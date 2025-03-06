John Arne Riise believes that all of Mohamed Salah, Virgil Van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold will sign a new contract with Liverpool, but admits the defender is most likely to leave, while speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT.

The trio have all entered the final months of their contract at Anfield and fans are on edge about whether they will still be Liverpool players next season having enjoyed fantastic campaigns individually.

Arne Slot's side are currently running away with the Premier League, sitting 13 points clear of nearest rivals Arsenal, and hold a 1-0 lead over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last 16 heading into the second leg at home next week.

Riise: All Three Will Stay at Liverpool

While speaking at the Sports Betting Lounge at Grosvenor Casino in Luton ahead of the first-leg clash with PSG, Riise told GIVEMESPORT exclusively that he expects all three stars to extend their stay at Anfield are seeing what life is like under Slot this season.

"I've been interviewed so many times, going back and forth every time. I was so sure Trent was going to leave. I was quite sure that Van Dijk and Salah would sign, but now I think they all are going to sign, to be fair. "I think, I don't know who, which one of them, but I think all of them have been thinking, 'okay, how is this new manager going to fit in? How are we going to play this season? What's the future of the club when Arne Slot comes in?' And now they see how they play, dominant in Premier League, looking good in Champions League. I think they all see this is the club to be [at]. "The only thing, I think, is for Trent's sake, because he's the youngest one, and he's done it all already. For his personal challenge, and for his motivation, and for his way of wanting to have his career, I would understand if he left for Real Madrid, for another challenge, but then I would have done it the right way. "Be honest with the fans. Tell them why he would go and not go just because of whatever reason. "I think Van Dijk and Salah will stay another couple years because they see the club is the right place to be when it comes to winning trophies."

Riise: Trent Must Do Things 'The Right Way'

Asked to clarify what he meant when he said Trent should do things "the right way", Riise explained that he wants the defender to do a sit-down interview if he moves on to explain his decision.

"It's hard to say because we don't know what's happened behind the scenes. So it's very difficult to say. But if he decides to leave, I hope he sits down and has a proper interview where he tells his reason for not signing a new contract and staying. That way, I think we will get the respect from the fans and everybody, because as a former player myself and the fans, they will understand if you need another challenge. "It's not because you don't think Liverpool would be the best one in Premier League. It's just for some people, they need something else to get extra motivation to keep fighting, keep working hard every single day. And for some people, that could be a club change. "Like I said before, some people dream about always playing in the Premier League. When you come from different places, some dream of playing for the Spanish giants. You know, it depends what your dream is. "And I think Trent has done his dream now. He wanted to play for Liverpool, he's won everything, take on a new challenge now maybe. That's that's only reason I see if he's going to leave."

Reports have suggested that the England star is expected to join Real Madrid this summer when his contract expires, although people close to Trent are adamant that a final decision hasn't been made yet on his future.

But with another Premier League title seemingly inbound and a great chance of winning a second Champions League trophy, as well as a Carabao Cup final to look forward to later this month it could well be the final months of Alexander-Arnold in the Premier League.

