Their rivals will hope that news around Txiki Begiristain leaving in 2025 will lead to the downfall of Manchester City, yet there is a determination inside the club to make sure that does not happen.

Begiristain’s position at City was one of the most important influences in getting Pep Guardiola to join the club as manager and it is natural that fear will build among supporters over whether the boss could now follow him out the door.

The pair have a deep connection and Begiristain is one of the few footballing brains that helps Guardiola organise his own thoughts and ideas around the way his team plays.

As Txiki prepares to say goodbye there is increased consideration around the fact Guardiola’s contract expires at the end of this season and that no new deal has been agreed.

Man City Hope Guardiola Will Stay Beyond This Season

People connected with City had previously expected Pep to go in 2025

In recent times GIVEMESPORT sources have described a growing sense of hope that Guardiola stays on beyond this season.

That feeling began to set in four months ago after owner Sheikh Mansour met with Guardiola in Abu Dhabi. Also present at the time were Begiristain, Ferran Soriano and Khaldoon Al Mubarak.

It is understood that the future of both Guardiola and Begiristain was on the agenda during that trip and that the uncertainty around how they both visualised the future was a key focus of their time there.

And in the months that have passed since that June visit, City sources have been hinting they sense he has been giving more encouragement that he may stay.

For that to happen Guardiola needs to renew his contract and while the expectation from almost everyone connected to City had been that he will leave at the end of this season, that has slightly changed.

Perhaps it is the new challenges put up by Arsenal in terms of fighting for the title, perhaps it is the will to win another Champions League, or perhaps it is that he wants to complete a decade in charge.

He arrived at Etihad Stadium in 2016 and a renewal would give him that opportunity to round off an unforgettable era in which he has totally dominated English football but also given the club a chance to build on the legacy.

To leave at the same time as Begiristain seems like an obvious thing to do given their past together and how close they are but staying beyond that period would also help City through a transitional stage.

City Agree Deal for Hugo Viana to Replace Begiristain

The Portuguese is currently at Sporting Lisbon

City have already agreed a deal for Begiristain's successor in Sporting Lisbon's Hugo Viana, who used to play in the Premier League with Newcastle United.

Ultimately it is the Guardiola contract situation that will be considered as the most important factor in this team retaining control of English football trophy dominance and another reason for City fans to be encouraged is his continued enthusiasm and passion to stick up for the club.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Viana was responsible for the big sales of Bruno Fernandes, Manuel Ugarte, Pedro Porro, Matheus Nunes and Joao Palhinha in recent years.

Just last week Guardiola revealed how the Premier League have rejected a request to postpone the first two games of next season to help with player recovery on the back of the Club World Cup they will participate in.

"The Premier League has not allowed us to postpone the first two games for our recovery,” he explained to the media. "Thank you so much.”

The fact Guardiola cares and decided to highlight this issue was seen as a potential sign that he will still be in charge.

Last weekend a banner was hung inside Etihad Stadium with a message in Catalan declaring that fans wanted him to stay.

Guardiola spoke fondly of the moment afterwards. The gesture will not have hurt City's chances of keeping him on, if he is indeed still weighing it up.

Man City Consdering De Bruyne Future

The Belgian's contract runs out next summer

Of course, Guardiola will not go on forever at City and neither will this team. The future of Kevin De Bruyne is another element worth considering amid all of this.

As the club's top earner they are currently trying to work out his future and whether he stays beyond this season.

Any transitional period off the pitch has an impact on how the playing staff are affected and it will be interesting to discover whether De Bruyne stays or goes.

Latest reports suggest he is going to have a big offer to move to America to play with new MLS side San Diego FC and sources say that interest is genuine. De Bruyne also can expect an offer to move to the Saudi Pro League.

Bernardo Silva, Erling Haaland and Rodri are among other stars of the side who will continue to have speculation around their names and quite what happens with the manager is sure to impact that.Begiristain's departure is big news but over the weeks and months that follow focus turns even more vividly on Guardiola and what happens next - because the outcome will be front page news.

Since the summer there has been hope growing that Guardiola stays, and pretty soon we should find out what the future holds.