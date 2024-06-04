Highlights Despite a lacklustre season, Jack Grealish is set to stay at Manchester City for the 2024/25 season.

Jack Grealish hasn't had the best of seasons by his own standards for Manchester City - but GIVEMESPORT sources have exclusively revealed that the star is set to stay at the Etihad Stadium amid murmurs of a move away.

The star has recorded just three goals and three assists in all competitions for the Premier League winners this season, with fans being somewhat underwhelmed at his output and that has led to touts of an exit. But Grealish, who Pep Guardiola says is 'one of the best', will be staying at the Etihad Stadium after crunch talks with Guardiola, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

Jack Grealish: Transfer News Latest

The winger has been linked with a move away from City

Tottenham Hotspur had been linked with Grealish's credentials in recent times, but any deal is a long way from completion and with the England star likely to cost a lot of money - with City hoping to recoup most of their £100million layout on the wide man - it would take City actively trying to get rid of Grealish for a move to occur.

Former club Aston Villa have also been touted with a transfer for his services but so far, that is also a deal that seems a long way from completion with Moussa Diaby, Leon Bailey and Morgan Rogers all excelling at Villa Park.

Jack Grealish 'Set to Stay' at Manchester City

The winger will have another season to impress

GIVEMESPORT sources have exclusively revealed that Grealish is set to stay with the Citizens for the 2024/25 season, despite rumours of discontent around his stay at the Etihad Stadium.

There have been doubts surrounding his future in Manchester after a slightly sub-par year under Pep Guardiola, having been an unused substitute for their major games and he has seemingly falling behind Jeremy Doku in the pecking order at the reigning Premier League champions - with the young Belgian starting 18 Premier League games compared to Grealish's 10, where Phil Foden is also used should Kevin de Bruyne, himself and Bernardo Silva make the front three.

Jack Grealish's Premier League statistics - Manchester City squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 20 14th Assists 1 =11th Key Passes Per Game 1.3 7th Dribbles Per Game 2.8 2nd Times Fouled Per Game 2.1 1st Match rating 6.72 13th Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 04/03/2024

But sources have revealed that conversations have taken place between Grealish and the management team at the end of the season, and Spanish boss Guardiola is more than happy with Grealish as a whole - with the winger wanting to stay at the Etihad Stadium in what will now be his fourth season at the club following his £100million move from Aston Villa.

Grealish has been a major part of City's success since joining, registering 32 goal contributions in 125 games for the side from the north west and with their treble win last season, he registered 16 combined goals and assists in just over 3,000 minutes of football - which was a healthy contribution to make City history.

Grealish's England Chances

The Birmingham-born star will see if he gets into the EURO squad shortly

He came on as a substitute for England in Monday night's friendly against Bosnia and Herzegovina, curating a wonderful assist for Trent Alexander-Arnold's volley and he is waiting to find out if he has a space on the plane to Germany after Friday's friendly against Finland at Wembley.

Grealish is expected to make the cut following on from his success in an England shirt throughout his career, with his match-winning actions making him such a valuable asset for both club and country - be it coming off the bench or starting the game.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Grealish has two goals in 36 caps for England, including one at the 2022 World Cup vs Iran.

With Anthony Gordon, Foden and Cole Palmer all capable of playing on the left-hand side - despite Palmer being naturally inverted on the right, and Foden being shunted out wide to allow Jude Bellingham to flourish in the No. 10 role - Grealish does bring that X-factor, and so his involvement on the plane could be vital to England's chances of a first major trophy in 58 years.

