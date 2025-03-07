Liverpool legend John Arne Riise has snubbed Cristiano Ronaldo as his toughest ever opponent during his career, and told GIVEMESPORT exclusively who the honour actually belongs to.

The Norwegian was a key member of the Reds side that won the Champions League in Istanbul and reached the final two years later against AC Milan, racking up more than 700 professional appearances throughout his career where he played for AS Monaco, Liverpool, Fulham and Roma among others.

As a result, Riise came up against some of the very best wingers in the world during that time, including the likes of Ronaldo and Arsenal legend Theo Walcott. But he has now revealed that someone else stands out in his mind as his toughest opponent.

John Arne Riise Names James Milner as Toughest Opponent

Milner is a Premier League legend