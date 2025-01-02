There is a new football agency in town, and they already have some of the biggest clients in world football. As1 – pronounced “As one” – is the culmination of Bruin Capital acquiring Nomi Sports, Positionumber, Promoesport and Football Division Worldwide in four separate transactions worth a total of around £250m.

As a result, As1 already has an impressive list of over 300 clients, including Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim, Red Devils captain Bruno Fernandes, Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo and Liverpool winger Luis Diaz.

All four founders of the acquired agencies – Raul DaCosta (Nomi Sports), Miguel Pinho (Positionumber), Rodri Baster (Promoesport) and Manuel Sierra (Football Division Worldwide) – will stay on and oversee their clients. Meanwhile, Bruin founder George Pyne will serve as As1’s chair and ex-Atletico Madrid board member Ignacio Aguillo will lead day-to-day operations as chief executive officer based out of London.

Aguillo has an extensive background in investment banking and, alongside his former executive board director role at Atletico Madrid, has also been CEO of European Hope Football Group – the management company for Granada, Parma Tondela and Chongqing Lifan – and COO at RC Lens.

“We have some great minds working together and are really just trying to conquer the world,” said Aguillo, speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT. “The agency was born out of the idea that the world of football representation is due an update and an upgrade. Our talent needs a 360-degree service from our agents. Our players are footballers, but also global brands, so we wanted to create scale to maximise their opportunities. And so we acquired four agencies, carefully selected because their founders share our vision.

“All the agencies are very entrepreneurial, very successful and very opinionated. It took us close to 12 months to pull this deal together because we needed to spend quality time understanding each other and aligning to ensure everyone is pushing in the same direction."

“Our name reflects our ethos. We want to work ‘as one’. We are four different agencies with different cultures, personalities and areas of expertise, and we need to work as one going forward. That’s also not just an internal message either. We are 'as one' with our players, working with them holistically, from early in their careers until beyond retirement. I think our name conveys the message that we are strongly committed to long-term relationships with our talent, clubs and other stakeholders.”

Deals in Winter Transfer Window Not Sole Focus

Agency working on brand growth and preparing players for retirement

As1’s clients span across 34 different leagues, and on paper their first transfer window could prove a busy one. Left-back Nuno Mendes is linked with a move from Paris-Saint Germain to Manchester United, and it was Amorim (another As1 client) who gave the 22-year-old his first-team debut at Sporting. Meanwhile, Sporting's Goncalo Inacio and Bayer Leverkusen's Piero Hincapie are two centre-backs in demand.

But for As1, transfer activity is not the only part of their offering. Their vision is to look beyond deals, instead working on player performance, brand growth and even helping clients prepare for life after football long before they actually retire.

“I really want to stress that we are not focused on specific transactions,” said Aguillo. “Our priority is to manage careers, and doing this is not always about looking for the next opportunity in the market. It’s about supporting players on a daily basis and making sure they are in the right set-up with the right mindset.

"We want to ensure our clients are hungry, always improving and living up to their true potential. The dialogue with our players is regular regardless of their contractual situations. We are always helping them to perform to the top of their potential."

“We look at all business opportunities for our clients and feel this 360-degree approach has been neglected in the past by many agencies. This includes playing a role in performance, although anything we do can only be supportive and must not interfere with the club. Data analytics is also a space where we are still only scratching the surface. There will be more ways in the next few years to help us further analyse and improve players.

“And then we want to build a platform for what comes after retirement. Many players go through a very difficult transition period, so working on what that looks like, and from an early stage, can make what can be a pretty traumatic time as smooth as possible.”

Amorim Up for Manchester United Challenge

Tactician relishing opportunity in Old Trafford hot-seat

The formation of As1 sees Manchester United boss Amorim (Nomi) and Fernandes (Positionumber) now with the same agency. Amorim’s mid-season move to Old Trafford has been difficult to date, with the Red Devils 14th in the Premier League table, and even victory in the Manchester Derby hasn't led to much momentum over the festive period.

Manchester United head into 2025 with three straight home defeats – the first time that’s happened since March-April 1963 under Sir Matt Busby. Yet Amorim has already said he relishes the pressure of his new job and will stay true to his principles.

"The manager of Manchester United can never, no matter what, be comfortable," said Amorim. "I can't change my idea in one day because we lose much more now. I adapt for every game – the positioning, the way the players are trying to cope without training. So it's really hard for them. But I maintain my idea, I want to play a certain way until the end. If I change everything now, we are going to lose everything."

“It’s definitely one of the biggest jobs in the world,” added Aguillo. “He loves a challenge. He’s well aware of the history and legacy of the club. He’s a very brave manager and he loves a good challenge. He's up for it. Obviously, things are going to take time, but he’s super excited about it, and we are very confident Ruben is going to show what he’s got.

“Everybody can see this was a great opportunity. It was too good for Ruben to pass on it, despite his commitment and success with Sporting. And we have always thought Ruben was a great talent and was destined for the Premier League and one of the best clubs in the world. We obviously think the ownership and management at Manchester United made the right choice."

Caicedo, Paez and As1's Commitment to Youth

Respected agent Sierra played key role in moves to Chelsea

Over 150 of As1’s clients are 23 or under, including Sevilla's Spanish right-back Juanlu Sanchez and promising Portuguese teenagers Martim Marques (Lugano) and Dario Essugo (Sporting). It is no coincidence several top talents come from either Spain or Portugal, given As1's own roots are from the Iberian Peninsula.

As1 are also heavily represented in South America thanks to Football Division's impressive roster. Founder Manuel Sierra is a highly-respected agent and entrepreneur who played a key role in the transfers of Moises Caicedo and Kendry Paez to Chelsea.

Caicedo’s move from Brighton & Hove Albion to Stamford Bridge was for a British-record £115m, and in terms of market value the Ecuadorian midfielder is one of As1’s most-prized assets, along with Diaz. Transfermarkt currently value the pair at over £65m.

Caicedo entered the festive period with the most tackles and duels won of any central midfielder in the Premier League and has more successful final-third passes than any other Chelsea player, all suggesting he is now more than living up to his price tag.

“Caicedo has been a player we have been following and supporting for some time,” said Aguillo, who admits picking a London head office for As1 due to the importance of working with Premier League clubs. “We knew what he was capable of. We needed to put him in the right place with the right people around him. His commitment to excellence only tops his talent. We are very pleased for him that things are going very well. We think the sky is the limit with Moi.”

Caicedo has also been mentoring Ecuador teammate Paez, who will join Chelsea from Independiente del Valle (also Caicedo’s first senior club) this summer when he turns 18. Paez has already visited Cobham, and Caicedo is expected to play a big part in his Chelsea transition.

“Nothing beats that dialogue,” said Aguillo. “Having the wise words of a veteran, or someone who has been through the same journey, is extremely valuable for players. From our perspective, we don’t want to force our players to do something they aren’t comfortable with. There are different personalities. Some are more prone to act as ‘buddies’ or mentors and others are more introverted and struggle a bit more with that. The beauty of it is we have over 300 players and everything in-house, so for those inclined to be mentors, we can put them in that role.”

As1's Strategy for the Women's Game

Guerrero is flagship client after winning 2023 World Cup

As1 are also keen to grow their women’s vertical. Spanish midfielder and 2023 World Cup winner Irene Guerrero is already a flagship client and is currently at Club America after spending 2023/24 with Manchester United.

April 2024 saw a significant merger as Wasserman acquired Volante Sports. It brought Alessia Russo, Leah Galton, Lucy Staniforth, Abby Dahlkemper, Alex Morgan and Sophia Smith all under one stable. And although As1 are yet to follow suit and approach a women's-focused agency, it would be no surprise to see them add a flurry of female footballers in the next few years. There is certainly an appetite to establish a strong women's vertical.

“We think it’s a blank space," said Aguillo. "We want to be thoughtful about how we go about developing it. What I can tell you is that the needs and process for women’s football are very different to the men’s game. You need a differentiated approach. We feel our women’s clients can benefit from the scale of a global agency, though. I'd ask you to stay tuned because we plan to make inroads in women's football."

Could it Be the End of Super-Agents?

Team-orientated As1 open to making further acquisitions

As1 clearly have exciting and ambitious plans, and their presence in the industry could prove game-changing. As1 have the powerful and unique combination of the hunger of a start-up, but the scale and standing of an established firm. And further acquisitions are expected, with Bruin Capital unlikely to stop at just four agencies.

“If we can find the right partner, we’ll look at other acquisitions, on the condition they share our vision and our commitment and can contribute and fit into the culture of As1," revealed Aguillo.

As1 sense a changing tide in the industry, with deal-driven super-agents potentially becoming a thing of the past. Part of the reason for this is that players and clubs have both become more sophisticated and require bigger and flexible agencies to deal with.

"There are still super-agents that try to do a lot of things. Some of them will survive, others will either get tired or outdated," said Aguillo. "I think the world is moving in a different direction. There will always be someone around who can connect clubs to an impressive pool of talent, but that's a different value proposition to our offering.

"Football, and in fact the world, is moving towards a more team-oriented approach. It's becoming more analytical and complex. Agencies have to adapt and both scale and consolidation are necessary. So our vision is to move away from the one-man show that some agencies are. We don’t believe in 'superhero-agents', we believe in teamwork. This helps provide a much better service to the players and the clubs."

"It is also critical to have a good understanding of how clubs make decisions. There is not necessarily just one decision-maker like in the past. And you need to understand and navigate that. That is incredibly difficult to do as a single agent. You need different entry points and dialogue levels and that’s where it helps to have a team.

"And you need to have a good understanding of the game and what players go through. Footballers nowadays are much more geographically mobile, so agents need to be more aware of different opportunities across the globe, ranging from the Premier League, Europe, Saudi Arabia or MLS. So you need people talking to clubs day-in, day-out, and that’s where you need scale."

With such a mouth-watering array of clients and contacts, and plans to expand further, it would be tempting for As1 to consider going direct to consumer in order to help grow and commercialise their clients' brands. This might not be the short or even medium-term strategy just yet, but Bruin Capital certainly have the tools to help players in this field. They own Box to Box, the production company that produces popular Formula One docu-series Drive to Survive, and also the Engine Shop marketing agency.

“Bruin has been the catalyst for this project," said Aguillo. "The founder, George Pyne, and myself got together and started sharing views about the market and what the representation business needs, and the areas of opportunity. George ran IMG many years ago and is extremely experienced in the representation business and also sport more generally.

"We are very fortunate because Bruin owns an ecosystem of different companies that can help develop our players’ brands. We have a suite of services we can call on to help develop the different opportunities that come across for our talent."

"However, I still think we are a long way from the dream of direct to consumer. We are going to be ready to explore different opportunities, but we are not going to be able to do everything for everybody. We are going to have to team up with people who are good at what they do in order to accelerate our penetration in some areas. But the media landscape is definitely evolving and there are many opportunities for our players to reach out to their fans, and we are going to need to actively explore all of them."

As1 might not believe in super-agents, but they certainly have the drive and resources to become a super-agency and, in doing so, change the landscape of football representation for the better.

"We are getting very positive feedback right now," said Aguillo. "We are willing to challenge the status quo and do things a little bit differently. And the feeling we are getting is that our approach is a very welcome change. Now we have to deliver on our promise to both players and clubs, that we are looking at the long-term relationships. The proof is in the pudding. We welcome feedback as well. We are not isolated in an ivory tower. So the idea is to provide value and also bring our players closer to the fans."