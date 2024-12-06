Inter Miami managing owner Jorge Mas has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that Neymar is a player the club aspires to sign. The 32-year-old Brazilian is currently contracted to Saudi champions Al-Hilal, but is not registered to play in the Saudi Pro League after recovering from a ruptured ACL.

Al-Hilal's foreign quota is full, meaning Neymar can only participate in league games from January if one of Bono, Ruben Neves, Kalidou Koulibaly, Renan Lodi, Joao Cancelo, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Malcom or Aleksandar Mitrovic leaves, or is de-registered. Neymar has featured in the Asian Champions League this season, but is currently sidelined again with a hamstring injury.

Neymar could yet be part of Al-Hilal's Club World Cup squad and, in doing so, come up against Real Madrid next summer, but with his contract set to expire in June 2025, he could also be a free agent by the time the brand new 32-team tournament comes around.

Mas Tempted to Recruit Neymar if Available

Brazilian would reunite with Messi and Suarez in frontline

Speaking at the FIFA Club World Cup draw, Inter Miami managing owner Mas revealed he is tempted to reunite Neymar with former Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

"The key word is if he were to become available," Mas told GIVEMESPORT. "He is an Al-Hilal player now. He's not available to us. I have always said we aspire to bring great players to our team. We have a lot of roster limitations and restrictions, but we have an unlimited budget.

"We are aspirational. If there is ever a chance to bring the calibre of a player like Neymar, we will not hesitate. It doesn't depend only on me. It depends on the player and the league. But yes, we aspire to build a great roster here."

Messi, Suarez and Neymar spent three years together at Barcelona and were known collectively as 'MSN'. The trio made 450 appearances between the 2014/15 and 2016/17 campaigns, scoring a combined total of 364 goals and providing 171 assists. MSN won nine trophies together, including two LaLiga titles and the 2015 Champions League. Neymar then left for Paris Saint-Germain in August 2017 for a world-record £200m before moving to Al-Hilal in the summer of 2023 for around £75m.

Neymar has only played seven times in all competitions for the Saudi champions across two seasons and no contract extension offer has yet been made. Central Saudi dealmakers are reticent to table another big-money contract before Neymar has proven his fitness.

Al-Hilal chief executive Esteve Calzada told GIVEMESPORT the club can't yet confirm if Neymar will renew his deal, opening the door to other suitors.

"This is something the coach [Jorge Jesus] needs to decide when he's back fit," said Calzada, who joined Al-Hilal from Manchester City. "We are now in the middle of the season. We are doing well. We are very confident with the squad we have at the moment."

Mas and Inter Miami will be keeping a close eye on Neymar's situation. Should the Brazilian join Inter Miami in time for the Club World Cup, he will face Palmeiras along with Porto and Egyptian giants Al-Ahly. The Sao Paulo-based club had also been linked with Neymar, but their club president, Leila Pereira, quickly ruled out trying to sign him, predicting instead "he's returning to Santos" before adding, "Palmeiras is not a medical department".

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Neymar has been limited to just 42 minutes of AFC Champions League action this season

Mascherano Will Have a Key Role in Signings

Argentine tactician replaced Martino as head coach

New Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano also played with Neymar at Barcelona. The Argentine, who won five LaLiga titles and two Champions League trophies at the Camp Nou, recently replaced Gerardo Martino, who stood down for personal reasons after guiding Inter Miami to the MLS Supporters' Shield and a record points tally of 74.

Mas has hinted Mascherano will have a significant say in recruitment, and Inter Miami can no doubt use his relationship with Neymar to the club's advantage. Inter Miami also know that Neymar is likely to have a similar off-field impact to Messi if they are able to sign him. And although Neymar may appear a gamble on fitness grounds, the buzz of reuniting MSN could still make football and business sense.

"If you look at what Lionel Messi has done, he's changed the sport in America and, more importantly, changed the perception of American soccer around the world," said Mas. "We are now going to represent our country at the Club World Cup, starting with our opener against Al-Ahly. Hundreds of millions of people will watch that game. It's a great platform FIFA have established via this tournament. And it's a great opportunity and challenge for us.

"And for us to compete in tournaments on a global scale, representing our league... it's incumbent upon us to know where Javier Mascherano wants to reinforce. We want to lift every trophy we can and build the best team for our fans. We want to play beautiful football. We want to have our players compete for every second and be a reflection of our community. That's what we aspire to.

"We have a lot of work ahead of us in the next six weeks before our pre-season begins. It doesn't matter if you're a player, coach, executive or owner. It's high pressure here - super high. And you have to embrace that pressure. We love it, and we think that's what forges excellence."

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 06/12/2024