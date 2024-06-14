Highlights Harry Redknapp has selected an attacking England XI that he believes should start at Euro 2024.

The former West Ham and Tottenham manager believes that Harry Maguire will be a big miss for the Three Lions.

Redknapp thinks that England have an excellent chance of winning the competition and would not swap this current squad with anybody else.

Free to play fantasy football game Sorare has appointed arguably the best manager England NEVER had Harry Redknapp. Play against Harry in his Rivals League this European Championship, to show off your knowledge from your sofa or your sun lounger and win incredible prizes including a meet and greet.

England's Euro 2024 campaign kicks off on June 14, and excitement is building among supporters who believe this is the best chance the Three Lions have of bringing silverware home for the first time since 1966. When Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane and other talented players are all in the squad, it's understandable why many people are putting the one-time World Cup winners among the favourites for the competition.

But not every player, no matter their ability, can start the opening game of the tournament against Serbia, and debates have raged over which 11 players Gareth Southgate should start. And in an exclusive interview with GIVEMESPORT, former Tottenham and West Ham manager Harry Redknapp has picked who he would play.

Sorare have appointed Redknapp as a coach for their platform, offering fans the chance to play against him. An investigation by the global sports entertainment company found that 30% of fans believe that he is the best coach that England never had, more than any other coach. They also asked fans who would start in their teams for Euro 2024, with Harry Kane the most picked player.

Fans pick England Starting XI for Euro 2024 (Per Sorare) Player Percentage of fans who would pick player Harry Kane 66% Jude Bellingham 62% Phil Foden 62% Kyle Walker 54% Declan Rice 51% Bukayo Saka 51% Jordan Pickford 45% John Stones 44% Harry Maguire 35% Trent Alexander-Arnold 35% Kieran Trippier 35%

Obviously, with Harry Maguire being ruled out of the tournament, England's actual XI will likely take on a very different shape. And Redknapp made another change to the fan XI with his own picks.

Goalkeeper and Defence

Marc Guehi picked as John Stones' partner

There were very few surprises from the Premier League great when it came to picking his goalkeeper. Jordan Pickford has been England's number one ever since Southgate's appointment and has done little to dissuade people that he should be dropped for an alternative option. Having made 61 caps heading into the tournament, the Everton shot-stopper could also finally get his hands on the first bit of silverware of his career.

Southgate has opted to play Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier in the full-back positions, as Luke Shaw is still regaining fitness following an injury while playing for Manchester United. Between them, John Stones and Marc Guehi both started together against Iceland during the most recent warm-up game, and Redknapp said he would play the same four defenders in front of Pickford if he was the manager. However, he did stress that the loss of Maguire was a huge one for England, as he has rarely let his nation down.

"We haven't got that many options really to play with Stones, you know. That is a problem. I do think we'll miss Harry Maguire really in both boxes, he's a real threat."

Related Dunk vs Gomez vs Guehi vs Konsa Stats Comparison Gareth Southgate has a decision to make in the centre of defence at Euro 2024.

Midfield

No Alexander-Arnold, Mainoo or Gallagher

Moving into the engine room, the main debate has concerned who should start alongside Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice, the two players who will be Southgate's first choice for the tournament. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kobbie Mainoo and Conor Gallagher are all potential options for Southgate to choose from, having all featured in midfield during England's games against Bosnia and Herzegovina and Iceland.

But Redknapp did not pick any of them to be the third option, and instead decided to be as attacking as possible. Lining up with a double pivot and a central attacking midfielder in front of him, the 77-year-old decided that playing Phil Foden through the middle was the Three Lions' best chance at success.

"You can play Foden wide left but I like to see Foden play more central you know, I think he wants to play as a 10. But then you got Bellingham who wants to play there as well."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only David Moyes (697), Sir Alex Ferguson (810) and Arsene Wenger (828) have managed more Premier League games than Harry Redknapp (641).

Wingers and Striker

Redknapp goes all-out attack

So, with Foden playing through the middle, the big question for Redknapp is who takes the winger spots. Bukayo Saka was his pick on the right, but Southgate has Cole Palmer, Eberechi Eze and Anthony Gordon to choose from on the left, with all of them posing a threat for opposition teams.

Related EXCLUSIVE: Rio Ferdinand Names His England 11 For Euro 2024 The former Manchester United defender has named who he would select, with Cole Palmer being a notable substitute.

Namechecking Palmer and Eze, Redknapp hailed the Palace man as a fantastic talent, someone who could provide an attacking threat. But it was Palmer who ultimately got into his team in the end. The Chelsea star has enjoyed a fantastic debut season in west London, scoring 22 goals and creating a further 11 for his teammates in the Premier League to become the Blues' most important player.

His dribbling, passing and shooting make him an utter menace for teams, and although he's typically been utilised on the right for his club, Redknapp believes he could do a job on the opposite flank. And of course, there was only one man to start for Redknapp up front - England's record goalscorer, Harry Kane.

"I'd play Foden in behind Kane and off the left... Eze is a fantastic talent, who else have we got there, we've got lots of options to play there really. Cole Palmer, you can find a place for him."

Redknapp Believes England Can Win Euro 2024

Managerial icon wouldn't swap England's squad with anyone else

Harry Redknapp. Credit: Sorare.

A very attacking XI from Redknapp, but given the names and depth across the pitch, it would be foolish not to play an offensive-minded team, especially during the group stages where Southgate's side will likely dominate the ball. Whether the England coach will opt to play all of Foden, Saka, and Palmer in the attacking midfield spots, however, remains to be seen.

But no matter the lineup, Redknapp believes that England should be considered the favourites for the tournament. Asked how the Three Lions chances compared to other heavyweights such as France, Germany, Portugal and Spain, the iconic manager stated that he would put all his chips on the 1966 World Cup winners.

Related England's Best and Worst Routes to the Euro 2024 Final England are currently the favourites to win the UEFA Euro 2024. Let's analyse their best and worst routes to this year's final in Germany.

"I would pick England with that squad," he said. "I wouldn't swap us with anybody. France will be strong again. They'll be a decent side. Germany, home nation, they've got players. I was talking to Jurgen Klinsmann the other day and he was quite bullish about Germany. He thought England would win it but he did say that Germany are coming good at the right time.

"Portugal I think are pretty decent, they've got some good players. You know, we know a lot of their players who play in England. I think Portugal could be the dark horses, they could be a big danger. Then Spain, yeah they'll be decent, but it's not a vintage Spanish team that we've seen in the past.