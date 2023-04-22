Jake Dennis' belief in his title hopes this season remains intact, despite a season of two halves so far this year in Formula E.

The British driver started the season in fine form with a win and two second place finishes on the board from the first three races but since then, in the following three E-Prixs he has not scored a point.

Still in second place in the standings, though, he remains confident that a title win this year is firmly possible:

"You get used to the highs and lows throughout your whole career, especially as you become more experienced and more professional. It's all about how you deal with the bad days over the good days," he told GIVEMESPORT exclusively ahead of the Berlin E-Prix weekend.

"Thankfully, the start of the season was quite busy. We were into the next race probably only two weeks after the last.

"We are still seeking the championship. We've obviously lost a lot of points, but we're still second and it's still less than a race win that we're behind so we're feeling confident that we can get a couple of more wins this year and hopefully close the gap to Pascal [Wehrlein,] but yeah, it's obviously incredibly close."

Speaking about where he feels he could improve right now, meanwhile, Dennis revealed:

"I want to get back into the rhythm of finishing races and qualifying better, so I'm away from a bit of the mess and avoiding the crashes at the start. I think that's what is our biggest aim right now - to qualify the car further up the field and then we're naturally in less of a danger zone.

"I'm still in a better position than what I was this time last year six rounds in, so I'm still happy and I'm still confident that we can do the job. Ultimately, we need to find a bit of pace because the Jaguars over one lap and the McLarens are quick but I think we're gonna do it."

Certainly, he is still confident ahead of the rest of the season, and his experience in the championship from previous years is only going to help him:

"I've been involved with title battles before. Last year was more challenging with us starting badly but we ended it super well and obviously there's always been talk about me in the championship so I'm used to the pressure now."

Watch the 2023 SABIC Berlin E-Prix live on terrestrial television on Channel 4 at 14:00 BST on Saturday 22 April and Sunday 23 April.