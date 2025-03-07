Manchester City attacker Jack Grealish will have to take a 33% pay cut to join Tottenham Hotspur this summer, according to Dean Jones, writing for GIVEMESPORT.

Grealish's future is up in the air, having failed to live up to expectations at the Etihad since arriving from Aston Villa in the summer of 2021 for a club-record £100 million. He's been in and out of Pep Guardiola's team this season, with just one assist in 16 Premier League games, starting just six of those matches.

Tottenham were linked with the 29-year-old in January, but nothing came to fruition regarding the 39-cap England international joining the Lilywhites. Ange Postecoglou had other targets in mind. Mathys Tel joined on loan from Bayern Munich with a view to a permanent £45 million switch, Czech goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky signed from Slavia Prague in a £12.5 million deal and Austrian defender Kevin Danso was brought in on loan from Lens with a £20.9 million obligation to buy.

Jack Grealish Must Take Pay Cut To Join Tottenham

Manchester City attacker looks likelier to move abroad