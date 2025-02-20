Los Angeles FC have a knack for tweaking and reloading their squad on the fly, continuing to compete for (and win) trophies as eras evolve and change. This winter was no different.

After winning the U.S. Open Cup, getting to the final of the Leagues Cup and finishing atop the Western Conference during the regular season in 2024, LAFC were extremely busy this winter. The club added eight senior players, plus re-signed two free agents in Aaron Long and Marlon, and moved on from 15 players.

“The team was in a phase where it was ready for change," LAFC technical director Neil McGuinness told GIVEMESPORT. "Every club goes through cycles of transition and I think LAFC were getting to that stage. It’s a natural progression. The winter was the best time for us to do it.”

Center midfield saw a complete overhaul. Eduard Atuesta, Ilie Sanchez and Lewis O'Brien departed, with Igor Jesus, Mark Delgado and Odin Thiago Holm arriving.

"One of the things we concluded from numerous meetings is we wanted to get more dynamic on the ball and make the team younger, those were the key takeaways," McGuinness said. "I think you can probably see from the recruitment the age has come down and the level of player is technically very good.”

LAFC Bring In Big European Talent

The highest profile addition was saved for just before the season started, one that landed with a shock. LAFC were able to finalize an opportunistic deal to sign Türkiye international winger Cengiz Ünder on loan from Fenerbahçe S.K. .

Ünder, 27, is a huge signing. The winger has 51 caps for his country and was signed by Fenerbahçe in the summer of 2023 for a fee north of $15 million. He had nine goals and three assists in just north of 1,000 minutes in the league last year. Playing time has been difficult to come by this season, with just nine appearances across all competitions.

Fenerbahçe manager Jose Mourinho prefers to play with two forwards. Ünder is best used as a right winger in a three-forward system. Playing time wasn't guaranteed, and the fit wasn't great. Playing time will be easy to come by with LAFC in a three-forward set-up.

“Timing sometimes lined up," McGuinness said. "In this case it did. We spoke to his representatives to see if there was interest, and it was a resounding yes. He was pushing and excited as soon as he heard about the opportunity.”

Crucially, the loan until summer preserves flexibility to add a DP this summer as the club continue to chase Antoine Griezmann. Ünder's deal does come with a purchase option, though.

“You just want the player to do the best he can, and then we’ll all have a decision to make," McGuinness said of the summer.

LAFC a Selling Club?

On the outgoing side of things, LAFC lost a few key players. The biggest of which was a deal to transfer Poland international Mateusz Bogusz to Cruz Azul for a club-record fee north of $10 million. The 23-year-old had a career year with 15 goals and seven assists in 32 regular season appearances.

“The season Matty had was phenomenal, with that comes interest," McGuinness said. "It wasn’t just Cruz Azul reaching out about him, from Mexico, South America and Europe. It got to the stage where it was coming weekly. Cruz Azul pushed hard to the point where financially it was a great deal for the club and for him. He’s a really-good guy. He wants to experience other leagues, in the end, it was an amicable agreement. We wish him all the best, he’s a great guy.”

Fellow key attacker Cristian Olivera was transferred abroad as well. He got a move to Brazilian club Gremio for a fee in the region of a $4.5 million fee and a significant sell-on clause.

“Olivera is a player who wanted to leave," McGuinness said. "When you have a player who’s not committed going forward, you’re open to a transaction. He got the move he wanted and we wish him well.”

Setting in at LAFC

McGuinness joined LAFC last spring after a hugely successful stint with the Columbus Crew SC , which won two MLS Cups and were among the defining teams of the decade so far.

The Crew brought in stars like of Cucho Hernandez, Lucas Zelarayan and Diego Rossi, with head coach Wilfried Nancy playing an aesthetic, front-foot style. McGuinness worked for Columbus from 2019 until 2024 before heading west to LAFC.

“I’ve always had ambitions to work at the biggest clubs in the biggest cities," McGuinness said. "I don’t think there’s a bigger club than LAFC in MLS. I have a really good relationship with John (Thorrington), when the opportunity came around, if there was a team I was going to leave for, it was really only going to be LAFC."

Before coming to MLS, McGuinness was a first team scout for his boyhood club Celtic and then spent time in Qatar helping build the national team.

“Being at LAFC comes with a lot of pressure," McGuinness said. "We are a team that’s expected to win all competitions and that’s what I thrive on.”