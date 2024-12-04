West Ham United suffering a 3-1 defeat at Leicester City left Julen Lopetegui fighting for his job just days after it seemed he might have turned a corner.

A win at Newcastle United last week was the result Hammers co-owner David Sullivan had hoped would give his head coach some relief. It was supposed to be a moment that allowed the pressure to ease around his future.

Even after a heavy loss to Arsenal last weekend, he went into the Leicester game with the backing to carry on. But the manner of the two defeats combined, in such a short space of time, leaves Lopetegui in a new mess.

Lopetegui Coming Under Increasing Pressure

Hierarchy have another decision to make on Spaniard's future

There have been calls all season for West Ham to axe former Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Lopetegui as his style of football, lack of consistency in tactics and team line-ups and results set the tone for disappointment.

There had been serious consideration to sack him before the last international break, but face-to-face meetings led to a general agreement that they would allow him some more time to turn things around.

The Newcastle win could have been the turning point, but a thrashing at home by Arsenal was followed by a loss at Leicester and has left the board with another decision to make.

GIVEMESPORT sources have previously revealed how there has been tension within West Ham's squad and described how there has not been complete faith in the boss since he arrived.

Part of that has been down to some decisions that left squad members baffled. GMS understands there have been occasions when very late decisions have been made to change team shape and personnel for matchday.

There has been danger of losing the dressing room, but there were signs of repair as captain Jarrod Bowen recently tried to step up to the plate by resolving any tension and aiming to support the Spaniard.

West Ham have been considering change for a while though, and it is only the loyalty of Sullivan that has allowed Lopetegui to remain in charge for this long.

Related Exclusive: West Ham and Crystal Palace 'Want to Hold Talks' to Sign £20m Star West Ham United and Crystal Palace are eager to open discussions over a January move for James McAtee

Steidten Looking at Potential Replacements

Terzic and Conceicao among names linked with heading to capital

Tim Steidten, the Hammers' technical director, has been looking at potential new faces who could come in if Sullivan lost faith. One of his leading candidates has been Edin Terzic. Other figures to have been discussed are believed to include Sergio Conceicao and Roger Schmidt.

Steidten himself was not to blame for Lopetegui’s appointment - an agent recommended him and Sullivan became convinced he was the strongest option.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Edin Terzic has enjoyed 128 matches in management, celebrating 75 wins along the way

However, Steidten himself will come under some pressure at such a tricky time and there have been some considerations about how he helps solve this situation.

It is crunch time now as Sullivan considers the future and, interestingly, West Ham’s next match is against Wolves - Lopetegui’s former club.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 04/12/2024