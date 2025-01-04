Mario Lemina has told Wolves that he wants to leave the club in January amid interest from Saudi outfit Al-Shabab, GIVEMESPORT sources have been informed.

The former Southampton star has been a regular for the club this season and started the season as the captain, taking over from Max Kilman. But the Gabonese international was stripped as skipper last month after a major bust-up following the club's defeat to West Ham United.

That immediately plunged his future into question, with the "incredible" star due to be out of contract at the end of the current campaign, and Al-Shabab are ready to make their move to take him out of Molineux as early as this month.

Sources: Wolves Eye £5m for Lemina

Club to club talks underway

After losing his place in the team recently under new manager Vitor Pereira, Lemina is now exploring his options and has told Wolves that he would like to take on a new challenge away from the club.

GIVEMESPORT sources have been informed that Al-Shabab have already received the green light from the player to firm up their interest, and an offer is expected to be made imminently with the possibility of a deal being agreed as early as this weekend or early next week.

Wolves are willing to sell Lemina and are respectful of his wishes but are demanding £5m to let him leave mid-season, and club-to-club talks are currently ongoing to find an agreement that suits all parties.

Sources: Wolves Adamant Cunha Not for Sale Arsenal interested but no bid yet While Wolves are willing to allow Lemina to leave Molineux this month, GIVEMESPORT sources have been informed that they have zero intention of allowing star forward Matheus Cunha to leave during the transfer window. The Brazilian star has been one of the standout performers in the Premier League this season which has seen him attract attention from the likes of Arsenal for a potential move away. However, Wolves are adamant that the player is not for sale and GMS sources are told they are hopeful of agreeing a new contract with the 25-year-old. Wolves paid £35m to turn Cunha's loan from Atletico Madrid into a permanent deal and now value him at almost double that amount, with GMS sources insisting it would take a bid of between £85-90m for them to consider a sale at this stage. Arsenal's interest in the forward is genuine for this month, however no bid has been made yet and talks haven't been held.

Sources: Wolves Closing in on Agbadou Deal

£15m deal agreed pending medical

Wolves are also working on hard on bringing in fresh additions to the club this month to help new boss Pereira in his battle against relegation, and the club are close to sealing a deal for Reims star Emmanuel Agbadou.

The central defender was the club's top target for the position in January according to GMS sources, and a deal worth around £15m has now been agreed with the Ligue 1 outfit.

The player has agreed to the move and will undergo a medical early next week before putting pen to paper on a contract. Kevin Danso was also someone that the club looked at for the position, but Agbadou was the man they wanted and a deal is now close to being done.

