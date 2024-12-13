At precisely 20:34 on December 11, fireworks and drones lit up Saudi Arabia’s skies as the Kingdom celebrated winning hosting rights for the 2034 World Cup. Thousands of young Saudis, many adorned in national team jerseys, gathered in Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, NEOM, Al-Khobar, Al-Qassim and Al-Jubail for a party that would last through the night.

"This is a historic moment for Saudi Arabia and a dream come true for all our 32 million people who simply love the game," said Saudi sports minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal Al Saud. The Kingdom is on a remarkable journey of transformation under Vision 2030 [a government strategy to help Saudi Arabia thrive without over-reliance on the oil and gas sector] and today is another huge step forward that reflects and celebrates our progress while looking ahead to an even brighter future."

Saudi Arabia was the only bidder for the 2034 World Cup, and there was no formal vote to confirm them as hosts – just a round of applause from supportive federations. However, the Saudi bid already had around 120 backers from FIFA's 211 members.

Whereas Qatar winning hosting rights for the 2022 World Cup caught many by surprise, with even their Emir looking stunned back in December 2010, it has been clear for over a year that Saudi Arabia will stage the 25th edition of the tournament. FIFA president Gianni Infantino effectively crowned Saudi as hosts on his Instagram page as early as October 2023.

The Saudi bid scored a record 4.2/5 in FIFA's evaluation report, and the absence of other suitors, despite rumblings Australia might enter the race, clearly hasn't stopped meticulous planning for the 2034 World Cup.

"It matters that we present ourselves in the best possible way," said head of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation FIFA World Cup 2034 bid unit Hammad Albalawi, when speaking to GIVEMESPORT from Riyadh. "It doesn't matter that we were the sole bidding nation. We have still put all our focus and energy on designing a bid that has fans at the heart of it and makes visitors, whether players or fans, want to come to Saudi Arabia.

"We were looking forward to December 11 for quite some time. And we believe we can stage the best ever World Cup."

Sixty-three percent of Saudi Arabia's 32 million population are under the age of 30. That means they have only been alive for up to eight World Cups. Most will have little recollection of Saeed Al-Owairan's wonder-goal against Belgium at USA '94 in Saudi Arabia's first ever appearance at a World Cup.

"Two-thirds of our population don't remember USA '94. They weren't even born," said Albalawi, whose own first recollection of a World Cup was the tournament in 2006, won by Italy and also famous for Zinedine Zidane's headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final.

"Since that time, we have built very few training facilities and only one stadium. Our population has tripled, but our supply to satisfy their sporting demands has only increased marginally. We look forward to using the 2034 World Cup, and the Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia in 2027, to help grow the game to a level that is satisfactory for us."

Ronaldo, Neymar and Benzema Back 2034 World Cup

Superstars in Saudi Pro League looking forward to tournament

Saudi Arabia’s 2034 World Cup plans are like a glimpse into the future. Looking over them, you could be forgiven for thinking you had stumbled into a green TARDIS and actually entered the year 3034 rather than 2034.

Housed in a temporary exhibition centre in the Saudi capital Riyadh, all 15 World Cup stadiums are visualised in both model and video form as the bid book is brought to life in an immersive manner. Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar have both taken tours and endorsed the World Cup, even wearing purple 'Saudi 34' shirts.

In fact, most of the Saudi Pro League's top stars, including Karim Benzema and Riyad Mahrez, backed the Saudi 2034 bid and several could now be named official ambassadors for the tournament.

“The 2034 World Cup will probably be the best World Cup ever," raved Ronaldo, who has scored 80 goals in 89 games since joining Al-Nassr in January 2023. "The infrastructure, the stadiums, the conditions for the fans, the airports, and everything else, it’s amazing.

"The 2034 bid tagline 'Growing. Together.' is beautiful, because it’s what we all have to do. We have to grow together in everything, not just in football but in life. I believe Saudi Arabia will continue to grow, and I’m happy to be part of this success in the country. I will be here for sure to see the World Cup!"

"I think Saudi football is changing," added Al-Ittihad striker Benzema. "I believe that in 10 years, Saudi Arabia will be ready. I think visitors will be surprised by the passion of Saudi fans at every match.

"To understand, you have to come and attend a match. People who have preconceived notions about Saudi Arabia need to come and see for themselves. There are incredible things and iconic places. The people are welcoming. You feel great here.

"It’s a country to discover. There’s so much to do. It’s not just the desert, even though in the desert there are also amazing things to experience. You have to come and visit Saudi Arabia."

“I have to admit that I was quite surprised by Saudi Arabia," revealed Al-Hilal forward Neymar. "From the outside, from a distance, we have a very different perspective of what the country is really like. When people come here, they have a very positive perspective, just like I did. I was surprised.

“I think it's the best project I've ever seen in my life, and I'm happy to be a part of it and help out in some way. It’s incredible. They have thought of everything, not only for the players but also for the fans.”

Saudi Arabia's 15 Futuristic Stadiums

King Salman International Stadium set to host final

Saudi Arabia has plans for 15 World Cup stadiums to host the expanded 48-team tournament. Eight are in the Saudi capital Riyadh, including the 92,760 King Salman International Stadium, which will stage the opening game and the World Cup final.

The 46,979-seater Prince Mohammed bin Salman Stadium is arguably the most eye-catching design. Based in Qiddiya City, on the outskirts of Riyadh, it is perilously perched on the end of a cliff, a full 650-feet above ground. One side has been left intentionally open, and there is a lake beneath - probably out of reach... barring another ‘Roberto Baggio’-type penalty akin to his famous Italia '90 miss. The stadium exterior, including a retractable roof, has a kind of Optimus Prime vibe to it and can transform to show match action or stage light shows.

Then there is the 46,010-capacity NEOM Stadium – the sporting centrepiece of Saudi’s new and yet-to-be-completed 'super city' on the tip of the Red Sea. The NEOM Stadium is practically camouflaged, at least from ground level, like an exclusive penthouse at the top of a high-rise skyscraper. It will only be accessible via high-speed lifts and driverless cars.

The NEOM Stadium is part of a project known as ‘The Line’ - a traffic-free oasis that is only 200-metres wide, but 170-kilometres long. That’s about the same distance as London to Birmingham. NEOM Stadium will sit about 500-metres above ground, making it look taller than the Shanghai World Financial Centre or New York’s Empire State Building from ground level.

Jeddah has four World Cup venues, including the £450million King Abdullah Sports City. The 62,345-capacity stadium hosted the 2023 Club World Cup final last December as Manchester City beat Fluminense.

Saudi Arabia's 15 2034 World Cup stadiums Riyadh King Salman International Stadium (92,760) King Fahad Sports City Stadium (70,200) Prince Mohammed bin Salman Stadium (46,979) New Murabba Stadium (46,010) Roshn Stadium (46,000) Prince Faisal bin Fahad Sports City Stadium (46,865) South Riyadh Stadium (47,060) King Saud University Stadium (46,319) Jeddah King Abdullah Sports City Stadium (58,432) Qiddiya Coast Stadium (46,096) Jeddah Central Development Stadium (45,794) King Abdullah Economic City Stadium (45,700) Al Khobar Aramco Stadium (46,096) Abha King Khalid University Stadium (45,428) NEOM NEOM Stadium (46,010)

The 45,700-seater King Abdullah Economic City Stadium will open in 2032 and be home to both 2022/23 Saudi champions Al-Ittihad and Ivan Toney’s Al-Ahli.

"We have a big and amazing fanbase at Al-Ahli, and I am sure it will only grow between now and the 2034 World Cup," said former Brentford striker Toney, speaking to GIVEMESPORT in Jeddah. "You can see the passion for the game here. I think the league can eventually rival the Premier League in terms of both standard and attendances. That's part of what attracted me here. There is a real ambition in Saudi."

Al-Khobar, on the east coast of Saudi, about 60 kilometres from Bahrain, will also host games at the Aramco Stadium. The Saudi oil giant own ambitious Saudi Pro League side Al-Qadsiah, who will upgrade from their current 11,800 Prince Saud bin Jalawi Stadium for a 46,096 one, which is due to open in 2026.

2034 World Cup Set to Benefit Saudi Pro League

New and upgraded stadiums will allow sides to profit

2034 World Cup officials and Saudi Pro League chiefs will hope their new or upgraded venues are well populated for Saudi Pro League games. The Aramco Stadium is an interesting case study because it is being used for the 2027 Asian Cup and will be an established venue by the time the 2034 World Cup comes around.

Having signed Real Madrid legend Nacho and former Arsenal and Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Al-Qadsiah currently average only 8,396 fans per game, having been promoted from the Saudi second tier last season. The club's aim is to triple that number between now and 2034.

League attendances across the Saudi Pro League are currently on the rise, but games involving non-PIF clubs still draw modest crowds. That's because the majority of football fans in Saudi support Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr, Al-Ittihad or Al-Ahli, even if they are not from Riyadh or Jeddah. In addition, many have European teams as well, with Manchester United, Liverpool, Barcelona and Real Madrid particularly popular.

Saudi Pro League sides Al-Raed and Al-Wehda both play in 30,000+ stadiums yet average under 1,500 per game. And despite signing Ronaldo, Al-Nassr still don’t fully fill their 25,000-capacity Al-Awwal Park, averaging 17,970 last season and 16,973 this campaign.

Saudi sources point out Ronaldo has increased attendances by 20 percent since moving to the Saudi Pro League. And in the last full season before he joined, Al-Nassr averaged just 8,202, suggesting the six-time Ballon d’Or winner is indeed drawing bigger in-person crowds. Then there are the millions of global eyeballs Ronaldo has put on the Saudi Pro League and the other stars he's persuaded to switch to Saudi.

"It is no secret Cristiano has had a massive impact on the league, both domestically and internationally," Saudi Pro League chief executive officer Omar Mugharbel told GIVEMESPORT. "His presence in the league obviously creates a lot of value for us. As a league, we have two key milestones. Right now, we are focused on trying to become a top-ten league by 2030. Then our next target will be to move into the top five in the world.

"Our vision is long-term. It's about having a great product for the fans to watch and love. It's step-by-step. Our league revenues have grown by almost 100 percent. We are now working on the domestic and international broadcast rights, which are both up for tender again this summer, and we will hopefully see a spike in revenue from next season. It's a journey for us to build a better commercial product that has appeal to sponsors and broadcast partners.

"We are an evolving league, so we are constantly looking at how we can improve and, along with signing big stars, are working to make sure our local talents develop as well."

In Saudi, there is in many ways a defined culture of watching football on television with family and friends. This may stem from the fact Saudi nationals avidly follow European football, and being glued to the TV over a meal is just part of their weekend routine.

It's an open secret that several influential members within Saudi sport are fervent Liverpool fans, while Albalawi grew up supporting Newcastle United, whose chair Yasir Al-Rumayyan has just been named as a board member for Saudi Arabia's World Cup hosting committee.

"I was born in Saudi but raised in the United Kingdom," said Albalawi. "I took a huge interest in Newcastle from the early nineties. This became very convenient when PIF acquired Newcastle [in 2021]. The takeover has created great development and growth for the club. The opportunity for Newcastle to grow even more is there."

The Saudi Pro League are marketing games as not just sporting but social experiences, but it is still tempting for many fans to catch a late game at a cafe instead of inside a stadium. Diriyah – a heritage site in northwest Riyadh full of shops and restaurants – has become a popular destination to watch live sport.

The venue has the authentic feel of a historical souk with the 258-year-old Salwa Palace, the home of the first ever Saudi royals, overlooking it. Yet Diriyah is also really quite trendy and modern, and highly likely to draw World Cup tourists as well as house television broadcasters during the 2034 World Cup.

Kingdom had public holiday after World Cup win over Argentina

It is obvious from visiting Saudi that a fanatical football culture exists, even if it doesn't always translate to bums on seats. Football is the number one sport in the Kingdom, and a public holiday was even declared after Saudi Arabia stunned eventual champions Argentina with a 2-1 victory at Qatar 2022 in the group stage.

"You should see us when we watch matches," said Albalawi. "We simply love the game. Eighty percent of our population follows football. The challenge is how can we convert this into more people playing games or watching in our stadiums? Hosting the World Cup is a natural next step to help achieve this goal.

"We have made investing in sports a big priority since 2016, and we want to try and get our national team in the top 20 of the world rankings. We were 21st back in 2004. We are 59th now. We want to get back to 21st, and why not even higher?

"Our passion drives us. If we didn't wake up every morning dreaming about winning, then we wouldn't be winners, would we? We felt like champions when we beat Argentina on November 22, 2022. We loved that feeling and want more moments like it."

Despite some well-publicised low attendances, there are plenty of games at the opposite extreme that draw Premier League-like crowds. October’s Jeddah Derby had an attendance of 50,633 as Al-Ittihad beat Al-Ahli 1-0. The atmosphere rivalled any famous derby from around the world. It felt like a cup final, brimming with personality and colour, including intricately choreographed tifos. For 90 minutes, there was constant chanting which felt pretty spiritual.

Interestingly, host sides often afford their visiting rivals an entire stand, even knowing this could diminish their home advantage. There would certainly be outrage if Manchester United offered Liverpool their 11,500 East Stand at Old Trafford, but this type of gesture is commonplace in Saudi and dramatically adds to the occasion.

Attending matches first-hand in Saudi, you not only see the defined rivalries and undeniable love for football, but a surprising amount of humour on show. At the Riyadh Derby, Al-Hilal fans taunted Ronaldo with chants of 'Messi, Messi, Messi' whenever he missed a chance, even drawing a wry smile from Cristiano himself.

And in good old-fashioned derby banter, when Al-Ittihad Women went in at half-time 5-0 ahead in their Jeddah Derby last season, the club’s official X account asked Al-Ahli whether they were bothering to come out for the second half.

The natural presumption is to assume Saudi Arabia wish to use sport and the World Cup specifically as a tool for soft power, but on the ground, most Saudi football fans are primarily keen to shatter stereotypes about their culture by showing first-hand what their country is like.

Saudi World Cup to Shine Light on Human Rights in Country

Kingdom set to come under scrutiny in build-up to tournament

Yet as Saudi boldly promises, as Albalawi puts it, "the best ever World Cup", they will likely face 10 years of scrutiny over the country's human rights and environmental record. Some will call the 2034 World Cup 'sportswashing', and that's not a phrase or practice that seemingly bothers Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman.

"If sportswashing is going to increase my GDP by one percent, then we'll continue doing sportswashing," he said in an interview with Fox News last year. "I don't care [about the term]. I have one percent growth in GDP from sport, and I am aiming for another 1.5 percent. Call it whatever you want, we are going to get that 1.5 percent."

It was interesting that Infantino chose to award both the 2030 and 2034 World Cups via 'acclamation' rather than a formal ballot, perhaps to avoid any embarrassment of protest votes against Saudi Arabia. The FIFA president knows how important Saudi is, not just for FIFA but for his own personal legacy as well.

FIFA has already brokered a sponsorship deal with Aramco. And it is widely believed PIF will make a minority investment into sports broadcaster DAZN, offsetting the €1bn paid for the global rights to the Club World Cup – another Infantino-driven project. The tournament will inevitably be staged in Saudi Arabia in 2029.

Related Why the 2030 World Cup Will be Played in Three Continents For the first time in the competition's long and storied history, it is set to be played across six countries and three different continents.

Saudi's record bid evaluation score of 4.2/5 was called an "astonishing whitewash" by Amnesty International after 'human rights' was only classified by FIFA as "a medium risk". Saudi Arabia denies human rights abuses, but the Kingdom has banned labour unions, does not have a minimum wage for migrant workers and follows the kafala system, which will bind expat World Cup workers to one employer and prevent freedom of movement without permission.

"FIFA's reckless decision will put many lives at risk," said Steve Cockburn, Amnesty International's Head of Labour Rights and Sport via a statement on behalf of 21 bodies, including human rights organisations, trade unions and fan groups. "FIFA knows workers will be exploited and even die without fundamental reforms in Saudi Arabia, and yet has chosen to press ahead regardless."

Infantino seemingly preempted such criticism by using his own closing address at FIFA's virtual congress on Wednesday to stress the World Cup is a tournament to shine a light on issues.

"We are all part of one global community," he said. "We are not all equal. We know that, but we are learning to accept each other with our differences as part of this one global community. We respect each other. There are many things in our imperfect world that could and should be done better in every country and there are many lessons to learn and ways to improve. But we are inclusive and we are non-discriminatory and we want to obtain positive social impact.

"We are, of course, aware of critics and fears. And I fully trust our hosts to address all open points from this process and deliver a FIFA World Cup that meets the world's expectations."

"That is exactly why we went through this bidding procedure and why we have transparency that will shape real and lasting change. This is what we expect and what we look forward to: social improvements and positive human rights impacts. That is one of the responsibilities of hosting a World Cup.

"The FIFA World Cup is unique. And it is a unique catalyst as well for positive social change and unity because 2030, the [centenary] World Cup celebration, and 2034, are tournaments to unite not to divide, and, of course, tournaments to discuss, debate and act."

"We have met FIFA standards," added Albalawi to GIVEMESPORT. "The best way to have an opinion about Saudi is to come and visit, and we encourage everyone to do so. See the facts. Of course, have an opinion, but see the facts. First come and live, feel and speak to people in Saudi Arabia. This is the best way to have a credible view of the country. We have a beautiful home and we want to share it."

What Will the 2034 World Cup Be Like?

No alcohol will be allowed and same-sex relations prohibited

If it's anything like Qatar, the 2034 World Cup will prove a positive football experience intertwined with warm hospitality that most fans should enjoy. Saudi 2034 will also be the most digitally-advanced tournament to date - a World Cup in the Middle East and in many ways also the metaverse.

Logistically, Saudi is pretty easy to get around. Roughly 50 percent of the games will be in Riyadh and hundreds of new transport links and hotels will be built across the Kingdom. In the bid’s exhibition centre in Riyadh, videos already show city flyovers with Matrix-like coloured lines showcasing stadiums, training centres, fan parks, hotels and public transport. The level of detail is impressive, especially 10 years out.

It is near-certain that the 2034 World Cup will take place in winter, when temperatures in Saudi drop to a breezy 15-25 degrees. The bid did not specify dates, but given Qatar already set the precedent for a winter World Cup, it is logical Saudi Arabia follows suit. The major complication is November-December 2034 is Ramadan, perhaps resulting in a January-Feburary window instead for the tournament.

FIFA rules state the World Cup must take place in the calendar year 2034, so unless the bylaws are changed, late December 2034 to January 2035 is not permissable. Staging the World Cup in January to Feburary 2034 would place the tournament midway through the 2033/34 season and make it the earliest World Cup ever in a calendar year.

“The football calendar has only been decided until 2030," said Albalawi. "Beyond that, it's a conversation between FIFA, the confederations and the leagues. We welcome being a part of that. Bottom line, we are ready to host at any time."

Fans can expect a totally dry World Cup. In Qatar, visitors could still drink alcohol in select fan parks and bars, but this will not be the case in Saudi Arabia, even in hotels targeting western tourists.

"I respect that some fans want to have access to alcohol," said Albalawi. "And they can have this in many countries around the world, but in Saudi Arabia they will come for other reasons. We have an opportunity to show our culture, art, food and hospitality. That's what is exciting for us. We have a beautiful country with many things for people to discover. People come here to enjoy different things [to alcohol]."

Members of the LGBTQ+ community may feel particularly uneasy about visiting Saudi Arabia. Same-sex relations are prohibited under Sharia law and prosecution carries a possible death penalty. When LGBTQ+ ally Jordan Henderson joined Al-Ettifaq from Liverpool in the summer of 2023, it was notable that his rainbow-coloured captain's armband was covered up in the video announcing the transfer.

"I say to the LGBTQ+ community, we received 27 million tourists last year and held 100 international sporting events with three million sports fans. They all entered our country and we respected the law of privacy. They enjoyed their time and many have come and visited again. To really understand Saudi, come and visit. Come and understand what it feels like to be in our country. You will be respected and hosted with open arms and open hearts. Everyone is welcome."

Saudi Arabia is already a major player on the global sporting stage. Boxing, golf, tennis and Formula One all have major events there. And by the time 2034 comes along, Saudi will no doubt boast other blue-ribboned sports spectacles. A bid for the Olympics has not been ruled out.

Seemingly unlimited resources are being put into football and, as a result, the 2034 World Cup will hardly be short of glitz, glamour and star power. This is to be enjoyed, and no doubt will be by Saudi Arabia's young sports-mad population, but it's also to be looked beyond.

It would be naive not to acknowledge that Saudi 2034 is far bigger than just a football tournament. Saudi's own Vision 2030 is firmly about transforming and reforming the country, but critics maintain this can only happen with fundamental changes to the law as well, with both Saudis and expats in mind.

There are ultimately many complicated and interlinked components to the Saudi World Cup: some ambitious, some applause-worthy, some transformational, some political and some controversial. And as the 2034 World Cup rightly puts a bright 10-year spotlight on all things Saudi Arabia, the message from their World Cup team is simple: visit first before pre-judging the Kingdom.