The British Grand Prix is here once again, as F1 returns to one of the most iconic venues in motorsport.

Silverstone is a race track with a huge amount of history and evocative imagery around it, and perhaps arguably no pictures are as famous and moving as those around Nigel Mansell's victories at the circuit.

He won at Silverstone in 1987, 1991, and 1992, and the latter of course was achieved on the way to him winning the world championship in dominant style.

A driver that defined an era for British motorsport fans, Sky Sports have produced a documentary around his title winning year, and the car he drove in it - Mansell's 'Red 5' Williams.

To mark the release of the programme this weekend ahead of the British GP, GIVEMESPORT spoke exclusively to Sky pundits Jenson Button and Karun Chandhok for their thoughts on man and machine, and team, and what they achieved together, just over 30 years ago...

What were your memories of watching Nigel Mansell, and his title winning season?

Jenson Button (JB): "It was my childhood, you know, watching Formula 1 in the late 80s, early 90s, and he was the Brit.

"My dad was very patriotic, and we loved the 90s with Ayrton [Senna] and Alain [Prost,] but when you threw Nigel in the mix it always made it a lot more fun, he was a real personality.

"He was sort of quite aggressive in the way that he went racing, Patrick Head always used say, 'he used to get his knuckles behind the steering wheel, there was no power steering, and he used to drive with blood everywhere!' He was the sort of guy that would do anything to win, and it showed up kind of in his junior years, there were many times end up on his roof!

"So he always pushed the boundaries, which I loved about Nige. And he was a true personality, he lived with his heart on his sleeve which I think was great about him. And he had some really good years in the 80s. And then obviously, the McLaren dominance sort of put paid to that, really. He found himself in a situation where he went to Ferrari for a couple of years, but it was a tough, so he came back to Williams, welcomed with open arms I'm sure, and was able to clinch the title, in one of the most beautiful cars I've ever seen.

"I think he thought his career was at a point, before he came back to Williams, that 'I've tried everything, I just haven't had the car to win.' And he was thinking about retiring, he actually announced his retirement and then decided, 'you know what, Williams have given me an opportunity so let's go for it,' and he had a great couple of years and to clinch the title in '92 was epic.

"It was a big deal for the British public to have such a personality in Formula One. I watched an interview the day after he won the title with Murray Walker at his home, and he was just gobsmacked, it hadn't sunk in yet that he had just achieved his lifelong dream of winning a world championship.

"I think also lately when you see Nigel, it all comes flooding back when he sees a racing car, at Goodwood, he drove the 14B and you see the emotion in his face. It's so lovely that he gets to relive it all again. A special career that he had fighting at the front with greats."

Karun Chandhok (KC): "I never saw him racing in real life, but the first Grand Prix I ever watched was the British Grand Prix of 1987 which I think was the start of Mansell Mania. When you think of Mansell, Red 5, you think of Silverstone. And that '87 race when he passed [Nelson] Piquet towards the end and the crowd invasion, I've still got the video at home, which I converted a VHS tape of onto DVD, the whole race was brilliant.

"And then you go to '91, '92, driving against Senna, and that '92 car was just obviously off the chart. I've been lucky to drive it on several occasions. So yeah, just watching that film that we've put together and spending time with Nigel as we've been lucky to do over the years was sort of reliving my childhood."

Did Mansell get all the credit he deserved, given the performances he put in against some of F1's all-time greats?

JB: "Yeah, he had a couple of opportunities to win a title. He obviously had the blowout in Adelaide in '86. So that's the thing for him. He was so close to winning the championship and then he had to wait until '92. That's like a lifetime in F1!

"I think it showed his determination to keep pushing. He was always in a competitive car. But you know, in '88, nothing was within one and a half seconds of a McLaren. But he was always there or thereabouts whatever he drove.

"It was pretty special to see him win here and to see everyone charge onto the track. You obviously can't do that now safety-wise, but I think we're only back to that now with F1, in terms of the love for the sport. So he was definitely in a golden era. It's nice to see that and I think that we have the same emotion from the fans now."

KC: "I think Patrick makes this point a lot, which is, what you have to remember is in that period the weight of the driver wasn't included in regulations.

"So Nigel was carrying 10 kilos on Prost and Senna, so that's three tenths per lap. So you forget that. He was an absolute match.

"He should have won '86. '87 was a bit different because he was up against Nelson and I think, okay, yeah, he had the shunt at Suzuka but Nelson had outscored him before that. But also, reliability was a big factor in those days, and they had lots of other things going on.

"'91 as well, I think, you know, if not for Estoril and the pit stop, that battle would have gone to the last race and who knows what would have had happened. So I think he doesn't get the credit."

The Williams was a great looking car, what do you think when you look at it and should F1 try and get back to such styles?

JB: "They [cars from that era] really are beautiful. The only thing I would say is that they're very wide. It went through a period in late 80s, early 90s, where they were so wide, which is crazy when you look at the cars now. I don't know if they're as wide now but they're a lot longer than what they were back then.

"But no it's an iconic looking car and I think I'm gonna say that as I grew up with it, that was my childhood. That was my memories of motorsport and Formula One and my heroes. And I'm very lucky that I'm actually going to get to drive that car on Sunday at Silverstone. I'm very lucky to have that opportunity and to think back as a 12 year old boy to think that I'd be driving his car now is nuts."

KC: "I've been banging on about this for years! I really hate the direction the sport's gone with the weight of the car. The car today is going to be over 200 kilos heavier if you take with driver weight than the FW14B.

"My personal view, and I've said this on Sky many times is that I think we should ditch the hybrids. I think F1 should be about e-fuels. If we got rid of the hybrids and all the stuff around it we save around 120 kilos probably."

What made Williams so good in the 90s?

JB: "I mean technically, I think they were very strong. I think the engineering team were the best in the business. Obviously funding helped as well, they were in a good place for that.

"So that's the reason why I also do find a little bit crazy that I raced in F1, only eight years after Nigel won the championship. It felt like a lifetime from '92 to 2000! Mad to think that his car was only eight years after mine when it looks so different. Technology moves so quick."

KC: "Frank [Williams] spent every penny on the team. He spent everything he had on the team. He and Patrick were a fantastic combination. And then when they got to '92 the combination of Steve Wise and Paddy Lowe doing electronics, Adrian [Newey] doing aero, Patrick doing gearbox and the overall car. Nigel and Riccardo Patrese, a good harmonious driver lineup without infighting. It's just a dream lineup.

"It's people, we're seeing it today. Look at Aston [Martin], you put the right people in the right places and hire some key people with the right knowledge and they go from seventh best to second and third best. It's a people business and I think Frank and Patrick identified the right people."

What's the car like?

JB: "It's funny because it's got paddle shift, but it's got a foot clutch, which I still think you need to use the foot clutch on downshift, which is weird. Shifting, clutch down with a paddle, I've never done that before. But it should be an amazing experience and the weird thing is you sit so high in the car as well, you know, your shoulders are out. Look at what they are like now with the halo and impact structure. It's a very different looking beast."

KC: "It is very different. I think one of the great things about it is in so many ways it's the most technologically advanced car in F1. The year after is probably the most technological, the '93 FW15C, but it's just brilliant.

"It's light, which is what I love, it's only 505 kilos plus a driver, so you feel that agility. The steering is heavy because Nigel always drove with a very small steering wheel. I couldn't believe how heavy the steering was but I remember talking to Patrick Head about it and he said Nigel just had this unbelievable upper body strength. You just don't realise how heavy the steering is.

"The engine sounds exactly as you remember from the onboard videos, you're just missing Murray's voice in the background! It's just a great car to drive.

"I love the engineering side of sport, the technical side of the sport, so understanding how the active suspension worked is brilliant. I immediately went and looked for Adrian and Paddy Lowe and Patrick and all these people to understand the philosophy of how they came up with it. There's a Haynes manual on the technical side of the car. There's so much great stuff around it. You feel privileged because we look back at the history of F1. It's got to be one of your top five icons."

How does Mansell's dominant year in 1992 rank among other dominant seasons we've seen in F1?

JB: "I mean it's epic. I'm sure Max [Verstappen] is going to do more this year, and it was a great car and you don't win a championship without a great car, but it was great to see his determination after some tough years.

"He finally had a car where he could dominate and he didn't put a foot wrong. He was there, putting in the hours, and you can see his consistency through that season was awesome. I was so happy for him in '92 as a 12 year old and it's lovely to look back at his career in F1 and especially that famous year."

KC: "Well, at the British Grand Prix he outqualified his teammate by 1.9 seconds, which today that covers the field. You know, the best non-Williams was Senna and he was 2.7 seconds off Nigel and Senna was obviously a bloody good qualifier! And that just tells you the level of dominance.

"So I think in terms of pure laptime, between that and the MP4-4 of '88, those have got to be the two most dominant cars in F1 history. "

Williams and Mansell: Red 5 is available on Sky Documentaries and NOW