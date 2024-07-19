Highlights Atlanta United club president Garth Lagerway has set his sights on building the organization and ensuring more silverware is challenged for.

The 2018 MLS Cup winners have pinpointed filling two Designated Player spots after a historic summer of sales.

Lagerway is keen to guide Atlanta to memorable moments after a sticky period during the club's short history.

After all the fans left Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the players had long taken celebrations from the field to the locker room to wherever else they’d be that night. As the confetti was cleaned from the field, 2018 MLS Cup felt a seminal moment for Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

Just their second season in the league, Atlanta had not only arrived, they were positioning themselves as the face of the league.

MLS Cup saw a then-MLS record 73,019 fans cram into the stadium. A relentless, dominating squad with charismatic talent, a reigning MLS MVP partnered the soon-to-be record transfer in attack, with a star head coach roaming the touchline.

The start of something new. A changing of the guard. A team that was, theoretically, going nowhere. Sure, transfer rumors surrounded Miguel Almiron, but Josef Martinez wasn’t going to abdicate his throne in his city, his league. An ownership group willing to spend more money then everyone else. A rabid fanbase breaking ceilings of realistic expectations.

Little did we know, it’d never be the same after that iconic night in Atlanta.

Head coach Tata Martino left, taking over the Mexican national team. Almiron was transferred to Newcastle United for a then-league-record initial fee of $19 million. The can’t-miss replacement for Almiron — Pity Martinez — actually missed.

There were remnants of the old magic in 2019, only because Martinez’s historic ability papered over plenty of cracks. Those cracks soon became chasms, too far for the forward’s excellence to stretch over nor their seemingly unlimited money.

Martinez got injured at the beginning of the 2020 season and has never been the same. Atlanta since fired three head coaches, the most recent of which Gonzalo Pineda this season. The end of the 2023 season brought some light, but sources behind the scenes knew it was a mirage.

It all leads up to now, as Atlanta spent the first part of the summer allowing their most prized players to leave in the most opulent window in league history.

Thiago Almada was transferred to Botafogo for $21 million (the most ever guaranteed fee in MLS history) and another $9 million in add-ons; Giorgos Giakoumakis to Cruz Azul for $10 million and Caleb Wiley is on the brink of an $11 million transfer to Chelsea (then loan to Strasbourg), GIVEMESPORT revealed last week.

They have upwards of $50 million to spend this summer and are looking to reload completely.

Club president Garth Lagerway told GIVEMESPORT:

“This is the fun part, now we get to add. We’ve gone through a whole bunch of pain to get to this point, but we’re in a position both from contracts and resources, we can build the organization we all want Atlanta United to be.”

How do they get there?

Plan in Place to Fill Designated Player Spots

Almada and Giakoumakis replacements being sourced

The obvious? Start with Almada and Giakoumakis replacements. The club plan to fill both DP spots this window and have a big budget to do so following the historic summer of sales.

As for head coach, the club intend to leave interim manager Rob Valentino in charge until the winter before hiring a full-time head coach in the winter, sources say. That timing would indicate the likelihood of a domestic-based candidate being preferred.

On the player front, Atlanta are in advanced talks with Atalanta over a deal for Russia international Alexsey Miranchuk, as revealed by GIVEMESPORT last week. That deal is progressing — technical director Carlos Bocanegra flew to Italy last week to continue talks and to meet the player — but nothing quite agreed yet. The club has more targets as well.

Lagerway said:

“We have the ability to spend all of the money we accrued and reinvest that. We have lots of options, we are not going to make stupid deals just for the sake of getting something done.”

Miranchuk is the kind of profile Lagerwey has targeted in the past with his most valuable roster spots: In-prime, hard-working and a player with experience across multiple leagues. Miranchuk is 28 and has excelled in Russia and Italy.

Atlanta is working on their search for a center forward as well. Between both, intermediaries suggest a scroll of names. Players like Oscar and Callum Wilson have been floated, but Atlanta prefers to target younger options. Not Almada young – signed as a rising talent at 20 years old – but more in-prime.

Lagerway told GIVEMESPORT:

“We’ve had less success since 2018, we want to rectify that. We want to evolve our player model and sign more prime-age players that maybe have less financial value, but more competitive value. In this phase in our evolution, our primary objective is to win titles.”

Atlanta Reached This Point After Huge Overhaul

Lagerway oversaw 19 exits in first year as club president

When Lagerwey took over as club president following the 2022 season, the squad was disjointed. Some excellent and expensive players, but not cohesive in any way. The first task was an internal review and he decided it was not the foundation of a title-contending roster.

The top of the roster needed work. Luiz Araujo, a winger signed for a potential fee up to $12 million from Lille after winning a league title in France, struggled mightily. He found himself trying to occupy similar spaces to Almada. He was sold in the summer of 2023 and Almada found his best form.

More to the point, the foundation needed a complete overhaul. The cap sheet wasn’t pretty. Atlanta worked to move on from a total of 14 players in Lagerwey’s first winter overseeing operations, including a painful decision to cut ties with club legend Josef Martinez. Another five left in the summer to bring the year one total to 19. Many of those to depart were squad players underperforming their contracts.

They were moved to create space to increase the quality and cohesion.

Summer signings of Tristan Muyumba, Saba Lobjanidze and Xande Silva brought three starters that blended well. This winter saw Bartosz Slisz and Stian Gregresen join that core. Longtime right-back Brooks Lennon remains and, this summer, left-back Pedro Amador has been signed with Wiley soon departing.

Atlanta sit 12th place in the Eastern Conference with 25 points after 24 matches ahead of the Leagues Cup break. Playoffs is still within reach, but the group is setting itself to try and build a sustainably competitive team for next season and beyond.

With all the maneuvering, they are pushing hard for the 2025 season to try to recapture the magic from 2017-18.

Lagerway added: