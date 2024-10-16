Manchester United star Harry Maguire is unlikely to be on his way out of Old Trafford in the near future, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed - despite reports suggesting that the former Red Devils captain could be subject to bids from other clubs in the January transfer window.

Maguire has seen his game time diminish under United boss Erik ten Hag, but he has played a bit-part role owing to injuries to United's backline in recent years, whilst his experience is a key component of United's dynamics in the changing room. The England star will know that he wants game time, but with United unwilling to diminish their backline after a spate of injuries, it is likely to see Maguire stay until the end of the season, sources state - unless a huge bid comes in that could tempt INEOS to part ways with the 31-year-old.

Sources: Maguire Unlikely to Be Sold in January

The Red Devils star looks likely to remain at Old Trafford

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that Maguire is unlikely to be sold in January, despite reports suggesting that the Red Devils want to cash in whilst they can on their former captain.

Although a big offer could tempt Old Trafford chiefs into accepting a bid, there is no sign of that at present and United are not actively offering clubs with the chance to come and make a bid for the England international.

Harry Maguire's Premier League statistics - Man Utd squad ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 22 =12th Goals 2 =7th Aerial Duels Won Per Game 3.1 1st Clearances Per Game 3.8 2nd Interceptions Per Game 1.1 2nd Match rating 6.87 4th

Sources have suggested that Maguire's leadership qualities may be vital throughout the season, and losing him could be detrimental to results on the pitch - even if he's not playing regularly. There is a strong possibility that this will be his final season at United.

However, after injury problems last season and with players having to play out of position at centre-back, United won't want to repeat their shortcomings again to be left in a similar position - where they registered their worst Premier League finish by coming eighth.

Maguire continues to stay extremely focused and professional, and is happy to remain at United as he works his way back from injuries - though there are now a lot of centre-back options including Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martinez, meaning game time could be hard to come by.

Maguire Still Has a Lot to Offer at Man Utd

The experienced star can still provide for the Red Devils

Maguire joined United back in 2019 after impressing for Leicester City over the course of two seasons - and originally, he was a player to rely on for the Red Devils by only missing 12 league games in his first three seasons at the club.

Those minutes have diminished with other centre-back recruits in recent seasons taking the fore, but his influence is still strong with 71 appearances since the start of the 2022-23 season for the Red Devils.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Maguire has 215 appearances for United, scoring 12 goals.

There is no doubting that Maguire is a top centre-back, especially with his 64 appearances largely for Gareth Southgate's England, and if any club does bid for Maguire ahead of the end of the season, he will be an astute signing for his new employers.

But for now, the 6ft 4in centre-back has a part to play at Old Trafford as he aims to avenge the poor start to the season that Ten Hag's men have suffered.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 16-10-24.