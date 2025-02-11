COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. — For the third consecutive season, MLS legend Josef Martinez is spending the first half of preseason learning a new city and new teammates.

Martinez, seventh on the all-time MLS goals list with 116 goals, left Atlanta United for Inter Miami CF in 2023, spent 2024 with CF Montreal and is now one of the faces of Bruce Arena’s rebuild in San Jose with the Earthquakes.

No matter what kit he’s wearing, he’s the same Josef that fans have come to love (or hate when he’s playing against your team): a stone-cold killer when he’s between the white lines, with a charismatic laugh off it.

“I never change,” Martinez tells GIVEMESPORT with absolute certainty. “I want to be the goalscorer, I want to win every day — my mentality never changes. No matter what.”

Now 31 years old, Martinez has been around the block. As long as he stays in MLS the next half-decade, he’s got a real chance to become the league’s new all-time goal king. He’s 55 behind Chris Wondoloski.

Wondolowski had longevity with San Jose, spending the vast majority of his career with the club and now remains part of the club’s staff. No. 2 in MLS’s all-time list is Kei Kamara, another legend of this league whoa had a much different path than Wondo. Kamara has played for an MLS-record 11 different clubs and is seeking a new team this winter again.

“It’s a new challenge, it’s not easy,” Martinez admitted. “Every year to be in a different place with different teammates, but I’m a professional.

“I’m very happy,” Martinez added with no hesitation. “That’s most important.”

Bruce Arena’s Pull

Martinez departed Montréal amicably after discussions for a long-term contract didn’t result in a new deal. A free agent again, Martinez considered his options in MLS and abroad.

Then Arena called. He took over as sporting director and head coach of San Jose and wanted Martinez to come with him.

“I had a phone call with Bruce, he explained to me their plans for this club,” Martinez said. “Hopefully we can do that because last year wasn’t good for this club. It’s a new year, new mentality. Bruce was a big reason I came, yes.”

It’s been a complete overhaul so far this winter. Former Real Salt Lake star Chicho Arango was acquired in a shocking trade , plus quality additions like Dave Romney, Mark-Anthony Kaye, Ian Harkes, Nick Lima and more arrived as well. Star winger Cristian Espinoza remains, as does club-record signing Hernan Lopez while SJ remain in the market for another big signing.

Josef Martinez - MLS Career Stat Splits Category Atlanta United (2017-22) Inter Miami (2023) CF Montreal (2024) Appearances 158 40 26 Goals 111 12 14 Assists 17 3 3

San Jose are sure to be better in 2025 than 2024, because there was nowhere to go but up. Arena inherited a team that finished bottom of the league and conceded more goals than any other in MLS history.

Martinez has never been a patient guy or someone who lacked confidence. That’s part of the culture the club want to instill, so it should come as no surprise he isn’t changing his goals for the season.

“Winning, my man,” Martinez said. “I came here to win.”

Almiron Back in Atlanta

Martinez became a superstar in this league during his time in Atlanta, where he won 2018 MLS MVP then was named MLS Cup MVP after leading Atlanta to winning their first-ever trophy.

Right by his side was fellow club legend Miguel Almiron. After winning MLS Cup, Almiron was transferred to Newcastle for a then-league-record fee. After five seasons in England, Almiron was re-signed by Atlanta this winter.

“I’m very, very, very happy for him,” Martinez said. His smile was the biggest when talking about Almiron than himself. “He’s a legend of that club. All the love for him.”

Almiron said the pair have remained extremely close and speaks as highly as Martinez too. At a press conference re-introducing him to Atlanta, Almiron was asked about Martinez, and he said “god willing” they could find their way back together.

For now, fans would love to see them play against each other. Unfortunately, Atlanta and San Jose don’t play each other in the regular season. The only way they can face each other is in MLS Cup.

“We never know,” Martinez said with a smile.