Newcastle United are eyeing a swoop for Crystal Palace centre-back duo Joachim Andersen and Marc Guehi during this summer’s transfer window but, according to GIVEMESPORT sources, there is ‘no chance’ of them both leaving Selhurst Park this summer.

Despite boasting the likes of Sven Botman and Fabian Schar as options in the heart of the back line, Eddie Howe and Co are keen to add more bodies to their defensive options before the market closes for business at the end of the month.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Andersen played the most Premier League minutes (3,418) for Palace in 2023/24, playing all but two minutes.

Ex-Bournemouth central defender Lloyd Kelly has already been snared by the northeast outfit this summer but, given the injury issues endured by the aforementioned Botman, the club’s hierarchy are keen to add another layer of protection.

Sources: Andersen Pursuit Could Deter Guehi Move

Palace believe they are in strong position with Guehi

According to GMS sources, Newcastle’s plot to land a deal for Ivory Coast-born Guehi could be put on the backburner if a move for Andersen opens up and comes to fruition sooner rather than later.

So far this summer, Newcastle’s proposals have not met the demands of Palace. The Magpies’ initial bid – worth £50 million – was snubbed by chairman Steve Parish and Co, though both parties remain in dialogue over a potential move this summer.

Another bid, worth more in the region of £60 million, is the potential next step for Newcastle, who are hoping to add at least one new centre-back to their ranks this summer.

From Palace’s perspective, GMS sources understand they believe they are in a strong position in terms of keeping the Euro 2024 star. Though, should Newcastle reach an agreement with Palace, personal terms are not expected to be an issue.

For reference: the 16-cap England international, who has racked up 111 outings for his Premier League employers, has just two years remaining on his current deal. Guehi himself, according to GMS sources, is open to a move to St James’ Park, especially with the allure of Champions League football.

Sources: ‘No Chance’ Both Andersen and Guehi Leave Palace This Summer

Newcastle may need to re-think strategy ‘fast’

Despite Howe and his entourage being keen to add the south London-based pair to their roster this summer, GMS sources understand that there is ‘no chance’ that Oliver Glasner and the Palace higher-ups will let both move onto pastures new.

Both Guehi and Andersen’s importance to how Glasner’s side became rejuvenated since the Austrian chief’s arrival in February 2024 has meant that losing both in the same trading window is completely off the cards.

Andersen, Guehi, Botman, Schar - 23/24 Premier League Stats Statistic Andersen Guehi Botman Schar Minutes 3,418 2,023 1,378 3,057 Goals/Assists 2/3 0/1 2/2 4/1 Pass success rate (%) 79.5 87.2 90.5 83.2 Aerials won per game 2.4 1.2 2 1.9 Tackles per game 1.5 1.1 1.2 1.2 Interceptions per game 1.1 0.7 0.5 1.1 Overall rating 6.88 6.55 6.58 6.81

What could play into the Selhurst Park-based side’s hands is that GMS sources have previously stated that Fulham-linked Andersen could be rewarded with a ‘new deal’ soon as his employers attempt to deter potential suitors – Newcastle included.

Understandably, Palace are keen to retain the services of the Denmark international and, as such, rejected Fulham’s opening £20 million-worth proposal. As a result, GMS sources have stated that Newcastle may need to re-think their centre-back transfer strategy over the summer months.

