Three successive defeats spells crisis in Manchester City’s world and also brings fresh focus onto the club’s transfer plans for January.

But Pep Guardiola is trying to remain calm after losses to Tottenham Hotspur, Bournemouth and Sporting, and sources close to the Etihad Stadium insist the boss is not pushing for big new signings to arrive.

Although their chances of success both domestically and in Europe could hinge on whether they dip into the market this winter, Guardiola likes to work with a small squad and there will now be some big decisions over what to do next.

Sky Blues Could Reignite Spark with Fresh Competition in Squad

Midfield and forward signings being worked on

Last summer, Manchester City resisted making major moves, with just Savinho and Ilkay Gundogan added to the ranks. Now, as January approaches, the club faces growing pressure from outside the Etihad Stadium to bring in reinforcements.

The Sky Blues' dip in form has highlighted vulnerabilities that were previously masked by their depth and talent. Though so many of Manchester City’s stars have been pivotal in their recent successes, there is an increasing sense around some sources close to the club that the team’s top players might benefit from fresh competition to reignite their spark.

The motivation that once defined the reigning Premier League champions' relentless pursuit of trophies seems slightly diminished, and the decision to hold back in the summer transfer window is under scrutiny.

The growing consensus is that Manchester City need to bring in at least two players in January - one midfielder and one forward. It is something that is definitely under consideration and being worked upon, but targets are difficult to pin down.

The midfield addition would help to replace the injured Ballon d’Or winner Rodri, while the forward reinforcement could go some way to reducing the workload on Erling Haaland, who is being relied upon for minutes and goals. Finding players as back-up is not easy but has to be considered.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Erling Haaland has been averaging a goal every 82 minutes in the Premier League this season

Guardiola has so far not put pressure on the ownership for signings, and it might be that he asks for calm so that he can allow his injured players to return and use his tactical nous to solve this problem.

Manchester City’s recent performances suggest that the club’s mentality might need to be recharged - a challenge that will test his leadership skills. With Guardiola's contract running down, and no announcement yet on an extension, demands for success still remain as high as ever.

Adding further pressure to an already demanding schedule, Manchester City will also be competing in the Club World Cup next year. The competition offers an opportunity for the club to establish itself further on a global stage, but it also intensifies the need for squad depth and rotation. Signings soon would ensure they are better prepared for the fixture overload that is to come.

Sudakov Remains a Target for Champions

Ukrainian shone in Champions League earlier this week

Away from the defensive midfield and centre forward dilemma, one player of interest to follow over the coming months in a transfer sense could be Shakhtar Donetsk’s Georgiy Sudakov.

He put in a great performance against Young Boys, producing a lovely assist and beautiful goal in a 2-1 Champions League win over Young Boys on Wednesday.

Sources have indicated for some time that Manchester City admire Sudakov, and recent checks on the situation have revealed that he remains a player of interest.

The 22-year-old is a Ukrainian international and has been coveted by teams across Europe over the past few years due to his incredible ability on the ball.

There is a good chance he makes a transfer in 2025 - Arsenal have also watched him closely - and Manchester City might yet decide he has the creative touch that could be perfect for them moving forward.

Intrigue Surrounding Guardiola's Future

Pep Guardiola batted away talk linking him with the Brazil job this week, but intrigue continues to surround his Manchester City future.

There has been some expectation that the Spanish tactician would clarify his intentions by the end of the year, which remains to be seen.

In the meantime, there is consideration around who would replace him - whenever that moment comes. Sources have recently indicated that Bayer Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso is very much admired, but there is a realisation that he may well be on Real Madrid’s radar sooner rather than later, as they try to work out what their next step is amid a difficult period.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 07/11/2024