leaving Leeds," said Kamara, who made 42 appearances during time in Yorkshire. "We were very close to going up. We probably should have gone up automatically. It was a tough one to take, losing in the play-off Final. I was only there for a year, so moving so soon was a bit of a weird one, but things just happen quickly in football and you have to be ready.

"I had watched a lot of the Championship games before joining Leeds, and had friends playing in the league. And a lot of people said when I signed you basically need to average two points-per-game to go up. And we almost got that and fell short. It was difficult to accept.

"Some players have moved on, including me, but I think Leeds will have a good chance of going back up to the Premier League. They have great players. I think they’ll be good [for promotion] this season."

Finland Capable of Qualifying for World Cup

Midfielder eager to bounce back from Nations League campaign

Kamara is also hoping strong form at Rennes will help him turn Finland's fortunes around. Kamara was born in the Finnish city of Tampere and has won 64 caps for his country.

Finland were drawn in England's Nations League group and lost all six games, scoring just twice. They also failed to qualify for Euro 2024 last summer and have won just one competitive game since November 2023, and even that was a narrow victory against minnows San Marino.

Kamara played in both Nations League games against England as Finland lost 2-0 at Wembley and 3-1 at home, but he saw enough in those performances to suggest qualifying for the 2026 World Cup is possible. It would be Finland's first ever appearance at the tournament and, given his age, it could be Kamara's last chance to play at a World Cup.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Glen Kamara was on the pitch for 517 minutes during Finland's Nations League campaign

"I think we have to go into every qualification hungry and ready to go," said Kamara. "We haven’t had a great Nations League, and now we have to put things right and try to qualify for the World Cup. That has to be the dream.

"I enjoyed the games against England. They have some great players - very young and talented. I am sure Thomas Tuchel will have a headache with so many good players to pick from. I know Eberechi Eze and Ezri Konsa and I spoke to both of them after the game against England at Wembley. I also got both of their shirts."

Kamara has lived in the United Kingdom for much of his life, but Finnish culture forms a big part of his identity, and he's hoping some of it rubs off on his Rennes teammates.

"Finland has the best chocolate I have ever tasted!" said Kamara. "I think my teammates need to try it. I will either bring that, or Finnish pastries, into the dressing room. The food in Finland is good!"

Arsenal Can Still Win Premier League Title

Gunners tipped to overcome nine-point deficit

Rennes are Kamara's seventh different club since 2015. He only ever made one senior appearance for Arsenal, though, having come through their academy. That came in October 2015 in a 3-0 Carabao Cup loss at Sheffield Wednesday.

Kamara is a lifelong Gunners supporter and is backing boss Mikel Arteta to lead the north Londoners to win the Premier League despite entering the international break in fourth place, nine points behind leaders Liverpool.

"I think they can do it this year. The squad is talented enough," said Kamara. "They have been really close in the last two seasons. I have my fingers crossed for them.

"I was an Arsenal fan growing up. I actually started my career as a striker, so Thierry Henry was my guy but, growing up, I also really liked Patrick Vieira. His leadership stood out, and just who he was as a player."

Kamara was called a "mini Vieira" when manager Neil McCann brought him to Dundee in 2017, and his energy and tenacity in the centre of the park will now be important for Rennes if they are to get back in Ligue 1's top-six race.

Rennes are only five points adrift of sixth-placed Nice yet also just one point above the bottom three. Ligue 1 is tighter and more competitive than ever and Rennes must finish strong if Kamara is to be back playing in Europe next season.

