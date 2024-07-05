Highlights William Gallas is confident that France will book their place in the Euro 2024 semi-finals by overcoming Portugal.

The Frenchman believes that Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly has been guilty of rushing into too many decisions during his reign.

Gallas has tipped Arsenal to end their wait for a Premier League title, while arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur will also be in contention until the end.

William Gallas enjoyed an outstanding career, playing over 600 domestic games for Caen, Marseille, Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Perth Glory.

Gallas earned 84 caps for France, winning the 2003 Confederations Cup, and he was a World Cup runner-up in 2006 as Les Bleus narrowly lost to Italy on penalties in Germany with David Trezeguet's spot-kick hitting the bar.

The former central defender is now backing France to qualify for the Euro 2024 semi-finals ahead of a tricky quarter-final with Portugal on Friday in Hamburg.

“Game by game, France are improving," said Gallas, who is an ambassador for Lord Ping. "In the last game against Belgium they only won 1-0, but they looked different. They looked stronger. I am happy with the position that France are in and, after what I've seen of Portugal, I’m 100 per cent sure France will reach the semi-finals.

“The biggest threat to France is Germany or Spain. Germany have the advantage of playing at home, which would make it harder for France. The problem is that we should have won our group and been on the other side of the draw against teams like England and Switzerland. Now we could be in trouble if we play against Germany."

PSG Exit Has Impacted Mbappe's Form

France captain sealed Real Madrid move before tournament

France have certainly not hit top gear, and a French player is yet to score from open play. They needed a Jan Vertonghen own goal to knock-out Belgium in the last 16, and Leeds United's Max Wober also put through his own net in the 1-0 group stage win over Austria. The only other goal France have scored came from Kylian Mbappe via a penalty in the 1-1 draw with Poland.

Mbappe hasn't been at his best so far in the tournament and is wearing a mask after breaking his nose in the opening game against Austria following a nasty collision with Kevin Danso. The 25-year-old has called playing in the mask "absolutely horrible", noting it limits his vision, but Gallas feels his indifferent form is also down to the manner of his exit from Paris Saint-Germain. Mbappe has finally joined Real Madrid on a free transfer following a protracted exit and months of speculation.

“It’s a dream move," said Gallas. "But having to keep the announcement back for a few months definitely affected him. That’s why at the moment we are not seeing Kylian Mbappe in the best shape. He hasn’t scored goals like before, although he has got one [at the tournament]. The end to his time at PSG and his injury haven’t helped. But game by game, you can see that his best football is coming back."

Kylian Mbappe's statistics for France Competition Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off International friendlies 21 10 14 2 0 UEFA Nations League 15 7 3 1 0 World Cup 14 12 3 2 0 European qualifiers 13 12 9 2 0 World Cup qualifiers 12 6 2 0 0 European Championship 7 1 3 1 0 Statistics correct as of 04/07/2024

Gallas is now predicting Mbappe raises his level against Portugal as he looks to upstage his idol, Cristiano Ronaldo. Portugal struggled against a spirited Slovenia side in the last 16, eventually beating them on penalties. Ronaldo was reduced to tears in the game as he missed a penalty in extra-time, but the 39-year-old recovered to score in the shootout.

Part of the reason Mbappe always dreamed of playing for Real Madrid was to emulate Ronaldo. There are even photos of a young Mbappe surrounded by posters of Ronaldo in his bedroom.

"I hope Mbappe will play and score against his idol to show Ronaldo that he is now the better player," said Gallas. "I’m sure he’s going to score in that game.

"Having seen Portugal, I think France are stronger in every position, and Ronaldo hasn’t found things easy. He has a lot of pressure on his shoulders having failed to score. He looks so nervous and emotional. Comparing every player, France are much, much better than Portugal. The game might be tight, but we will qualify for the semi-finals."

Real Madrid Blocking Mbappe's Olympics Inclusion Makes Sense

La Liga giants did not want to risk injury after big investment

After the Euros, Mbappe will report for pre-season with La Liga giants Real Madrid having been blocked by his new club from participating at the Olympic Games. Thierry Henry has now named his final squad, which includes new Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise. Mbappe made no secret of the fact he wanted to participate at a home Olympics, but Gallas can understand why Real stopped him.

“As a player I had dreams of winning the Champions League, the World Cup, the European Championship, the Premier League and Ligue 1, but some players like Mbappe also dream of playing at the Olympics," added Gallas. "It’s a sad situation for him not to have the opportunity to play in that competition because the Olympic Games are very special. In the past it might have been possible, but football has changed and so much money has been invested in Mbappe.

"If you think about it from Real Madrid’s perspective, you don’t want him injured, and you can’t take that risk of letting him go. I understand both sides of the situation and in this case there is too much money involved."

Boehly's Reign at Chelsea Has Not Gone to Plan

Gallas believes Blues were too quick to make changes

Gallas' former club Chelsea took a similar stance, blocking Malo Gusto and Benoit Badiashile from playing in Paris. Lesley Ugochukwu was eligible for selection but has now been cut from the provisional squad.

The west Londoners also want their core senior players available for a full pre-season as new head coach Enzo Maresca looks to hit the ground running. It's a long season ahead, with Chelsea participating in the Europa Conference League and the newly-expanded Club World Cup next summer. After parting ways with Mauricio Pochettino at the end of last season, Gallas feels his former club must find stability, and ultimately success, under co-owner Todd Boehly fast.

“If I am being honest, it hasn't started well for the new ownership at Chelsea," said Gallas, who won two Premier League titles (2004/05 and 2005/06) and the 2005 League Cup at Stamford Bridge. "They made too many changes in such a short time, that’s what has put them in a difficult position. I hope the new manager is there for a long time because Chelsea are buying young players on long contracts.

“Last year they finished sixth in the Premier League and Chelsea are a club that has to win trophies. It's a club that doesn't think about two or three years into the future, they just think about now and winning. This season they need to finish in the top four and get back into the Champions League, and maybe lift another cup.”

Gallas feels Chelsea made a mistake in letting Thiago Silva go, even though the out-of-contract Brazilian wanted to return to Fluminense and it was an amicable parting. Chelsea were also able to add Tosin Adarabioyo on a free transfer from Fulham.

Related Chelsea One Step Away From Signing £14m Star Chelsea have been in the final stages of a deal for Aaron Anselmino but it's unclear as to where he will be in 2025

N'Golo Kante left last summer on a free transfer for Al-Ittihad and Mateo Kovacic was sold to Manchester City, with both examples of other experienced figures departing. And based on players fielded last season, Chelsea had the youngest average squad age (22 years 9 months), with relegated Burnley closest to them (24 years 1 month).

Chelsea's project is about buying the world's top talents and developing them, thus raising their value, whilst keeping players on a relatively modest and incentive-driven Premier League wage. Those who succeed become stars at a steal, and those who 'fail' can still be sold for a profit. Yet Gallas argues Chelsea's model must be flexible, since adding or keeping older players can help get the best out of younger prospects.

“Chelsea need to keep hold of their more experienced players," he said. "There are too many young players at the club. Look at Thiago Silva leaving, and no world-class players coming in to replace him. I'm a little bit confused by that, because you need world-class players like Thiago Silva, and if you don’t sign an experienced player to replace him, then you have a problem."

Gallas Tips Arsenal to be Crowned Champions

Tottenham also expected to be involved in title battle

Gallas expects Arsenal and potentially even Tottenham to finish above Chelsea next season. He can even foresee a battle between the two north London rivals for the title. Gallas spent four years at Arsenal between 2006 and 2010, making 142 outings, before moving to Spurs under Harry Redknapp. In doing so, he became the first ever player to appear for Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: William Gallas made 321 Premier League appearances thanks to his spells with Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, scoring 25 goals and contributing a further four assists along the way

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal have come close to winning the Premier League for the past two seasons. In 2022/23, they spurned an eight-point lead, losing out to Manchester City by five points, whilst last season the title went down to the final day with Pep Guardiola's side again prevailing, this time by two points. Nonetheless, Gallas predicts the 2024/25 campaign will play out differently.

“I think Arsenal are going to win the Premier League next season," he revealed. "They have all the ingredients to be the champions after coming so close in the last two years. They made some mistakes, but they now know exactly how good they need to be to lift the trophy. They have great players, and they might need one or two more, but they will be champions next season.

“I also expect Tottenham will improve and do better than last season. They need a good start to the season. Unfortunately, they dropped points at the end of last season, which is why they finished where they did, but the manager will know what he has to change about his philosophy in order to take Tottenham to the next level. I expect Tottenham to be very competitive in the Premier League next season. They might not win it, but they will be close.”

De Zerbi Could Get Statue at Marseille

Ex-Brighton chief seen as right appointment for Ligue 1 side

Gallas will be keeping a close eye on Ligue 1 next season as well and retains a soft spot for Marseille. He picked the number 13 shirt at Chelsea when he joined for £6.2m in 2001 under Claudio Ranieiri because it was his postcode in Marseille.

Marseille was also the club where Gallas made his Champions League debut. And he scored his first goal in the competition in a 1-0 victory over then-European champions Manchester United at the Stade Velodrome in October 1999.

Roberto De Zerbi has just taken over as Marseille's new head coach and has Champions League football to look forward to after Marseille finished third last campaign. Gallas believes De Zerbi is the right hire because he matches the passion and ambition of the club.

“It will be hard for Roberto at Marseille," said Gallas, who spent four years with the French heavyweights. "They are different to any other club in Europe. But I think he will love the passion of the fans and if he can do what he did with Brighton, or even win Ligue 1 with the club, they will make a statue for him. I’m sure he will enjoy it, that’s for sure."

William Gallas is a Lord Ping ambassador. You can follow his views on Euro 2024 here.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt